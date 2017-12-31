Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16  22 with More for the Entire Family and the Dog

Comcast today announced plans to bring Xfinity Watchathon Week back for its sixth year to millions of Xfinity TV customers, while also introducing the on demand platform and a selection of the weeks free programming to Xfinity Internet-only customers .and dogs. From April 16  22, eligible customers can catch up on thousands of movies and TV shows from more than 50 networks like AMC, FX, HBO, MTV, NBC, SHOWTIME, and STARZ, while also discovering programming from streaming service Netflix and more than two dozen emerging subscription video on demand services (SVODs) like Acorn TV, AMC Premiere, FX+, Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault and even DOGTV, which offers a selection of programming made just for mans best friend designed to relax, entertain and keep them company while their owners are away from home.

Additionally, Comcast will open up a robust subset of programming to its Internet-only customers via the Xfinity Stream app and portal so they too can experience a piece of what Xfinity TV customers have been enjoying for six years.

"We love bringing Xfinity Watchathon Week to our customers each year and surprising them with new and unexpected content. This year, were really turning up the dial by offering X1 customers a unique opportunity to sample and explore the best programming from dozens of traditional networks and studios, streaming services and emerging SVODs - all aggregated together on the biggest screen in the home, said Daniel Spinosa, Vice President, Video Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. "But we also didnt want to leave Xfinity Internet customers out of the fun so for the first time were inviting them to experience Watchathon Week commitment-free by downloading the Xfinity Stream app or going to the Xfinity Stream portal to get access to a selection of Watchathon Week movies and TV shows on their devices all week long.

Xfinity Internet-only customers can access a subset of Watchathon content through the Xfinity Stream app and portal such as:

Shows and movies including HBOs Game of Thrones and Westworld, SHOWTIMEs Billions and Homeland , and STARZs Outlander and Power.

and SHOWTIMEs and , and STARZs and Cable and broadcast series like AMCs The Terror, FOXs 9-1-1 and X-Files, Archer on FX+, and NBCs AP Bio and Rise.

X1 customers will enjoy all that and more, encompassing content from 50+ networks, streaming services, and more than two dozen SVODs including:

Netflix originals, with many titles also available in 4K, including Stranger Things, Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus, Orange is the New Black and The Crown.

Academy Award-winning documentary and Full series catch-ups on network hits like ABCs The Good Doctor , Bravos Southern Charm , Better Things on FX+, NBCs Friday Night Lights, This is Us, and Will and Grace , TBS's Search Party and TNTs The Alienist.

, Bravos , on FX+, NBCs , TBS's and TNTs The option to explore and discover dozens of SVODs offering specialized content such as Acorn TVs British hits, AMC Premieres ad-free experience, CuriosityStreams documentary films and series, Daily Burns full body workout class (new every day), DOGTVs entertainment for dogs, select shows from FX+ which features every current FX season plus more than 100 seasons of FX originals all ad-free, Gaias conscious media network, Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga fitness videos, HISTORY Vaults historical and educational content, and Stingray Karaokes collection of crowd-pleasing songs.

Specialty childrens programming from video ebook service Disney Story Central, networks like Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and Universal Kids as well as new SVODs Kidstream and PlayKids from zone·tv.

"With voice control and the ability to surface our programming seamlessly within their experience, X1 provides networks like us with a unique platform for discovery alongside some of the best and most popular programming available today, said Matthew Graham, General Manager, Acorn TV. "Were thrilled to give Xfinity TV customers a taste of everything we have to offer during Watchathon Week.

For more information on Watchathon Week, visit https://watchathon.xfinity.com/ or join the conversation on facebook.com/xfinity and on Twitter by using #Watchathon and following @Xfinity. Content availability could vary across Xfinity TV platforms (X1, XfinityTV.com and the Xfinity Stream app. Of note, the full SHOWTIME catalog will be available on Xfinity on Demand and the Xfinity Stream app and portal for only a portion of the event - April 19  22).

