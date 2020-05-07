  • Suche
11.03.2021 02:15

Xencor to Present Preclinical Data from Four Preclinical XmAb® Bispecific Antibody and Cytokine Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on three XmAb® bispecific antibody programs and the IL-12-Fc cytokine program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. Abstracts for these poster presentations are now available on AACRs website.

Poster Presentation Details

  • Abstract 1743, "IL12 heterodimeric Fc-fusions engineered for reduced potency exhibit strong anti-tumor activity and improved therapeutic index compared to native IL12 agents"
    Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions
  • Abstract: 1880, "PDL1-targeted CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in solid tumors"
    Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies
  • Abstract: 1860, "Bispecific claudin-6 x CD3 antibodies in a 2+1 format demonstrate selectivity and activity on human ovarian cancer cells"
    Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies
  • Abstract: 1831, "Affinity tuned XmAb® 2+1 GPC3 x CD3 bispecific antibodies demonstrate selective activity in liver cancer models"
    Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

These posters will be available to registrants of the AACR Annual Meeting at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 10. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, and can generally be identified by our use of words such as "potential, "can, "will, "plan, "may, "could, "would, "expect, "anticipate, "seek, "look forward, "believe, "committed, "investigational, and similar terms, or by express or implied discussions relating to Xencors preclinical programs and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Such statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Xencor and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

