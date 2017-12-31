Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16  22 with More for the Entire Family and the Dog

Comcast today announced plans to bring Xfinity
Watchathon Week back for its sixth year to millions of Xfinity TV
customers, while also introducing the on demand platform and a selection
of the weeks free programming to Xfinity Internet-only customers

dogs. From April 16 22, eligible customers can catch up on thousands
of movies and TV shows from more than 50 networks like AMC, FX, HBO,
MTV, NBC, SHOWTIME, and STARZ, while also discovering programming from
streaming service Netflix and more than two dozen emerging subscription
video on demand services (SVODs) like Acorn TV, AMC Premiere, FX+,
Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault and even DOGTV, which offers a
selection of programming made just for mans best friend designed to
relax, entertain and keep them company while their owners are away from
home.
Additionally, Comcast will open up a robust subset of programming to its
Internet-only customers via the Xfinity Stream app and portal so they
too can experience a piece of what Xfinity TV customers have been
enjoying for six years.
"We love bringing Xfinity Watchathon Week to our customers each year and
surprising them with new and unexpected content. This year, were really
turning up the dial by offering X1 customers a unique opportunity to
sample and explore the best programming from dozens of traditional
networks and studios, streaming services and emerging SVODs - all
aggregated together on the biggest screen in the home, said Daniel
Spinosa, Vice President, Video Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable.
"But we also didnt want to leave Xfinity Internet customers out of the
fun so for the first time were inviting them to experience Watchathon
Week commitment-free by downloading the Xfinity Stream app or going to
the Xfinity Stream portal
to get access to a selection of Watchathon Week movies and TV shows on
their devices all week long.
Xfinity Internet-only customers can access a subset of Watchathon
content through the Xfinity Stream app and portal such as:
-
Shows and movies including HBOs Game of Thrones and Westworld,
SHOWTIMEs Billions and Homeland, and STARZs Outlander
and Power.
-
Cable and broadcast series like AMCs The Terror, FOXs
9-1-1 and X-Files,
Archer on
FX+,
and
NBCs AP Bio and Rise.
X1 customers will enjoy all that and more, encompassing content from 50+
networks, streaming services, and more than two dozen SVODs including:
-
Netflix originals, with many titles also available in 4K, including Stranger
Things, Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus, Orange is the
New Black and The Crown.
-
Full series catch-ups on network hits like ABCs The Good Doctor,
Bravos Southern Charm, Better Things on FX+,
NBCs
Friday Night Lights,
This is Us, and Will and Grace,
TBS's Search Party and TNTs The Alienist.
-
The option to explore and discover dozens of SVODs offering
specialized content such as Acorn TVs British hits, AMC Premieres
ad-free experience, CuriosityStreams documentary films and series,
Daily Burns full body workout class (new every day), DOGTVs
entertainment for dogs, select shows from FX+ which features every
current FX season plus more than 100 seasons of FX originals all
ad-free, Gaias conscious media network, Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga fitness
videos, HISTORY Vaults historical and educational content, and
Stingray Karaokes collection of crowd-pleasing songs.
-
Specialty childrens programming from video ebook service Disney Story
Central, networks like Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior,
Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and Universal Kids as well as new SVODs
Kidstream and PlayKids from zone·tv.
"With voice control and the ability to surface our programming
seamlessly within their experience, X1 provides networks like us with a
unique platform for discovery alongside some of the best and most
popular programming available today, said Matthew Graham, General
Manager, Acorn TV. "Were thrilled to give Xfinity TV customers a taste
of everything we have to offer during Watchathon Week.
