XS Financial Highlights Green Mill Supercritical, an OEM Partner Within the Preferred Vendor Program

XS Financial Inc., ("XS Financial, "XS" or the "Company") (CSE: XSF) (OTCQB: XSHLF) a specialty finance company engaged in equipment leasing in the United States, is pleased to provide an update on original equipment manufacturers ("OEM), within its Preferred Vendor Program.

Jeremy Diehl, CTO of Green Mill Supercritical, commented, "In todays leaner, smarter marketplace, our machines offer more value than ever. Partnering with XS through their Preferred Vendor Program allows our CO2 extraction system customers to avoid the tradeoff between top-notch equipment and budget concerns by spreading out their payments over time.

OEM Highlights:

Green Mill Supercritical ("Green Mill) aims to push CO2 beyond known limits with systems that achieve the industrys highest levels of precision, versatility, and efficiency.

Co-founder and CTO Jeremy Diehl spent years in supercritical CO2 extraction and chromatography, and has brought along an obsession with instrumentation and true laboratory-level performance for all of Green Mills products.

Green Mill extractors are known for their ability to control the key parameters of pressure, temperature, and flow rate automatically and independently through software. While enabling tremendous ease of use for non-technical operators, the software also creates a depth of features for the experienced technician. This data-driven capability in turn allows for the development of advanced and customized methodologies to boost the efficiency and bottom line of an extraction enterprise.

Currently offer The SFE Pro and Parallel Pro models

True software automation and scientific instrument-level precision

Green Mill stands ready to prove performance claims by demonstrating functionality and logging data of extraction runs, which offers a window inside the system while it operates

To learn more about Green Mill Supercritical, please visit their website at www.greenmillsupercritical.com.

Preferred Vendor Program

XS established its Preferred Vendor program to partner directly with the OEMs. The Companys in-house technical team assesses the OEMs service agreements, type, and duration of warranty coverage, and ensures that frequently replaced parts are readily available. This allows XS to get comfortable with the manufacturers serving the industry and how they operate, which in turn, mitigates technology risk. Additionally, these programs create a robust sales channel that supports the core business, while allowing OEMs to offer turn-key leasing solutions for their end-use customers. XS currently has over 95+ Preferred Vendors within its program.

As access to capital has remained challenging and limited, cannabis and hemp companies seek flexibility in acquiring the necessary capital to achieve their growth initiatives. These partnerships allow XS to offer tailor-made solutions to its customers, while providing OEM partners with seamless, leasing solutions for their customers at the point of sale.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

