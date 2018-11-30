finanzen.net
20.05.2019 09:44
World MBSE Cyber System Experience Symposium: Dassault Systèmes CATIA Cyber Systems with No Magic  a New World of 3DEXPERIENCE

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced its MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium (formerly No Magic World Symposium), the only event dedicated entirely to the design and engineering of cyber systems, will take place May 19-22, 2019 in Allen, Texas. For the ninth consecutive year, this unique, four-day experience will examine the latest practices and innovations in model-based systems engineering for developing the Internet of Experiences, where smart, autonomous products and devices digitally connect to the physical world around them to become part of a living experience blending product, nature and life.

The MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium will showcase Dassault Systèmes CATIA No Magic applications, which are used by the aerospace and defense, transportation and mobility, high-tech and life sciences industries worldwide to transform the development of any complex cyber-connected system such as ones in autonomous cars, aerospace programs, or cities. The future of those applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be revealed.

More than 500 attendees will hear from leading industry and academic experts in model-based systems engineering, product lifecycle management, product line engineering and enterprise architecture at BAE Systems, Boeing, Ford Motor Company, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Stanford University Department of Medicine/Oncology, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and the University of Oxford among others.

Two keynote sessions will be delivered on the second day of the event. Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes, will offer his insights on cyber systems in the Age of Experience, todays era in which the way people experience a product has more value than the product itself. Chris Davey, Senior Manager of the R&A Systems Engineering, Safety & CAE Group, Ford Motor Company, will discuss leveraging model-based systems engineering in the design and analysis of highly distributed autonomous systems.

Additional highlights from the symposiums agenda include:

  • Panel discussions "The Future of Autonomous Vehicle Development and "Model-Based Systems Engineering: Where are the boundaries?
  • Workshops on the latest 3DEXPERIENCE platform capabilities and CATIA No Magic applications for model-based systems engineering, modeling and simulation
  • Demo Theater featuring scheduled 20-minute demonstrations of solutions by Dassault Systèmes partners and customers
  • Exclusive access to full-day and half-day training sessions on best practices in MBSE
  • Four days of networking opportunities with chief information officers, software architects, systems engineers, business analysts, developers and project managers

"The caliber of speakers and topics at our MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium highlights the incredible commitment from our CATIA No Magic users and champions to sharing their experiences, as well as the strong dynamic we share with them in driving new opportunities for industrial innovation, said Philippe Laufer, CEO, CATIA, Dassault Systèmes. "It demonstrates that CATIA No Magic has set, and will continue to set, the new standards for all cyber-connected systems that the world of engineering wants to create and produce, to deliver new experiences for citizens and people.

The MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium, formerly named the No Magic World Symposium prior to Dassault Systèmes acquisition of No Magic, is part of Dassault Systèmes greater mission to generalize systems engineering with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

