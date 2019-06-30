Xfinity Gives Advanced Cybersecurity to 18 Million xFi Customers for Free

Cybersecurity is a top priority for Xfinity customers and the majority of U.S. consumers. With that in mind, Comcast announced today that xFi Advanced Security, a feature that automatically protects devices from online threats, will be included free for customers who lease an xFi gateway. Comcast is the only provider to offer this service at no additional cost  a $72 annual value.

New customers will receive Advanced Security immediately upon activating an xFi Gateway, and the feature will begin rolling out to 18 million existing eligible xFi customers over the coming weeks. It requires no software download or additional set-up other than logging into xFi via the mobile app or online, making it simple and easy to protect wired and WiFi connected devices in the home; including smart TVs or thermostats, or devices without keyboards or screens like security cameras or smart speakers.

Key features include:

A daily list of digital security-related actions that were taken each day.

Preventing inadvertent visits to malicious sites and becoming a victim of phishing attacks.

Blocking remote access to smart devices from unknown/dangerous sources.

Monitoring of devices in real-time and delivering alerts when devices are behaving in unusual ways that could indicate a network threat.

The ability to adapt to the home network and get smarter to keep up with new threats over time.

"We want you to have the peace of mind to know that in just a few minutes all the devices you connect in the home, and the people that use them, are safe and secured, said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services, Comcast. "Our customers asked for a better way to stream content and we answered with Xfinity Flex for free. Now, were giving them the protection they asked for with Advanced Security. Thats an incredible amount of value for our internet customers, and were just getting started.

Advanced Security, initially launched in January 2019 as an optional $5.99 upgrade, was developed based on customer feedback requesting a way to protect IoT devices in this smart home era. It uses AI and machine learning technology to monitor and analyze WiFi traffic in the home, and automatically blocks identified suspicious activity in real time.

It is the latest addition to Comcasts Xfinity xFi platform, which gives customers a simple, digital dashboard to set up and manage their home WiFi networks and see what devices are connected, set parental controls, get notifications about activities on the home network, and even pause WiFi access to certain devices during dinner or bedtime. xFi users can also ensure whole-home WiFi coverage by adding xFi Pods; small, easy to install devices that plug into any electrical outlet and extend connectivity to hard to reach areas of their home. And, now with Xfinity Flex, customers can easily manage streaming entertainment and connected devices on the television using the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

For more information about xFi Advanced Security and all of the ways Comcast is providing more value to its internet customers subscription, visit www.comcastcorporation.com/CES.

