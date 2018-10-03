Xerox Names Louie Pastor Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced today the appointment of Louie Pastor as executive vice president and general counsel, reporting to Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin and serving as a member of the companys Executive Committee.

Pastor will oversee all of Xeroxs legal affairs, including legal aspects of the companys various strategic initiatives, and lead the companys corporate security and government-related and public policy activities on domestic and international affairs.

"Louies legal expertise and sharp insight will be instrumental in rebuilding Xerox into a technology powerhouse, said John Visentin, vice chairman and CEO, Xerox.

Pastor joins Xerox from Icahn Enterprises, where he was deputy general counsel, responsible for, among other things, numerous long-term strategic initiatives, including the acquisitions and dispositions of various operating companies, and investments in and engagements with various public and private companies. Pastor was also responsible for overseeing the legal departments of the various operating subsidiaries of Icahn Enterprises.

Pastor began his legal career at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York, where he advised public companies on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance and other general corporate matters.

Pastor received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand whats at the heart of sharing information  and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

