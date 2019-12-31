finanzen.net
HOFFNUNG 2021: Welche Aktien nach der Corona-Rezession punkten werden. Jetzt BÖRSE ONLINE digital ordern.-w-
25.03.2020 21:01

Xencor and Vir Biotechnology Enter License Agreement for Use of Xtend XmAb® Antibody Technology in Investigational Antibodies to Treat COVID-19

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it has entered into a technology license agreement with Vir Biotechnology, Inc., in which Vir will have non-exclusive access to Xencors Xtend Fc technology to extend the half-life of novel antibodies that Vir is investigating as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

"The COVID-19 crisis requires urgent and coordinated action by the biotechnology industry to develop new drugs and vaccines. Xtend Fc technology has demonstrated, in multiple antibodies and through numerous human clinical trials, the ability to extend antibody drug half-life and reduce dosing frequency in patients, an important feature in anti-viral therapy for pandemic use, said Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Xencor. "We are committed to broadly using Xtend technology, and our other XmAb® tools, to rapidly develop potential treatments for COVID-19. Virs antibody candidates, supported by their deep infectious disease expertise, are a promising approach for treating coronavirus infections.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vir will be solely responsible for the activities and costs related to research, development, regulatory and commercial activities. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Xencor and Vir previously entered into a separate technology license agreement in August 2019, in which Xencor provided a non-exclusive license to Xtend technology for Vir's use in developing and commercializing antibodies as potential treatments for patients with influenza and hepatitis B virus infection.

Xencor continues to evaluate the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on ongoing and planned clinical studies. The Company is currently maintaining preestablished guidance on 2020 corporate milestones and will provide additional updates as needed.

About Xtend XmAb® Fc Technology

Xencors Xtend XmAb® Fc domains increase circulating half-life by increasing binding affinity to the receptor FcRn. FcRn is present inside lysosomes in endothelial cells lining the blood vessels and functions to rescue antibodies from the degradation that makes most proteins short-lived in circulation. Half-life extension can be exploited to potentially improve therapeutic antibody performance in several ways, such as increasing dosing interval or decreasing drug quantities at the same dosing interval compared to a parent antibody. Xtend technology is currently in multiple clinical-stage programs and one approved therapy, Alexions Ultomiris® (ravulizumab-cwvz).

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 15 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Xencor Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the quotations from Xencor's president and chief executive officer and any expectations relating to Xencor's technology, clinical trials, patient outcomes, future product candidates, research and development programs, regulatory and commercialization activities, partnering efforts and business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on Xencor's current information and belief as well as assumptions made by Xencor. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Xencor Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.02.20
Xencor: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Xencor legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
Xencor legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
12.05.19
Xencor öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xencor News
RSS Feed
Xencor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xencor Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.09.2018Xencor BuyBTIG Research
02.03.2017Xencor NeutralInstinet
02.03.2017Xencor OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.12.2015Xencor BuyCanaccord Adams
05.08.2015Xencor BuyMLV Capital
10.09.2018Xencor BuyBTIG Research
02.03.2017Xencor OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.12.2015Xencor BuyCanaccord Adams
05.08.2015Xencor BuyMLV Capital
12.02.2015Xencor OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.03.2017Xencor NeutralInstinet

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Xencor Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Xencor News

26.02.20Xencor: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
24.02.20Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q4 Loss. Lags Revenue Estimates
25.02.20Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Xencor News
Werbung

Inside

Bis 30.04. investieren und bis zu 500 Euro sichern
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
Solidvest: Private Altersvorsorge
BMW tritt kürzer - Aktie erholt sich
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtsbewegung
Vontobel: Die Krisen Profiteure
DZ BANK - Preiskrieg drückt Ölpreis auf 17-Jahrestief - nun stehen die Zeichen auf eine dynamische Erholungsbewegung!
EuroStoxx 50  Starker Käufertag
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Xencor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Xencor Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Angst vor den Schulden der Anderen
DAX legt elf Prozent zu  nur ein Strohfeuer?
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Die wichtigsten Infos zum Putzen mit hoher Frequenz
Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Bereit für eine mehrtägige Bodenbildung?
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Gewinne dürften flüchtig bleiben
DAX im Plus: Börsen starten durch - Fed-Geldspritzen wirken mit Verspätung
DAX mit größtem Tagesgewinn seit 2008 - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Newsticker Corona: Irland verschärft Beschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Pfeiffer Vacuum kürzt Dividende -- E.ON erhöht Ausblick -- US-Billionen-Konjunkturpaket genehmigt -- Nike, Klöckner, HHLA, TUI im Fokus

Fraport will doch keine Dividende zahlen. thyssenkrupp startet Krisenpaket. JOST streicht Jahresprognose. Sixt will mit Einsparungen und verkleinerter Flotte Corona-Folgen eindämmen und kündigt Kurzarbeit an. zooplus geht neues Jahr vorsichtig an. Jefferies hebt Daimler um zwei Stufen auf 'Buy'.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:06 Uhr
DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Pfeiffer Vacuum kürzt Dividende -- E.ON erhöht Ausblick -- US-Billionen-Konjunkturpaket genehmigt -- Nike, Klöckner, HHLA, TUI im Fokus
Marktberichte
21:04 Uhr
US-Börsen geben großen Teil ihrer Gewinne ab und schließen uneinheitlich
Nebenwerte
20:52 Uhr
United Internet nimmt sich stabile Geschäfte vor und stockt Dividende auf - Aktie gefragt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750