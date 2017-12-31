Xerox Reaches Agreement with Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason

Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with
Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that will resolve the pending proxy contest
in connection with the companys 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, as
well as the ongoing litigation against Xerox and its directors related
to the companys proposed combination with Fuji Xerox. The agreement
does not affect any claims of Mr. Deason against Fujifilm for aiding and
abetting.
The agreement will become effective upon execution by the court of
stipulations discontinuing the Deason litigations as to the Xerox
defendants. The agreement will automatically terminate if the court does
not act before 8:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2018. Pursuant to the terms of the
agreement, upon effectiveness:
-
Xerox will appoint six new members to its Board of Directors: Keith
Cozza, Nicholas Graziano, Scott Letier, Jay Firestone, Randolph Read
and John Visentin.
-
Jeff Jacobson will resign as Chief Executive Officer of Xerox and as a
member of its Board of Directors.
-
Robert J. Keegan, Charles Prince, Ann N. Reese, William Curt Hunter,
Sara Martinez Tucker and Stephen H. Rusckowski will also each resign
from the Board of Directors of Xerox.
Subsequent to joining the Xerox Board of Directors, Keith Cozza, the
Chief Executive Officer of Icahn Enterprises L.P., is expected to be
elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xerox and John Visentin is
expected to be appointed as the new Vice Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of Xerox. Gregory Brown, Joseph Echevarria and Cheryl Krongard
will continue to serve as members of Xeroxs Board of Directors.
As part of the agreement, Xerox and Carl Icahn will withdraw their
respective nominations of any other director candidates for election at
the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Xerox will continue to waive
the advance notice bylaw for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
until May 30, 2018. The 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be
postponed to a later date.
The company has been informed that subsequent to the agreement becoming
effective, the new Board of Directors plans to meet immediately to,
among other things, begin a process to evaluate all strategic
alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including terminating or
restructuring Xeroxs relationship with Fujifilm and the proposed
transaction with Fujifilm.
The current Board of Directors of Xerox issued the following statement
about the agreement:
"After careful consideration of shareholders feedback on the
proposed combination with Fuji Xerox, Xerox approached Fujifilm
regarding a potential increase in consideration to be received by Xerox
shareholders. As yet, Fujifilm has not made a proposal to enhance the
transaction terms.
Following the courts decision last week to enjoin Xeroxs proposed
combination with Fuji Xerox, the Board considered the significant risk
and uncertainty of a prolonged litigation, during which the company
would be prohibited from negotiating with Fujifilm, as well as the
potential instability and business disruption during a proxy contest. As
a result, the Xerox Board of Directors determined that an immediate
resolution of the pending litigation and proxy contest is in the best
interest of our company and all stakeholders.
This agreement will help ensure that Xerox and its employees will be
able to continue to focus on serving customers and building on the
companys financial and operational performance.
Carl Icahn issued the following statement about the agreement:
"We believe Fridays decision and this agreement mark a watershed
moment for corporate governance generally and for Xerox specifically.
With new leadership in place, we believe Xerox will be much better
positioned to take advantage of multiple potential value-enhancing
opportunities, including restructuring its relationship with Fujifilm,
our supposed "partner whose conduct over the last year is more
unbelievable than what you see on fictional TV shows like House of Cards
or Billions. Thanks to our efforts and the courage and conviction of
Darwin Deason, this is once again an exciting time to be a Xerox
stakeholder.
Darwin Deason issued the following statement about the agreement:
"The future for Xerox is extremely bright. With John Visentin at the
helm, receiving support and guidance from Carl Icahn and me, I am
confident the alternatives for Xerox and its shareholders will be fully
and expeditiously maximized. John is the right leader at the right time
for Xerox.
The agreement between Xerox, Mr. Icahn and Mr. Deason will be filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Director Biographies
Keith Cozza has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of
Icahn Enterprises L.P., a diversified holding company engaged in a
variety of businesses, including investment, automotive, energy, gaming,
railcar, food packaging, metals, mining, real estate and home fashion,
since February 2014. In addition, Mr. Cozza has served as Chief
Operating Officer of Icahn Capital LP, the subsidiary of Icahn
Enterprises through which Carl C. Icahn manages investment funds, since
February 2013. From February 2013 to February 2014, Mr. Cozza served as
Executive Vice President of Icahn Enterprises. Mr. Cozza is also the
Chief Financial Officer of Icahn Associates Holding LLC, a position he
has held since 2006. Mr. Cozza has been a director of: Tropicana
Entertainment Inc., a company that is primarily engaged in the business
of owning and operating casinos and resorts, since February 2014; and
Icahn Enterprises L.P., since September 2012. In addition, Mr. Cozza
serves as a director of certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Icahn
Enterprises L.P., including: Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC (formerly known
as Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation), a supplier of automotive
powertrain and safety components; Icahn Automotive Group LLC, an
automotive parts installer, retailer and distributor; and PSC Metals
Inc., a metal recycling company. Mr. Cozza was previously: a director of
Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, from April 2013 to April 2018; a
member of the Executive Committee of American Railcar Leasing LLC, a
lessor and seller of specialized railroad tank and covered hopper
railcars, from June 2014 to June 2017; a director of FCX Oil & Gas Inc.,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., from October 2015 to
April 2016; a director of CVR Refining, LP, an independent downstream
energy limited partnership, from January 2013 to February 2014; and a
director of MGM Holdings Inc., an entertainment company focused on the
production and distribution of film and television content, from April
2012 to August 2012. Federal-Mogul, Icahn Automotive, CVR Refining,
Icahn Enterprises, PSC Metals, and Tropicana are each indirectly
controlled by Carl C. Icahn, and American Railcar Leasing was previously
indirectly controlled by Mr. Icahn. Mr. Icahn also has or previously had
non- controlling interests in Freeport-McMoRan, Herbalife and MGM
Holdings through the ownership of securities. Mr. Cozza holds a B.S. in
Accounting from the University of Dayton.
Giovanni ("John) Visentin is expected to be the Vice Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Corporation. Prior to being
appointed to that role, Mr. Visentin was a Senior Advisor to the
Chairman of Exela Technologies and an Operating Partner for Advent
International, where he provided advice, analysis and assistance with
respect to operational and strategic business matters in the due
diligence and evaluation of investment opportunities. John was also a
consultant to Icahn Capital in connection with a proxy contest at Xerox
Corporation from March 2018 to April 2018. In October 2013, Mr. Visentin
was named Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novitex
Enterprise Solutions following the acquisition of Pitney Bowes
Management Services by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management.
In July 2017, Novitex closed on a business combination with SourceHOV,
LLC and Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 to form Exela Technologies,
becoming one of the largest global providers of transaction processing
and enterprise information management solutions. Exela Technologies now
trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol XELA. Mr. Visentin was
previously an Advisor with Apollo Global Management and contributed to
their February 2015 acquisition of Presidio, the leading provider of
professional and managed services for advanced IT solutions, where he
was Chairman of the Board of Directors from February 2015 to November
2017. Mr. Visentin has managed multibillion dollar business units in the
IT services industry (at each of Hewlett-Packard and IBM) and over the
course of his career has a proven track record transforming complex
operations to consistently drive profitable growth. Mr. Visentin
graduated from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, with a Bachelor
of Commerce.
Jaffrey ("Jay) A. Firestone has served as Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer at Prodigy Pictures Inc., a leader in the production
of quality film, television and cross-platform media, since 2006.
Previously, Mr. Firestone established Fireworks Entertainment in 1996 to
produce, distribute and finance television programs and feature films.
In 1998, Fireworks Entertainment was acquired by CanWest Global
Communications Corporation and Mr. Firestone was named Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer and oversaw the companys Los Angeles and London
based television operations as well as its Los Angeles feature film
division, Fireworks Pictures. In addition, Mr. Firestone oversaw the
companys interest in New York based IDP Distribution, an independent
distribution and marketing company formed by Fireworks in 2000 as a
joint venture with Samuel Goldwyn Films and Stratosphere Entertainment.
Mr. Firestone has served as a director of Voltari Corporation, a mobile
data services provider indirectly controlled by Carl C. Icahn, since
July 2011. Mr. Firestone has served on the board of directors for the
Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and the Academy of Television
Arts and Sciences International Council in Los Angeles. Mr. Firestone
received a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from McMaster University and a
Chartered Accountants Designation from the Institute of Charter
Accountants of Ontario.
Nicholas Graziano has served as Portfolio Manager of Icahn
Capital, the entity through which Carl C. Icahn manages investment
funds, since February 2018. Mr. Graziano was previously the Founding
Partner and Chief Investment Officer of the hedge fund Venetus Partners
LP, where he was responsible for portfolio and risk management, along
with day-to-day firm management, from June 2015 to August 2017. Prior to
founding Venetus, Mr. Graziano was a Partner and Senior Managing
Director at the hedge fund Corvex Management LP from December 2010 to
March 2015. At Corvex, Mr. Graziano played a key role in investment
management and analysis, hiring and training of analysts and risk
management. Prior to Corvex, Mr. Graziano was a Portfolio Manager at the
hedge fund Omega Advisors, Inc., where he managed a proprietary equity
portfolio and made investment recommendations, from September 2009 until
December 2010. Before Omega, Mr. Graziano served as a Managing Director
and Head of Special Situations Equity at the hedge fund Sandell Asset
Management, where he helped build and lead the special situations team
responsible for managing a portfolio of concentrated equity and activist
investments, from July 2006 to July 2009. Mr. Graziano has served on the
Board of Directors of Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, since April
2018. Mr. Graziano previously served on the Board of Directors of each
of: Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) from February 2008 to May 2013; WCI
Communities Inc. from August 2007 to August 2009; and InfoSpace Inc.
from May 2007 to October 2008. Carl C. Icahn has non-controlling
interests in Herbalife through the ownership of securities. Sandell
Asset Management had non-controlling interests in FICO and InfoSpace
through the ownership of securities. Mr. Graziano completed a five-year
undergraduate/MBA program at Duke University earning a BA in Economics
and an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business.
Randolph C. Read has been President and Chief Executive Officer
of Nevada Strategic Credit Investments, LLC, an investment fund, since
2009. Mr. Read has served as an independent director of New York REIT,
Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust, since December
2014, including as non-executive chairman of its board of directors
since June 2015. Mr. Read has served as an independent director of
Business Development Corporation of America, a business development
company, since December 2014. Mr. Read also served as an independent
director of Business Development Corporation of America II from December
2014 until its liquidation and dissolution in December 2015. Mr. Read
served as the non-executive chairman of the board of directors of
Healthcare Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, from February
2015 through October 2016. Mr. Read serves on one advisory board and has
previously served on a number of public and private company boards. He
is admitted as a Certified Public Accountant and has an M.B.A. in
Finance from the Wharton Graduate School of the University of
Pennsylvania and a B.S. from Tulane University.
A. Scott Letier has been Managing Director of Deason Capital
Services, LLC, ("DCS) the family office for Darwin Deason, since July
2014. Prior to joining DCS, Mr. Letier was the Managing Director of JFO
Group, LLC, the family office for the Jensen family from September 2006
to July 2014. Mr. Letier has over 20 years of prior leadership roles
serving as a private equity investment professional and chief financial
officer, and began his career in the audit group at Ernst & Whinney (Now
Ernst & Young). Mr. Letier has served on numerous boards in the past,
and currently serves on the Board of Directors for various private
companies, including Stellar Global, LLC, an Australian and US based
BPO/CRM Call Center Company, Colvin Resources Group, a Dallas based
search and staffing firm, Grow 52, LLC (dba, Gardenuity), a tech enabled
retailer, and serves on the fund advisory board of Griffis Residential,
a Denver based multi-family real estate management and investment firm.
Mr. Letier also serves as Treasurer, board member, executive committee
member, and is Chairman of the audit and finance committees of the
Dallas County Community College District Foundation. Mr. Letier is a
Certified Public Accountant and has a BBA with a concentration in
accounting from the Southern Methodist University Cox School of
Business.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This filing, and other written or oral statements made from time to time
by management contain "forward-looking statements as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words
"anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "will,
"should and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect
managements current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are
subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ
materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: our ability to
address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines,
reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow
our business; changes in economic and political conditions, trade
protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United
States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; changes in
foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new
products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our
intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with
governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the
contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative
sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of
such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners,
subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely,
quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and
effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations;
our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and
to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings
from restructuring actions; the risk that individually identifiable
information of customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently
disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems;
reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing
of products and provision of services; our ability to manage changes in
the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest
rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding
requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health
benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply
with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly
environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the
outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a
party; the risk that we do not realize all of the expected strategic and
financial benefits from the separation and spin-off of our Business
Process Outsourcing business; the outcome of our process to evaluate all
strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including
terminating or restructuring Xeroxs relationship with FUJIFILM and the
proposed transaction with FUJIFILM and other factors that are set forth
in the "Risk Factors section, the "Legal Proceedings section, the
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations section and other sections of our 2017 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, as well as our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current
Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.. Xerox assumes no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or
future events or developments, except as required by law.
Fuji Xerox is a joint venture between Xerox Corporation and Fujifilm in
which Xerox holds a noncontrolling 25% equity interest and Fujifilm
holds the remaining equity interest. In April 2017, Fujifilm formed an
independent investigation committee (IIC) to primarily conduct a review
of the appropriateness of the accounting practices at Fuji Xeroxs New
Zealand subsidiary and at other subsidiaries. The IIC completed its
review during the second quarter 2017 and identified aggregate
adjustments to Fuji Xeroxs financial statements of approximately JPY
40 billion (approximately $360 million) primarily related to
misstatements at Fuji Xeroxs New Zealand and Australian subsidiaries.
We determined that our share of the total adjustments identified as part
of the investigation was approximately $90 million and impacted our
fiscal years 2009 through 2017. We concluded that we should revise our
previously issued annual and interim consolidated financial statements
for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 the next time they
are filed. However, Fujifilm and Fuji Xerox continue to review
Fujifilms oversight and governance of Fuji Xerox as well as Fuji
Xeroxs oversight and governance over its businesses in light of the
findings of the IIC. At this time, we can provide no assurances relative
to the outcome of any potential governmental investigations or any
consequences thereof that may happen as a result of this matter.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology leader
that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We
understand whats at the heart of sharing information and all of the
forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the
increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless
integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative
print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people
communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and
follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
