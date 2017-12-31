Xilam: H1 2018 Revenue: +50%

Regulatory News:
The Xilam Group (Paris:XIL) posted consolidated H1 2018 revenue of EUR
13,866 thousand, an increase of 50%. This increase represents
an excellent performance, as it follows on the heels of growth of 54% in
H1 2017. Revenue for the first part of this financial year breaks down
as follows.
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
30.06.2018(1)
|
|
30.06.2017
|
|
Change
|
New productions
|
|
8,465
|
|
4,571
|
|
+85%
|
Catalogue
|
|
5,385
|
|
4,652
|
|
+16%
|
Other
|
|
16
|
|
16
|
|
+0%
|
Revenue and subsidies
|
|
13,866
|
|
9,239
|
|
+50%
(1) Unaudited data.
Remarkable success for new releases +85%
Excellent H1 growth was driven by the two main businesses, New
Productions and Catalogue.
In New Productions, H1 deliveries generated record revenue of
EUR 8,465 thousand, an 85% increase compared with H1 2017, and confirmed
Xilams position as a major European animation company.
Catalogue revenue was up 16% compared with H1 2017, thanks again to
traditional TV channels and digital platforms, in both France and abroad.
A fast-paced delivery schedule
Thanks to its increasing production capacity in recent years, Xilam
delivered 37 half-hour programmes over the half year, and has thus
completed production of all episodes of:
-
the fifth season of Oggy & the Cockroaches, which
has notably been pre-purchased by Gulli in France, and Cartoon Network
and Netflix internationally; this season is already ranked among the
top audience figures of the main broadcasters associated with the
brand;
-
Paprika, the Groups first preschool show, which has
been pre-purchased by France Télévisions, Disney Channel and Netflix;
Initial launches in France, Italy and Australia are already very
promising.
-
The second season of Magic, pre-purchased by Gulli in
France, Discovery and Amazon internationally, which will be launched
at the end of the year.
-
If I were an animal, a wildlife series designed
especially for children, pre-purchased notably by France Télévisions
and Netflix, and for which international pre-sales point to excellent
longevity as a catalogue property.
A well-furnished catalogue which has again provided record catalogue
revenue
H1 saw yet another historical performance for the catalogue, with sales
up a further 16%.
YouTube income rocketed 73%, driven by almost 1.9 billion video views
over the period, confirming Xilams position among the leading animated
content providers on the largest global streaming platform.
This growth was mainly due to the success of Oggy & the Cockroaches
and Zig & Sharko, with the number of video views for
the latter now equalling that of Oggy & the Cockroaches.
The Groups other content also contributed to sales growth in France,
Italy and India, such as the two seasons of The Daltons.
Record sales expected in 2018
After this successful H1, the delivery of new productions will continue
in H2 at a rapid rate, and catalogue sales are expected to enjoy a fresh
increase, thus confirming continued robust growth.
Mr. Magoo, Zig & Sharko 3, Coach me if you can:
expected global success
H2 will see the delivery of the first episodes of Mr. Magoo,
Zig & Sharko 3 and Coach me if you can:
-
Mr. Magoo, based on the famous American character from
the 1950s (which won several Oscars), has already broken Xilams
all-time pre-sale record, as its broadcast is already guaranteed in at
least 150 countries.
-
The keenly awaited and widely pre-purchased season three of Zig
& Sharko, should again ensure the contents strength
worldwide, placing Zig & Sharko side by side with Oggy
& the Cockroaches.
-
Coach me if you can: an original, football-themed
creation from the Xilam studio that is expected to be released
worldwide and will be gradually launched at the end of 2019 to be
fully broadcast to coincide with Euro 2020.
In view of this highly favourable outlook, Xilam is confident in its
ability to post further record-breaking results for the financial year
as a whole.
Xilam is also currently working on Tiny Bad Wolf (a new
preschool series) and The Fabulous Adventures of Prince Moka
(a new comedy), confirming its target of delivering 100 half-hour
programmes per year as of 2020.
Xilam thus confirms its growing ability to create, produce and
distribute high-quality animated programmes and market them at an
increasingly rapid rate on the worlds largest global broadcasting
platforms, providing these programmes, which it fully owns, with an
excellent long-term asset value.
NB: The Group has adopted IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with
Customers, and this document therefore presents 2018 revenue after the
application of this new standard. Using the same revenue recognition
method as in 2017, H1 2018 revenue would have been EUR 8,094 thousand
for New Productions and EUR 4,771 thousand for the Catalogue business.
As the Group has opted for the cumulative recovery method, H1 2018 and
FY 2018 financial statements will be restated in the notes to the
financial statements for the effects of the application of this new
standard.
About Xilam
Xilam is one of Europes leading animation companies, creating,
producing and distributing original childrens and family entertainment
content across TV, film and digital media platforms.
Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more
than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong
brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons and its
first pre-school series, Paprika.
Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital
platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million video views monthly,
Xilams programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global
content providers in animation.
Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based
across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and
Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.
Xilam is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris
PEA-eligible
SRD
long-eligible
ISIN code: FR0004034072 / Ticker: XIL
