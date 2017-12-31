Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience

Xfinity Communities today announced two new customized platforms, Xfinity Communities Connect and Xfinity Resident Pages, enabling direct interaction between Xfinity account representatives, property managers and residents at certain properties receiving Xfinity services. The portals  which offer detailed service information, the ability to schedule technician visits and assistance with the moving process  are tailored to each multifamily property, resulting in a superior customer service experience.

"Xfinity Communities is providing specialized websites that simplify the lives of property managers and their residents when it comes to the technology infrastructure in their buildings. These portals allow managers and customers alike to interact directly with our customer service team to address service questions, troubleshoot issues or just find the closest Xfinity store, said Jerrod Smith, senior director of sales effectiveness at Xfinity Communities. "We are delivering on our promise to offer the best customer experience along with better entertainment options through our package of high-performance internet, phone, Wi-Fi, X1 video and smart home automation services.

Xfinity Communities Connect

A new platform designed to assist Xfinity Communities Customer Account Representatives (CARs) in delivering an excellent customer experience for property managers, Xfinity Communities Connect is a service portal that is customized for each site. Property managers can easily log on to their Xfinity Communities Connect website to report service issues, request support for multiple resident move-ins or schedule CAR visits and educational resident events at their location. CARs are immediately notified when the property manager submits a request through an automated process.

The simple interface and drop-down service options make it easy for the property manager to oversee the technology services in common areas and individual units. With all the information in one place, managers can track their requests until completed and, in many cases, find support resources to answer residents questions quickly rather than having to call a CAR.

"The Comcast Portal has been working out well for us. It is a great tool for monitoring and/or following up on residents requests and it keeps you in the loop at the same time, said Deborah Amendolara, office manager for Rapallo South Inc. in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Xfinity Resident Pages

Xfinity Resident Pages portals, which are also hyper-local digital tools, are aimed at serving residents. They allow individuals to learn about, interact with and sign up for Xfinity products and services. When logging onto the customized websites, residents will find service offers and promotions specific to their building, insight into how to make service purchases directly from the site, self-service support information and community-focused news related to their local Xfinity stores. The pages also provide moving assistance and links to the specific Xfinity apps for streaming video and account management.

With Xfinity Resident Pages, residents can directly get answers on the technology service options available to them, without needing to go through their property manager. This direct customer service interaction will lead to more effective and educated discussions with residents.

"We are launching these portals at Xfinity Communities properties across the country and the response has been phenomenal. Property managers and residents are enjoying the customized digital experience that allows them to interact with Xfinity Communities on their own schedule and for their specific needs. We are committed to adding thousands of Xfinity Communities Connect and Xfinity Resident Pages sites to our network and offering more advanced customer services to the pages in the months ahead, said Smith.

For more information about the Xfinity Communities multifamily communities, visit: https://www.xfinity.com/multifamily.

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities provides multifamily properties and residents with a better network, better entertainment and better service. With one of the largest fiber networks in the country spanning more than 150,000 miles, a one-of-a-kind interactive TV experience with XFINITY X1, and dedicated property support, we provide an end-to-end service that translates to better living for more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units. Our Advanced Communities Network (ACN)  a fiber network solution that can provide gigabit speeds  helps attract new residents while giving existing residents what they want.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005826/en/