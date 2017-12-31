Xerox Names Joanne Collins Smee Chief Commercial Officer

Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) announced today the appointment of Joanne Collins Smee as
chief commercial officer and a member of the companys Executive
Committee, effective immediately.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005755/en/
Xerox Chief Commercial Officer Joanne Collins Smee (Photo: Business Wire)
Collins Smee will be responsible for sales excellence, channel strategy,
order to cash and technology, services, software, and future solutions
offerings. This includes delivering compelling offerings through
effective and enabled routes to market with a seamless order to cash
process for our clients.
"We are creating a friction-less system that ensures the best products,
software, services and technology are delivered to our customers in a
timely manner, said Steve
Bandrowczak, president and chief operating officer, Xerox. "Joannes
global technology delivery experience will create stronger and more
effective routes to market for our offerings.
Collins Smee joins Xerox from the U.S. Federal Government where she was
leading Technology Transformation Services, overseeing technology and
process design teams focused on transforming the way federal government
agencies build, buy and use technology. Prior to that Joanne worked at
IBM in a variety of global executive roles, including client sales,
support and delivery of technical product and services.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology
leader that innovates the way the world communicates,
connects and works. We understand whats at the heart of sharing
information and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the
integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for
mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and
personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and
intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work
better. Discover more at www.xerox.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com.
For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox,
http://connect.blogs.xerox.com,
http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp,
https://www.instagram.com/xerox/,
http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox,
http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.
Xerox® and Xerox and Design® are trademarks of
Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005755/en/