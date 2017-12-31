World-Leading Ethernet Cable Supplier Zhaolong Now Offers Spectra7 Based Active Copper Cable Assemblies

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) ("Spectra7 or the "Company), a
leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for
broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Zhaolong
Interconnect Technology Co. is now offering data center cable assemblies
featuring Spectra7s embedded GaugeChangerTM chips. Zhaolong
is currently producing NRZ 25G SFP28 and 100G QSFP28, as well as PAM4
50G SFP56 and 200G QSFP56 versions with 400G QSFP-DD cables expected to
be available later this quarter.
"Chinas data center market is developing extremely fast, and at
hyper-scale all data center customers are more sensitive to the power
and cost of high-speed interconnects than before, said Zhaolong Vice
General Manager Tony Yao. "We are getting strong interest from them in
Spectra7s technology and our significantly smaller-gauge high-speed
cables known as Microlink technology.
There are three main challenges for 400G networking interconnects from
the perspective of Chinas largest hyperscalers, known as BAT (Baidu,
Alibaba and Tencent). First and most challenging is the rapid increase
in power dissipation of optical interconnects at these higher speeds.
Second is the difficult challenge of the increased density. Finally,
there is the serious issue of dramatically higher costs of optics at
400G.
Spectra7s Active Copper Cable (ACC) technology addresses all three of
these challenges by embedding small analog ICs in copper cables to
enable them to be thinner and longer, thus replacing Active Optical
Cables (AOCs) for lengths up to 7m for 400G interconnects.
"We believe that early adopters and first movers in the China market
will accelerate the acceptance of our data center products, said
Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We are thrilled to be working with a quality,
high-volume manufacturer like Zhaolong and expect to see significant
business with them."
About GaugeChangerTM
GaugeChangerTM is an innovative and disruptive technology
that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and
power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ and 50Gbps
PAM4 enabling new connector standards of 100/200/400 Gbps.
About Zhaolong Interconnect Technology Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Zhaolong Interconnect Technology Co., Ltd. was established in
1993 and has more than 25 years of experience in R&D and manufacturing
of the cable and interconnects industry. It is a national high-tech
enterprise in the cable industry. It is a national standard drafting
unit and a research and production base of the Shanghai Electric Cable
Research Institute. It is a full-fledged member of China Communications
Standards Association, National Information Technology Standardization
Association and China Robotics Association. Zhaolong has built a
world-leading information and control cable and interconnects
manufacturing base, covering an area of about 140,000 square
meters. With an annual output of more than 3 million kilometers and 5
million units of various types of cable and interconnects. For more
information, please visit www.zhaolong.com.cn.
About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor
company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to
enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics
manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data
centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose,
California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and
Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.
