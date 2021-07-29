  • Suche
24.09.2021 16:00

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with Orders Starting Today

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

iPhone 13 Pro Colors (Photo: Business Wire)

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers who port a new number will receive $300 off any iPhone including the new iPhone 13 lineup, and existing customers who upgrade their line will receive a $300 Visa pre-paid card. Customers can order devices from the new lineup by visiting XfinityMobile.com or by visiting a local Xfinity Store. Comcast Business customers can check out the Comcast Business Mobile deals on https://business.comcast.com/learn/internet/mobile.

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.1 Available in four stunning finishes  graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue  iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors  pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2 Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone  with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Appledesigned A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

The new iPad mini delivers an amazing experience in a gorgeous new array of colors  pink, starlight, purple, and space gray  with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Featuring the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. With 5G now available on iPad mini, customers can do even more with faster wireless connectivity on the go. Users can now stay connected and be even more productive wherever they are. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and new advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation)enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

iPad comes equipped with the powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation, all while retaining its all day battery life3 and incredible value. For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room. iPad also features a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and starts with 64GB of storage  twice the storage from the previous generation.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit https://www.xfinity.com/mobile/learn/apple.

For more details on Comcast Business Mobile, please visit https://business.comcast.com/learn/internet/mobile.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

2 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 Battery life varies by use and configuration.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile, rated number one by ACSI for customer satisfaction two years in a row, is a newer service built for the way consumers use mobile today, with Internet at the core of the experience. It combines the best nationwide cellular 5G with more than 20 million WiFi hotspots to deliver fast speeds, up to $400 annual cost savings, and a more flexible way to pay for cellular data. Customers can mix and match between Unlimited or By-the-Gig shared data and can switch back and forth on any line at any time. Xfinity Mobile offers the most affordable 5G unlimited data plan in the industry starting at $45 a month for one line, the lowest entry price for unlimited data in the market, and $30 a month a line for four lines.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for whats next. Powered by the nations largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nations largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

