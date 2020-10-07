Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Suche
Today, Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices unveiled at Samsung Unpacked. Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today at XfinityMobile.com in advance of nationwide availability on January 29th. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series all leverage 5G, further extending the portfolio of 5G-enabled devices available on Xfinity Mobiles powerful nationwide 5G network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005945/en/

Xfinity Mobile to offer new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

Xfinity Mobile to offer new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

New Xfinity Mobile customers will receive $400 off when they purchase a new Samsung 5G device and port their number to Xfinity Mobile, and existing customers are eligible for the same promotion when they add a line to their plan and port their number. Existing customers who upgrade their device to a new Samsung 5G phone will receive a $400 Visa pre-paid card. Xfinity Mobile customers can also take advantage of Samsungs offer to receive a $200 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, $150 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ or a $100 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S21 if they pre-order the device by January 28th via www.samsung.com or by using the Samsung app to register.

Made for the way we live now, the Galaxy S21 series is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so you can make the most of every moment. Key features include:

Bold New Style and Design: The Galaxy S21 5G series features an all-new Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the devices metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O 120Hz adaptive display for smoother scrolling and viewing. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content youre watching.

Best-in-Class Camera: Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. New Directors View lets you see, switch, and select the best shot to tell your best story. Capture video with the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions with Vlogger View.

Performance That Delivers: The S21 series features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity. Galaxy S21 packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon and make the perfect video clips.

S Pen Experience: For the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacoms technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Xfinity Mobile customers can choose from two straightforward nationwide 5G data options  By-the-Gig shared data starting at 1GB for $15, 3GB for $30 and 10GB for $60, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line.* Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per line on an account and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle.

Xfinity Mobile, rated #1 in customer satisfaction, is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, no activation fees, and no phone line access fees. When combined with free access to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile customers can save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Comcast Corp. (Class A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

