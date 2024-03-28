KW 13: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 13/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.03.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 39: Porsche
Porsche: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 38: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 37: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,10 Prozent
Platz 35: Covestro
Covestro: 0,20 Prozent
Platz 34: Symrise
Symrise: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 33: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 0,24 Prozent
Platz 32: BASF
BASF: 0,40 Prozent
Platz 31: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,42 Prozent
Platz 30: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,42 Prozent
Platz 29: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,52 Prozent
Platz 28: Continental
Continental: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 27: Siemens
Siemens: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 26: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: 0,96 Prozent
Platz 24: RWE
RWE: 1,00 Prozent
Platz 23: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 22: Merck
Merck: 1,11 Prozent
Platz 21: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,47 Prozent
Platz 20: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 2,09 Prozent
Platz 19: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,18 Prozent
Platz 18: Allianz
Allianz: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 17: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent
Platz 15: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 2,62 Prozent
Platz 14: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,67 Prozent
Platz 13: BMW
BMW: 2,73 Prozent
Platz 12: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,85 Prozent
Platz 11: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,86 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 2,90 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,95 Prozent
Platz 8: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,36 Prozent
Platz 7: adidas
adidas: 3,37 Prozent
Platz 6: EON SE
EON SE: 3,45 Prozent
Platz 5: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,62 Prozent
Platz 4: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,03 Prozent
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 4,12 Prozent
Platz 2: Bayer
Bayer: 6,30 Prozent
Platz 1: Zalando
Zalando: 7,42 Prozent
