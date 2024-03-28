DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin64.814 +0,2%Euro1,0793 ±0,0%Öl87,50 +1,3%Gold2.233 ±0,0%
Wochenperformance

KW 13: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

30.03.24 03:17 Uhr
DAX-Achterbahn: Die atemberaubende Performance der 40 Giganten | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.492,5 PKT 15,4 PKT 0,08%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 13 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 13/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.03.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Porsche

Porsche: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 38: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 37: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 35: Covestro

Covestro: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 34: Symrise

Symrise: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 33: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 32: BASF

BASF: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 31: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 30: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Continental

Continental: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Siemens

Siemens: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 24: RWE

RWE: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 23: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 22: Merck

Merck: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 21: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 20: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 18: Allianz

Allianz: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 17: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 14: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 13: BMW

BMW: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 7: adidas

adidas: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: EON SE

EON SE: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 5: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bayer

Bayer: 6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zalando

Zalando: 7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

03:17KW 13: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
29.03.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
29.03.24DFB-Trikotwechsel zum Erzrivalen Nike vergällt Adidas das 75-Jahr-Jubiläum
29.03.24Wie reagieren Optionsscheine und Zertifikate auf Dividendenzahlungen?
