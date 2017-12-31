Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy Note9 with $300 Promotion

Comcast today announced that Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen and Lavender Purple with matching S Pen beginning August 10 on XfinityMobile.com and in Xfinity Stores nationwide. The new Galaxy Note9 goes on sale for Xfinity Mobile customers August 24. Customers who purchase a Samsung phone, activate a new line and port their number to Xfinity Mobile will receive a $300 prepaid card.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005124/en/

Xfinity Mobile to offer the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with $300 promotion (Photo: Business Wire)

"By combining the nations largest and most reliable 4G LTE with 19 million Wi-Fi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile provides a network built for consumers to take full advantage of the advanced features Samsung has built into the new Galaxy Note9, said Billy Stephens, senior vice president of wireless devices and supply chain for Xfinity Mobile. "Were uniquely positioned to help customers save on their cellular data charges as they enjoy streaming, gaming or surfing on the Galaxy Note9s beautiful infinity display.

The new super powerful Samsung Galaxy Note9 delivers the best of Galaxy to make consumers lives easier, and enable them to achieve more. Key features include:

S Pen  The unmistakable trademark of the Note series puts more power and control in your hands. Featuring BLE (Bluetooth Low-Energy) technology, you can remotely control different applications and use the S Pen to capture photos, scroll through social feeds, play music, and stop/start recording video.

 The unmistakable trademark of the Note series puts more power and control in your hands. Featuring BLE (Bluetooth Low-Energy) technology, you can remotely control different applications and use the S Pen to capture photos, scroll through social feeds, play music, and stop/start recording video. All Day Battery  The longest lasting battery in a flagship Galaxy Note phone ever to keep up with you all day.

 The longest lasting battery in a flagship Galaxy Note phone ever to keep up with you all day. Ultimate Storage  Galaxy Note9 packs 128GB worth of base storage, and is one terabyte ready with expandable storage. Galaxy Note9 also offers the largest amount of storage offered in a Samsung flagship Galaxy phone, for more files, videos, and photos  and more peace of mind knowing theres a place for it all. This will be music to the ears of the nearly half (47%) of parents who have missed snapping a photo or video of a key moment in their childs life simply because their phone didnt have enough storage space.

 Galaxy Note9 packs 128GB worth of base storage, and is one terabyte ready with expandable storage. Galaxy Note9 also offers the largest amount of storage offered in a Samsung flagship Galaxy phone, for more files, videos, and photos  and more peace of mind knowing theres a place for it all. This will be music to the ears of the nearly half (47%) of parents who have missed snapping a photo or video of a key moment in their childs life simply because their phone didnt have enough storage space. Intelligent Camera  Take amazing photos with the help of Galaxy Note9s new rear camera capabilities like Scene Optimizer, which identifies elements of photos to instantly adjust images with bold colors and dynamic definition. Flaw detection lets you know if theres something wrong, so that you get another chance at a great shot before you lose the moment.

 Take amazing photos with the help of Galaxy Note9s new rear camera capabilities like Scene Optimizer, which identifies elements of photos to instantly adjust images with bold colors and dynamic definition. Flaw detection lets you know if theres something wrong, so that you get another chance at a great shot before you lose the moment. Fastest Network Connection  Nothing can slow you down. Download and stream at home, in your workplace or around town  Galaxy Note9 supports the fastest network speeds available.

 Nothing can slow you down. Download and stream at home, in your workplace or around town  Galaxy Note9 supports the fastest network speeds available. Premium Experiences  Connect to a larger display using Samsung DeX with an easy-to-carry HDMI adapter or entertain right from your phone for the truly immersive multimedia experience on Galaxy Note9s 6.4-inch, Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Expect what is standard on Galaxy Note9: fast wireless charging1, IP68 water and dust resistance2 and defense-grade Knox security.

Xfinity Mobile is available to all Xfinity Internet customers, includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options  "By the Gig for $12 per GB of shared data across those lines on their account, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line (speeds reduced on Unlimited after 20 GB of cellular data consumed).

Unlike other providers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data plans on an account so they dont have to subscribe to multiple unlimited lines to get a good price. In addition, switch-and-save allows customers to switch from By the Gig to Unlimited if they find themselves consuming more cellular data than anticipated. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, are helping Xfinity Mobile customers save on their wireless bill.

To find the Xfinity Store closest to you where you can pre-order or purchase the new Samsung Crown, go here. For more information and to subscribe to Xfinity Mobile online, go to XfinityMobile.com. To download images and assets go to corporate.comcast.com/mobile.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nations first wireless service combining Americas largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan  easily switching from "By the Gig to "Unlimited at no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

1 Samsung Disclaimer: Sold separately.

2 Samsung Disclaimer: Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005124/en/