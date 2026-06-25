

EQS-Media / 28.07.2026 / 14:02 CET/CEST



Press Release

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WordSword Creations, DoubleDot Studios and Your Family Entertainment AG Join Forces for the Worldwide Distribution of "Zola and Friends"

Munich / New Delhi / Helsinki, 28th July 2026 – Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) and the co-production partnership of WordSword Creations Private Limited (India) and DoubleDot Studios (Finland) announce their collaboration on the international distribution of the animation series "Zola and Friends". The series comprises two seasons with a total of 26 eleven-minute episodes and is aimed at children and families worldwide.

The partnership is dedicated to the international marketing and distribution of value-oriented, entertaining stories for children, bringing high-quality, creative content to young audiences around the globe. Under the agreement, YFE will handle the worldwide distribution of the series across TV, video-on-demand, FAST channels, OTT and mobile platforms.

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The collaboration reflects the companies’ shared commitment to promoting original stories, cultural diversity and inspiring content that sparks creativity, curiosity and learning. Combining YFE’s international distribution expertise with the creative vision of the Indian-Finnish production team, "Zola and Friends" will reach new audiences in numerous countries and across a wide range of platforms.

“WordSword Creations: “Zola & Friends embodies the vibrant spirit of African storytelling, celebrating the continent's rich heritage and diversity. We're thrilled to collaborate with DoubleDot Studios, our co-producer, and honored to have YFE as our distribution partner. Together, we're bringing this charming series to kids worldwide. With its stunning animation, amazing music, and endearing characters, Zola & Friends is set to delight young viewers globally and make a lasting impression on children's entertainment.” said Capt. Manresh Malhotra, Co-founder WordSword Creations

“What's truly special about Zola & Friends is that our beloved character, "Zola", draws inspiration from the last female northern white rhinos, a poignant reminder of the importance of conservation and appreciation for these magnificent creatures. We're deeply moved by this connection and excited to share Zola's adventures with audiences everywhere.” said Catherine John, Co-founder & CEO WordSword Creations

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"Zola and Friends combines imagination, warmth and wonderful storytelling – exactly the kind of content we stand for. The collaboration of two creative teams from India and Finland shows how cross-border storytelling can succeed, and we are proud to bring this series to families around the world together with our partners," said Lena Bertele, Legal Counsel of Your Family Entertainment AG.

"This series is very special to us, on one hand we get to bring a beautiful Arican based story to life that appeals to young children, full of music and color, and on the other hand we had the privilege to work with WordSword, specially Manresh and Catherine, which was an amazing experience. For us as a studio, this partnership is an important step in making our stories visible internationally. In YFE we have found a partner that takes quality and responsibility in children’s entertainment as seriously as we do," said Mohammad Banaiee, CEO, DoubleDot Studios.

The agreement underlines the partners’ ambition to support independent creatives and to strengthen the presence of high-quality children’s programming in the global market. By expanding the reach of "Zola and Friends", WordSword Creations, DoubleDot Studios and YFE aim to contribute to a vibrant and internationally visible storytelling ecosystem.

About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), headquartered in Munich, is one of Germany’s leading companies in the production and distribution of children’s and family programming. YFE owns one of Europe’s largest independent film libraries, featuring popular titles such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "The Fairly OddParents". YFE’s content is known for its educational quality, entertainment value and non-violence. With "Content with a Purpose", YFE aims not only to entertain children and families but to positively support young people in their development – with stories that provide guidance, foster empathy and offer reliable role models. YFE thereby positions itself as a pioneer of a children’s media market optimised not for ratings, clickbait or algorithmic reach, but for quality, responsibility and trust.

YFE operates the multi-award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", present on four continents, the free-TV channel "RiC TV" as well as various mobile and digital channels worldwide. In December 2021, YFE welcomed Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON), formerly Genius Brands International of Hollywood, as its new principal shareholder. Under the motto "Content with a Purpose", YFE and Kartoon Studios offer high-quality content to a global audience.

About WordSword Creations Private Limited:

WordSword Creations is a New Delhi, India - based production company specializing in high-quality animation and children’s content. The company develops original, globally appealing stories that entertain, inspire, and educate young audiences through engaging storytelling, memorable characters, and meaningful themes.

About DoubleDot Studios:

DoubleDot Studios is a Helsinki-based animation production house with full production pipelines, which specializes in producing high quality 2D and 3D animation and game mechanics.

Contact Your Family Entertainment AG

Lena Bertele

Türkenstraße 87

80799 Munich

Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

Email: lena.bertele@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

Contact WordSword Creations Private Limited

Catherine John

Co-Founder & CEO

G-17D South Extension, Part II

New Delhi – 110049, India

Phone: +91 9310318600

Email: catherine.john@wordswordcreations.com

Contact DoubleDot Studios

Mohammad Banaiee

CEO

Itäkatu 1-5 A, 00930 Helsinki, Finland

Phone“ +358413112142

Email: ceo@doubledot-studios.com

End of the press release