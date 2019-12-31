Willdan Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Upcoming Management Presentation

Willdan Group, Inc. ("Willdan) (NASDAQ: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, announced today that it expects to release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. It also expects to discuss the results on a conference call that will be webcast live that same day starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific. Hosting the call will be Chief Executive Officer Thomas Brisbin and Chief Financial Officer Stacy McLaughlin.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 866-278-7952 and providing conference ID 8308032. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Willdans website at www.willdan.com under Investors. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be archived for at least 12 months.

The telephonic replay of the conference call may be accessed following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 8308032. The replay will be available through August 20, 2020.

Willdan also announced that executives of the Company currently plan on presenting at the following event during the third quarter of 2020:

August 12th Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific.

The Company will post any presentation slides on its website at www.willdan.com under Investors.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

