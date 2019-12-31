finanzen.net
01.08.2020 04:49

Xencor Earns Milestone Payment from MorphoSys for FDA Approval of Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) in the United States

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved MorphoSys Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix), a CD19-directed cytolytic antibody indicated in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The most common adverse reactions (= 20%) are neutropenia, fatigue, anemia, diarrhea, thrombocytopenia, cough, pyrexia, peripheral edema, respiratory tract infection, and decreased appetite. Xencor has earned a $25 million milestone payment from MorphoSys under the license agreement between the companies for Monjuvi in connection with the regulatory approval.

Xencor licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Monjuvi, product code MOR208 and previously XmAb5574, to MorphoSys in 2010. Monjuvi incorporates Xencor's XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

"We are incredibly proud of Xencors discovery and early development of Monjuvi, an anti-CD19 antibody we engineered with our Cytotoxic XmAb® Fc domain. Data from the L-MIND study highlight Monjuvi's potential as treatment for people living with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, an aggressive form of lymphoma with poor clinical outcomes, said Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Xencor. "Monjuvi follows Alexion's Ultomiris® (ravulizumab-cwvz) as the second product incorporating XmAb technology to receive a marketing approval. These partnerships expand the use of our XmAb technology and provide us with an important source of non-dilutive capital, used to advance and expand our broad internal portfolio of novel XmAb bispecific antibodies and cytokine drug candidates."

Xencor is eligible to receive royalties on worldwide net sales in the high-single to low-double digit percent range and additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. Monjuvi will be co-commercialized in the U.S. by MorphoSys and Incyte Corporation. The European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for tafasitamab, based on data from the L-MIND study and supported by the Re-MIND observational retrospective study, is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Cytotoxic XmAb® Fc Technology

Xencors Cytotoxic XmAb® Fc domain is designed to improve the immune systems elimination of tumors and other pathologic cells by antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. The Cytotoxic Fc domain is engineered to increase binding affinity to activating Fc? receptors to enhance activation of natural killer (NK) cells, as well as other immune cells such as macrophages, which play a role in immunity by engulfing and digesting foreign material.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 17 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the quotations from Xencor's president and chief executive officer, anticipated milestone payments and royalties due from MorphoSys AG and the therapeutic uses of Monjuvi. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on Xencor's current information and belief as well as assumptions made by Xencor. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Xencor Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xencor News
RSS Feed
Xencor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xencor Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.09.2018Xencor BuyBTIG Research
02.03.2017Xencor NeutralInstinet
02.03.2017Xencor OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.12.2015Xencor BuyCanaccord Adams
05.08.2015Xencor BuyMLV Capital
10.09.2018Xencor BuyBTIG Research
02.03.2017Xencor OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.12.2015Xencor BuyCanaccord Adams
05.08.2015Xencor BuyMLV Capital
12.02.2015Xencor OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.03.2017Xencor NeutralInstinet

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Xencor Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Xencor News

28.07.20Analysts Estimate Xencor (XNCR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Weitere Xencor News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Gold, Silber, Euro: Nur eine Spekulationsblase?
Facebook verliert an Dynamik - auf hohem Niveau
Die zweite Corona-Welle trifft den US-Dollar
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf AXA, Nokia, Airbus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Das sagt Dr. Jens Ehrhardt zum Wochenende
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Goldbugs feiern Renaissance
Staaten im Schuldensog
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Xencor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Xencor Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Du erbst nur, wenn du dich scheiden lässt
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Schultüte befüllen - Die schönsten Geschenkideen
Mit diesen 12 Aktien kassieren Sie jede Woche ein Extra-Gehalt

News von

DAX mehr als 2,5 Prozent im Minus - Trübe Firmenausblicke schicken Aktienmärkte auf Talfahrt
DAX legt zu: Europas Anleger fassen Mut - Tech-Zahlen heben Stimmung
DAX-Chartanalyse: Ins Sommerloch gefallen
Rekord beim Goldpreis - ist es zu spät, jetzt noch einzusteigen, Herr Polleit? - Interview zum Anhören
Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street-Anleger freundlich gestimmt -- ProSieben schreibt Verlust -- Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Pinterest im Fokus

Microsoft offenbar an Videoplattform TikTok interessiert. EU-Kommission will sich Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi sichern. GEA trotzt Corona-Krise und wird optimistischer. RWE will Entwicklungsgeschäft von Nordex übernehmen. ExxonMobil erleidet Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise. thyssenkrupp schließt Verkauf von Aufzugssparte ab. MTU traut sich wieder Jahresprognose zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.07.20
DAX verabschiedet sich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street-Anleger freundlich gestimmt -- ProSieben schreibt Verlust -- Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Pinterest im Fokus
Sonstiges
05:09 Uhr
Auf Herz und Nieren geprüft: Wer das beste Angebot für CFD-Trader hat
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
05:00 Uhr
Bilanzsaison weckt Hoffnung: Warum die Weltwirtschaft ein schnelles Comeback feiern sollte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
Microsoft Corp.870747
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BASFBASF11