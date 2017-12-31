+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
02.08.2018 19:09
Bewerten
(0)

Wrexham County Borough Council Transforms Accounts Payable and Drives Down Invoicing Costs with Proactis

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, today announced that Wrexham County Borough Council has extended its Proactis Purchase-to-Pay solution to include the hybrid model of the Proactis Invoice Capture service, transforming Accounts Payable and automating the end-to-end process to improve controls and reduce costs.

The Council, a local government borough in northeast Wales, previously relied on disparate, legacy eInvoicing solutions where processes were manually intensive, with invoices often received across departments and limited central visibility and control. It receives over 60,000 purchase invoices per annum as paper invoices or emailed in PDF format.

By leveraging its existing Proactis Purchase-to-Pay solution to include the hybrid model of the Invoice Capture Managed Service, these invoices are easily scanned and imported, with the subsequent images appearing through the managed service. Key invoice information is then extracted and a dedicated query desk process is provided for non-compliant invoices. The process turns paper and PDF documents into electronic invoices for further downstream processing. This in turn reduces the need for Council staff to manually enter key invoice values and provides an electronic means to rapidly resolve non-compliance of invoices, with the ability to actively engage suppliers in the resolution process. This eliminates wasted time, money and talent across the end-to-end Purchase-to-Pay and AP process.

Jayne Jones, Creditors Manager at Wrexham County Borough commented: "The Proactis service substantially improves our invoice processing efficiency, enabling staff to focus on more value-add projects.

"We received many invoices that were not compliant, such as missing or invalid values, and dealing with these used to be a time-consuming process. We now work closely with our suppliers to reduce the number of non-compliant invoices. The dedicated query desk means that all non-compliant invoices can be handled in a more structured and controlled way, and allows immediate access to each invoice as we need it. This is resulting in benefits for both suppliers and the council added Jones.

Wrexham County Borough Council is the latest customer to extend its solution to drive down invoicing costs and free up valuable staff time. Proactis already supports leading Councils such as Wigan Council, Essex County Council, Flintshire County Council, Denbighshire County Council and Nuneaton and Bedworth Council.

ENDS

About PROACTIS
Proactis helps organisations around the world to operate faster, leaner, smarter by rethinking the way they do commerce to thrive in the digital economy. We enable buyers and sellers to eliminate wasted time, money and talent by transforming the way they buy and sell all types of goods and services, while eliminating risk.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Proactis Holdings PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.07.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
18.06.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Proactis launches new brand identity (Investegate)
05.06.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
18.05.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
24.04.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Second Price Monitoring Extn (Investegate)
24.04.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Price Monitoring Extension (Investegate)
24.04.18
PROACTIS Holdings : Interim Results (Investegate)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Proactis News
RSS Feed
Proactis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Proactis Holdings PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Proactis News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Proactis News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
DAX, MDAX, TecDAX: Das ist der aktuelle langfristige Ausblick!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit starken Verlusten.
HSBC: Öl- und Gasmultis im Fokus!
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
UBS: Siemens  Gelingt der Ausbruch?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kein Durchkommen im MDAX
ING Markets: DAX verteidigt 12.700 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Proactis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Proactis Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der eigentliche Währungsmanipulator ist Trump selbst
Wenn ein einziger Kaffee zwei Millionen Bolivar kostet
Die manische Liebe der Deutschen zum Bargeld
Eines der größten geldpolitischen Experimente der Wirtschaftsgeschichte
Wird das iPhone X nun doch zum Verkaufsschlager?

News von

Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Geheimtipps: Vier heiße Nebenwerte, die kaum jemand kennt
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Warum Anleger schon jetzt zugreifen sollten
Daimler-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Bei diesen fünf Aktien sehen die UBS-Analysten noch ganz viel Luft nach oben
VW-Aktie: Konzern warnt vor schwierigem Halbjahr - Dieselrechnung wächst auf 27,4 Milliarden Euro

News von

Eine Karte zeigt, wie ungleich Aktien und Reichtum in Deutschland verteilt sind
"Perverser Effekt": Wie der Staat von der Wohnungsnot der Deutschen profitiert
Kanadas wichtigste Provinz beendet überraschend Grundeinkommen-Experiment
Warum Deutschlands Job-Boom schon bald zu Ende sein könnte
Daimler und Porsche investieren in eine Firma aus Israel, deren Projekt vielen Menschen Angst macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW, LANXESS, METRO im Fokus

Fitbit macht weniger Verlust als befürchtet. Evonik steigert freien Mittelzufluss kräftig. Delivery Hero verabschiedet sich vom Gewinnziel. ProSiebenSat.1 schreibt weniger Umsatz. Dialog Semiconductor rechnet mit langsamerem Wachstum. Bank of England erhöht Leitzins.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:09 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW, LANXESS, METRO im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
Apple-Aktie schreibt Rekord: Apple knackt Billionen-Dollar-Marke - was den iKonzern bisher ausbremste
Aktie im Fokus
17:51 Uhr
Siemens-Aktie mit Gewinnmitnahmen: Siemens verdient operativ mehr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Siemens AG723610
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Netflix Inc.552484
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Amazon906866
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681