Xerox Names Louie Pastor Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Xerox (NYSE:
XRX) announced today the appointment of Louie
Pastor as executive vice president and general counsel, reporting to
Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin and serving as a member of
the companys Executive Committee.
Pastor will oversee all of Xeroxs legal affairs, including legal
aspects of the companys various strategic initiatives, and lead the
companys corporate security and government-related and public policy
activities on domestic and international affairs.
"Louies legal expertise and sharp insight will be instrumental
in rebuilding Xerox into a technology powerhouse, said John
Visentin, vice chairman and CEO, Xerox.
Pastor joins Xerox from Icahn Enterprises, where he was deputy general
counsel, responsible for, among other things, numerous
long-term strategic initiatives, including the acquisitions and
dispositions of various operating companies, and investments in and
engagements with various public and private companies. Pastor was also
responsible for overseeing the legal departments of the various
operating subsidiaries of Icahn Enterprises.
Pastor began his legal career at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New
York, where he advised public companies on mergers and acquisitions,
securities offerings, corporate governance and other general corporate
matters.
Pastor received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law
School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State
University.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology
leader that innovates the way the world communicates,
connects and works. We understand whats at the heart of sharing
information and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the
integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for
mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and
personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and
intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work
better. Discover more at www.xerox.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
