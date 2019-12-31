finanzen.net
+++ Brisanter denn je. BNP Paribas präsentiert heute um 18 Uhr wieder 30 Minuten "Euer Egmond". Eine Fundamentalanalyse der anderen Art +++-w-
28.07.2020 13:55

XS Financial Highlights Green Mill Supercritical, an OEM Partner Within the Preferred Vendor Program

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

XS Financial Inc., ("XS Financial, "XS" or the "Company") (CSE: XSF) (OTCQB: XSHLF) a specialty finance company engaged in equipment leasing in the United States, is pleased to provide an update on original equipment manufacturers ("OEM), within its Preferred Vendor Program.

Jeremy Diehl, CTO of Green Mill Supercritical, commented, "In todays leaner, smarter marketplace, our machines offer more value than ever. Partnering with XS through their Preferred Vendor Program allows our CO2 extraction system customers to avoid the tradeoff between top-notch equipment and budget concerns by spreading out their payments over time.

OEM Highlights:

Green Mill Supercritical ("Green Mill) aims to push CO2 beyond known limits with systems that achieve the industrys highest levels of precision, versatility, and efficiency.

Co-founder and CTO Jeremy Diehl spent years in supercritical CO2 extraction and chromatography, and has brought along an obsession with instrumentation and true laboratory-level performance for all of Green Mills products.

Green Mill extractors are known for their ability to control the key parameters of pressure, temperature, and flow rate automatically and independently through software. While enabling tremendous ease of use for non-technical operators, the software also creates a depth of features for the experienced technician. This data-driven capability in turn allows for the development of advanced and customized methodologies to boost the efficiency and bottom line of an extraction enterprise.

  • Currently offer The SFE Pro and Parallel Pro models
  • True software automation and scientific instrument-level precision
  • Green Mill stands ready to prove performance claims by demonstrating functionality and logging data of extraction runs, which offers a window inside the system while it operates

To learn more about Green Mill Supercritical, please visit their website at www.greenmillsupercritical.com.

Preferred Vendor Program

XS established its Preferred Vendor program to partner directly with the OEMs. The Companys in-house technical team assesses the OEMs service agreements, type, and duration of warranty coverage, and ensures that frequently replaced parts are readily available. This allows XS to get comfortable with the manufacturers serving the industry and how they operate, which in turn, mitigates technology risk. Additionally, these programs create a robust sales channel that supports the core business, while allowing OEMs to offer turn-key leasing solutions for their end-use customers. XS currently has over 95+ Preferred Vendors within its program.

As access to capital has remained challenging and limited, cannabis and hemp companies seek flexibility in acquiring the necessary capital to achieve their growth initiatives. These partnerships allow XS to offer tailor-made solutions to its customers, while providing OEM partners with seamless, leasing solutions for their customers at the point of sale.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nachrichten zu Xtraction Services Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xtraction Services News
RSS Feed
Xtraction Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xtraction Services Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Xtraction Services News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Xtraction Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

Kein Game-Changer für den USD
Linde  Wasserstoff für China
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf AXA, Nokia, Airbus
3 Gründe für den durchschlagenden Erfolg von ETFs
US-Regierung pusht Moderna - Aktie hebt ab
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktiensparen - gut für dich und die Gesellschaft
Geld oder Gold?
Börsenweisheiten im Check
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Xtraction Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Xtraction Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
Nur diese Versicherungen brauchen Sie wirklich
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
So nutzen Sie das Baukindergeld richtig

News von

Familien: Kann ich die Rückzahlung von Kindergeld stunden lassen?
Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung
Bitcoin wieder über 10.000 Dollar: Was das jetzt für Anleger bedeutet
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis geht langsam die Luft aus
DAX-Chartanalyse: Jüngste Korrektur vorerst kein Drama

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt ins Minus -- Bernstein stuft Tesla ab -- 3M verfehlt Erwartungen in Q2 -- Gewinn von McDonald's bricht ein -- VW, Linde, Rheinmetall, Telefonica, Delivery Hero im Fokus

EU-Kommission genehmigt Verkauf der BASF-Bauchemie an Lone Star. BMW, Daimler, VW im Fokus: Umwelthilfe klagt gegen Dieselkonzerne vor dem EuGH. Pfizer und BioNTech starten Studie mit Corona-Impfstoff. Ergebnis von HELLA bricht ein. Aktien von Samsung und TSMC profitieren von Intel-Problemen - TSMC in Riege wertvollster Unternehmen vorgerückt. FUCHS PETROLUB erwartet 2020 EBIT-Rückgang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:06 Uhr
DAX fällt ins Minus -- Bernstein stuft Tesla ab -- 3M verfehlt Erwartungen in Q2 -- Gewinn von McDonald's bricht ein -- VW, Linde, Rheinmetall, Telefonica, Delivery Hero im Fokus
Ausland
14:05 Uhr
Gerüchteküche brodelt: Plant Apple mit dem iPhone 12e jetzt schon den Nachfolger des iPhone SE?
Aktie im Fokus
14:03 Uhr
Peugeot-Aktie schießt hoch: PSA macht trotz Corona-Krise Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
NikolaA2P4A9
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750