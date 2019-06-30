Xfinity Gives Advanced Cybersecurity to 18 Million xFi Customers for Free

Cybersecurity is a top priority for Xfinity customers and the majority
of U.S. consumers. With that in mind, Comcast announced today that xFi
Advanced Security, a feature that automatically protects devices from
online threats, will be included free for customers who lease an xFi
gateway. Comcast is the only provider to offer this service at no
additional cost a $72 annual value.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005674/en/
Comcast announced that xFi Advanced Security will be included free for customers who lease an xFi gateway. (Photo: Business Wire)
New customers will receive Advanced Security immediately upon activating
an xFi Gateway, and the feature will begin rolling out to 18 million
existing eligible xFi customers over the coming weeks. It requires no
software download or additional set-up other than logging into xFi via
the mobile app or online, making it simple and easy to protect wired and
WiFi connected devices in the home; including smart TVs or thermostats,
or devices without keyboards or screens like security cameras or smart
speakers.
Key features include:
-
A daily list of digital security-related actions that were taken each
day.
-
Preventing inadvertent visits to malicious sites and becoming a victim
of phishing attacks.
-
Blocking remote access to smart devices from unknown/dangerous sources.
-
Monitoring of devices in real-time and delivering alerts when devices
are behaving in unusual ways that could indicate a network threat.
-
The ability to adapt to the home network and get smarter to keep up
with new threats over time.
"We want you to have the peace of mind to know that in just a few
minutes all the devices you connect in the home, and the people that
use them, are safe and secured, said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity
Consumer Services, Comcast. "Our customers asked for a better way to
stream content and we answered with Xfinity Flex for free. Now, were
giving them the protection they asked for with Advanced Security. Thats
an incredible amount of value for our internet customers, and were just
getting started.
Advanced Security, initially launched in January 2019 as an optional
$5.99 upgrade, was developed based on customer feedback requesting a way
to protect IoT devices in this smart home era. It uses AI and machine
learning technology to monitor and analyze WiFi traffic in the home, and
automatically blocks identified suspicious activity in real time.
It is the latest addition to Comcasts Xfinity
xFi platform, which gives customers a simple, digital dashboard to
set up and manage their home WiFi networks and see what devices are
connected, set parental
controls, get notifications
about activities on the home network, and even pause
WiFi access to certain devices during dinner or bedtime. xFi users
can also ensure whole-home WiFi coverage by adding xFi
Pods; small, easy to install devices that plug into any electrical
outlet and extend connectivity to hard to reach areas of their home.
And, now with Xfinity
Flex, customers can easily manage streaming entertainment and
connected devices on the television using the award-winning Xfinity
Voice Remote.
For more information about xFi Advanced Security and all of the ways
Comcast is providing more value to its internet customers subscription,
visit www.comcastcorporation.com/CES.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and
Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest high-speed
internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the
Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also
provides wireless and security and automation services to residential
customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates
news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo
broadcast networks, television production operations, television station
groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one
of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting
customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television
services. It also provides communications services, including
residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky
operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment
networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.
Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for
more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005674/en/