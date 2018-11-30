World MBSE Cyber System Experience Symposium: Dassault Systèmes CATIA Cyber Systems with No Magic  a New World of 3DEXPERIENCE

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today
announced its MBSE
Cyber Experience Symposium (formerly No Magic World Symposium), the
only event dedicated entirely to the design and engineering of cyber
systems, will take place May 19-22, 2019 in Allen, Texas. For the ninth
consecutive year, this unique, four-day experience will examine the
latest practices and innovations in model-based systems engineering for
developing the Internet of Experiences, where smart, autonomous products
and devices digitally connect to the physical world around them to
become part of a living experience blending product, nature and life.
The MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium will showcase Dassault Systèmes CATIA
No Magic applications, which are used by the aerospace and defense,
transportation and mobility, high-tech and life sciences industries
worldwide to transform the development of any complex cyber-connected
system such as ones in autonomous cars, aerospace programs, or cities.
The future of those applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform
will be revealed.
More than 500 attendees will hear from leading industry and academic
experts in model-based systems engineering, product lifecycle
management, product line engineering and enterprise architecture at BAE
Systems, Boeing, Ford Motor Company, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Lockheed
Martin, Northrop Grumman, Stanford University Department of
Medicine/Oncology, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics
Laboratory, and the University of Oxford among others.
Two keynote sessions will be delivered on the second day of the event. Bernard
Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes, will offer his
insights on cyber systems in the Age of Experience, todays era in which
the way people experience a product has more value than the product
itself. Chris
Davey, Senior Manager of the R&A Systems Engineering, Safety & CAE
Group, Ford Motor Company, will discuss leveraging model-based systems
engineering in the design and analysis of highly distributed autonomous
systems.
Additional highlights from the symposiums agenda
include:
-
Panel discussions "The Future of Autonomous Vehicle Development and
"Model-Based Systems Engineering: Where are the boundaries?
-
Workshops on the latest 3DEXPERIENCE platform capabilities and CATIA
No Magic applications for model-based systems engineering, modeling
and simulation
-
Demo Theater featuring scheduled 20-minute demonstrations of solutions
by Dassault Systèmes partners and customers
-
Exclusive access to full-day and half-day training sessions on best
practices in MBSE
-
Four days of networking opportunities with chief information officers,
software architects, systems engineers, business analysts, developers
and project managers
"The caliber of speakers and topics at our MBSE Cyber Experience
Symposium highlights the incredible commitment from our CATIA No Magic
users and champions to sharing their experiences, as well as the strong
dynamic we share with them in driving new opportunities for industrial
innovation, said Philippe Laufer, CEO, CATIA, Dassault Systèmes. "It
demonstrates that CATIA No Magic has set, and will continue to set, the
new standards for all cyber-connected systems that the world of
engineering wants to create and produce, to deliver new experiences for
citizens and people.
The MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium, formerly named the No Magic World
Symposium prior to Dassault Systèmes acquisition
of No Magic, is part of Dassault Systèmes greater mission to
generalize systems engineering with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform.
