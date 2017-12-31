Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy Note9 with $300 Promotion

Comcast today announced that Xfinity
Mobile customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in Ocean
Blue with a Yellow S Pen and Lavender Purple with matching S Pen
beginning August 10 on XfinityMobile.com and in Xfinity Stores
nationwide. The new Galaxy Note9 goes on sale for Xfinity Mobile
customers August 24. Customers who purchase a Samsung phone, activate a
new line and port their number to Xfinity Mobile will receive a $300
prepaid card.
"By combining the nations largest and most reliable 4G LTE with 19
million Wi-Fi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile provides a network built for
consumers to take full advantage of the advanced features Samsung has
built into the new Galaxy Note9, said Billy Stephens, senior vice
president of wireless devices and supply chain for Xfinity Mobile.
"Were uniquely positioned to help customers save on their cellular data
charges as they enjoy streaming, gaming or surfing on the Galaxy Note9s
beautiful infinity display.
The new super powerful Samsung Galaxy Note9 delivers the best of Galaxy to
make consumers lives easier, and enable them to achieve more. Key
features include:
-
S Pen The unmistakable trademark of the Note series puts more
power and control in your hands. Featuring BLE (Bluetooth Low-Energy)
technology, you can remotely control different applications and use
the S Pen to capture photos, scroll through social feeds, play music,
and stop/start recording video.
-
All Day Battery The longest lasting battery in a flagship
Galaxy Note phone ever to keep up with you all day.
-
Ultimate Storage Galaxy Note9 packs 128GB worth of base
storage, and is one terabyte ready with expandable storage. Galaxy
Note9 also offers the largest amount of storage offered in a Samsung
flagship Galaxy phone, for more files, videos, and photos and more
peace of mind knowing theres a place for it all. This will be music
to the ears of the nearly
half (47%) of parents who have missed snapping a photo or video of
a key moment in their childs life simply because their phone didnt
have enough storage space.
-
Intelligent Camera Take amazing photos with the help of
Galaxy Note9s new rear camera capabilities like Scene Optimizer,
which identifies elements of photos to instantly adjust images with
bold colors and dynamic definition.
Flaw detection lets you
know if theres something wrong, so that you get another chance at a
great shot before you lose the moment.
-
Fastest Network Connection Nothing can slow you down.
Download and stream at home, in your workplace or around town Galaxy
Note9 supports the fastest network speeds available.
-
Premium Experiences Connect to a larger display using Samsung
DeX with an easy-to-carry HDMI adapter or entertain right from your
phone for the truly immersive multimedia experience on Galaxy Note9s
6.4-inch, Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Expect what is standard on
Galaxy Note9: fast wireless charging1, IP68 water and dust
resistance2 and defense-grade Knox security.
Xfinity Mobile is available to all Xfinity Internet customers, includes
up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line
access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options
"By the Gig for $12 per GB of shared data across those lines on their
account, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line (speeds reduced on
Unlimited after 20 GB of cellular data consumed).
Unlike other providers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility
to mix-and-match data plans on an account so they dont have to
subscribe to multiple unlimited lines to get a good price. In addition,
switch-and-save allows customers to switch from By the Gig to Unlimited
if they find themselves consuming more cellular data than anticipated.
These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi
hotspots for free, are helping Xfinity Mobile customers save on their
wireless bill.
To find the Xfinity Store closest to you where you can pre-order or
purchase the new Samsung Crown, go here.
For more information and to subscribe to Xfinity Mobile online, go to
XfinityMobile.com. To download images and assets go to
corporate.comcast.com/mobile.
About Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is the nations first wireless service combining
Americas largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 19 million
Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less
money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet,
Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they
use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan easily
switching from "By the Gig to "Unlimited at no cost using the Xfinity
Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.
Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet,
and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand,
and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides
wireless and security and automation services to residential customers
under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and
sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks,
television production operations, television station groups, Universal
Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for
more information.
