01.09.2021 23:30

Wyoming Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a long term Online Sports Wagering Vendor Permit by the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

With the addition of Wyoming, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 15 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

Online sports betting was authorized in Wyoming today, making the state the 23rd to legalize sports betting and begin betting operations. Earlier today, the Wyoming Gaming Commission also approved operating licenses for Genius sportsbook partners DraftKings and BetMGM.

"We are honored that the Wyoming Gaming Commission has joined the growing number of U.S. gaming authorities that have granted Genius a betting supplier license. Our team looks forward to working with our industry-leading sportsbook partners to deliver compelling, high integrity sports betting experiences throughout the great state of Wyoming, said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "The momentum behind U.S. sports betting continues to increase and we are excited to help the American market to fulfill its massive potential as we pursue licensing in additional states.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the worlds largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

