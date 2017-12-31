Wrexham County Borough Council Transforms Accounts Payable and Drives Down Invoicing Costs with Proactis

Proactis,
the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, today announced
that Wrexham County Borough Council has extended its Proactis Purchase-to-Pay
solution to include the hybrid model of the Proactis Invoice Capture
service, transforming Accounts
Payable and automating the end-to-end process to improve controls
and reduce costs.
The Council, a local government borough in northeast Wales, previously
relied on disparate, legacy eInvoicing solutions where processes were
manually intensive, with invoices often received across departments and
limited central visibility and control. It receives over 60,000 purchase
invoices per annum as paper invoices or emailed in PDF format.
By leveraging its existing Proactis Purchase-to-Pay solution to include
the hybrid model of the Invoice
Capture Managed Service, these invoices are easily scanned and
imported, with the subsequent images appearing through the managed
service. Key invoice information is then extracted and a dedicated query
desk process is provided for non-compliant invoices. The process turns
paper and PDF documents into electronic invoices for further downstream
processing. This in turn reduces the need for Council staff to manually
enter key invoice values and provides an electronic means to rapidly
resolve non-compliance of invoices, with the ability to actively engage
suppliers in the resolution process. This eliminates wasted time, money
and talent across the end-to-end Purchase-to-Pay and AP process.
Jayne Jones, Creditors Manager at Wrexham County Borough commented: "The
Proactis service substantially improves our invoice processing
efficiency, enabling staff to focus on more value-add projects.
"We received many invoices that were not compliant, such as missing or
invalid values, and dealing with these used to be a time-consuming
process. We now work closely with our suppliers to reduce the number of
non-compliant invoices. The dedicated query desk means that all
non-compliant invoices can be handled in a more structured and
controlled way, and allows immediate access to each invoice as we need
it. This is resulting in benefits for both suppliers and the council
added Jones.
Wrexham County Borough Council is the latest customer to extend its
solution to drive down invoicing costs and free up valuable staff time.
Proactis already supports leading Councils such as Wigan Council, Essex
County Council, Flintshire County Council, Denbighshire County Council
and Nuneaton and Bedworth Council.
ENDS
About PROACTIS
Proactis helps organisations around the world
to operate faster, leaner, smarter by rethinking the way they do
commerce to thrive in the digital economy. We enable buyers and sellers
to eliminate wasted time, money and talent by transforming the way they
buy and sell all types of goods and services, while eliminating risk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005715/en/