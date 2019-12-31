Xfinity Mobile to Offer New Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Devices

Comcast today announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order the phone for its March 6th release, starting February 21st online or in Xfinity Stores nationwide.

In addition, any customer that switches to Xfinity Mobile between February 21st and April 5th will receive $300 off the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series and other select Samsung devices. Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can also receive a $300 pre-paid card with the purchase of the S20 series or select Samsung devices.1

"We are thrilled to add one of the most anticipated new mobile devices of 2020 to our portfolio  the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices, said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile. "We continue to differentiate by delivering a better wireless experience for less money on the most popular devices  and were excited to be able to bring the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G to our customers, with plans to launch 5G data options soon so our customers can take full advantage of all these devices have to offer.

The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsungs largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. The Galaxy S20+ 5G has a 64MP camera. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations.

Built with Samsungs latest innovations and upgraded essential features, the Galaxy S20 series feature new Space Zoom technology that zooms in super close from afar, as well as Single Take, which lets you capture a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more and use AI to recommend the best shots. The Galaxy S20 devices also offer stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality.2

Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Google Duo to start a video call to video chat easily with all of the most important people in your life. And with the new Music Share feature, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during the road trip or party.3

The Galaxy S20 phones also include an all-day intelligent battery, as well as super fast charging and Wireless Powershare.4 The devices have up to 512GB of internal storage plus up to 1TB via MicroSD.5 The Galaxy S20+ 5G is 6.7 and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is 6.9.6

Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no phone line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options  "By the Gig shared data starting at 1 GB for $12 (3 GB for $30 and 10 GB for $60), or Unlimited for $45 per month per line*.

Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.

To find the Xfinity Store closest to you where you can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S20 devices, go here. For more information and to subscribe to Xfinity Mobile online, go to XfinityMobile.com. To download images and assets, go to corporate.comcast.com/mobile.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nations first wireless service combining Americas largest and most reliable LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can pay "By the Gig starting at $12 per GB, or select the unlimited data option  easily switching from "By the Gig to "Unlimited at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

1 Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit www.xfinitymobile.com beginning 2/21.

2 Functionality may vary by country or carrier. Optimal 5G connection required on both devices. See carrier for more details.

3 Available only on Galaxy S20 devices.

4 Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. Check samsung.com for compatibility. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device.

5 MicroSD card sold separately.

6 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20+'s screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.7" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

