Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience

Communities today announced two new customized platforms, Xfinity
Communities Connect and Xfinity Resident Pages, enabling direct
interaction between Xfinity account representatives, property managers
and residents at certain properties receiving Xfinity services. The
portals which offer detailed service information, the ability to
schedule technician visits and assistance with the moving process are
tailored to each multifamily property, resulting in a superior customer
service experience.
"Xfinity Communities is providing specialized websites that simplify the
lives of property managers and their residents when it comes to the
technology infrastructure in their buildings. These portals allow
managers and customers alike to interact directly with our customer
service team to address service questions, troubleshoot issues or just
find the closest Xfinity store, said Jerrod Smith, senior director of
sales effectiveness at Xfinity Communities. "We are delivering on our
promise to offer the best customer experience along with better
entertainment options through our package of high-performance internet,
phone, Wi-Fi, X1 video and smart home automation services.
Xfinity Communities Connect
A new platform designed to assist Xfinity Communities Customer Account
Representatives (CARs) in delivering an excellent customer experience
for property managers, Xfinity Communities Connect is a service portal
that is customized for each site. Property managers can easily log on to
their Xfinity Communities Connect website to report service issues,
request support for multiple resident move-ins or schedule CAR visits
and educational resident events at their location. CARs are immediately
notified when the property manager submits a request through an
automated process.
The simple interface and drop-down service options make it easy for the
property manager to oversee the technology services in common areas and
individual units. With all the information in one place, managers can
track their requests until completed and, in many cases, find support
resources to answer residents questions quickly rather than having to
call a CAR.
"The Comcast Portal has been working out well for us. It is a great tool
for monitoring and/or following up on residents requests and it keeps
you in the loop at the same time, said Deborah Amendolara, office
manager for Rapallo South Inc. in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Xfinity Resident Pages
Xfinity Resident Pages portals, which are also hyper-local digital
tools, are aimed at serving residents. They allow individuals to learn
about, interact with and sign up for Xfinity products and services. When
logging onto the customized websites, residents will find service offers
and promotions specific to their building, insight into how to make
service purchases directly from the site, self-service support
information and community-focused news related to their local Xfinity
stores. The pages also provide moving assistance and links to the
specific Xfinity apps for streaming video and account management.
With Xfinity Resident Pages, residents can directly get answers on the
technology service options available to them, without needing to go
through their property manager. This direct customer service interaction
will lead to more effective and educated discussions with residents.
"We are launching these portals at Xfinity Communities properties across
the country and the response has been phenomenal. Property managers and
residents are enjoying the customized digital experience that allows
them to interact with Xfinity Communities on their own schedule and for
their specific needs. We are committed to adding thousands of Xfinity
Communities Connect and Xfinity Resident Pages sites to our network and
offering more advanced customer services to the pages in the months
ahead, said Smith.
For more information about the Xfinity Communities multifamily
communities, visit: https://www.xfinity.com/multifamily.
About Xfinity Communities
Xfinity
Communities provides multifamily properties and residents with a
better network, better entertainment and better service. With one of the
largest fiber networks in the country spanning more than 150,000 miles,
a one-of-a-kind interactive TV experience with XFINITY X1, and dedicated
property support, we provide an end-to-end service that translates to
better living for more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units.
Our Advanced Communities Network (ACN) a fiber network solution that
can provide gigabit speeds helps attract new residents while giving
existing residents what they want.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005826/en/