finanzen.net
+ + + Ab jetzt ganz einfach Alternative Investments tätigen! Mehr Infos finden Sie hier! + + +-w-
27.01.2020 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Xtraction Services Acquires California Lenders License Allowing for Expansion Within This Significant Growth Market

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xtraction Services Holding Corp., ("Xtraction Services, "XS" or the "Company") (CSE:XS) (OTCQB: XSHLF) a specialty finance company engaged in equipment leasing in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a California Finance Lenders ("CFL) license. The license is being acquired through the purchase of a local entity by issuing 450,671 common shares of XS, subject to a 12-month lockup, and the payment of certain legal transaction costs.

The acquisition of the lender license allows XS to significantly expand its lending and financing capabilities in the state of California ("CA). The Company expects the license to play a crucial role given the steady increase in inbound requests from customers with business operations in CA.

David Kivitz, Chief Executive Officer of XS, commented, "CA is one of the largest and fastest-growing cannabis and hemp markets globally. Over the past two years, weve arranged two equipment leases to CA based customers and have seen a large increase in inbound activity. The acquisition of this license will allow XS to complete additional CA transactions and provide a wider variety of financial products to address the needs of our growing customer base.

About Xtraction Services

Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. Further, XS also provides a full range of all on-site support services including staff recruitment, process development, and product formulation. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which Xtraction Services operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities within California and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof; and the offering of any new financial products.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Xtraction Services does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Nachrichten zu Xtraction Services Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xtraction Services News
RSS Feed
Xtraction Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xtraction Services Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Xtraction Services News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Xtraction Services News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Wirecard, Covestro AG
Coronavirus hat Märkte weiter fest im Griff
DZ BANK - TeamViewer: Das Einhorn verzaubert
Apple  Die Woche der Wahrheit
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der Bärkeil im Euro Stoxx 50 löst sich brachial auf
ING Markets: DAX scheitert erneut an 13.600 Punkten
Intel macht großen Schritt nach vorne
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Xtraction Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Xtraction Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Darum sollten Sie gerade jetzt in China investieren
Die italienische Misere
Das ist der neue Lieblingsschein der Fälscher
Warum Sie Ihre zweite Ehefrau enterben sollten
Jetzt stellt die EZB das Erbe der Bundesbank infrage

News von

Hammer für Wasserstoff-Aktien? Deutschland will voll auf Wasserstoff setzen - Ministerin spricht vom "Öl von morgen"
Britisches Pfund: Unterstützung gesucht - langfristig zeigt der Trend nach oben
Ballard Power, FuelCell Energy, Powercell & Co: Darum verlieren Brennstoffzellen-Aktien gerade massiv an Wert
DAX rutscht ab: Coronavirus macht Anlegern erneut zu schaffen - Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus
DAX-Ausblick: Coronavirus treibt Anleger weiter um

Heute im Fokus

DAX knickt ein -- BMW will nur noch mit Ökostrom produzieren -- K+S-Aktie setzt Sturzflug fort -- ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt -- Heideldruck Rheinmetall, Varta, Lufthansa, Aareal Bank im Fokus

Volkswagen und Microsoft erweitern Partnerschaft. Rendite von Griechenland-Anleihen auf Rekordtief. Chipwerte schwächeln wegen Virussorgen. Kurse von Fluggesellschaften und Airports im Abwärtssog der Virusängste. Nestlé stärkt Medical Nutrition mit Kauf von Zenpep. Wirecard-Rivale Heidelpay im Übernahmefieber.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:59 Uhr
DAX knickt ein -- BMW will nur noch mit Ökostrom produzieren -- K+S-Aktie setzt Sturzflug fort -- ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt -- Heideldruck Rheinmetall, Varta, Lufthansa, Aareal Bank im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:18 Uhr
Saisonrally bei Silber - was bedeutet das für Investoren
Aktie im Fokus
14:07 Uhr
N26 hat nach fünf Monaten hunderttausende Kunden in den USA
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Apple Inc.865985
XiaomiA2JNY1
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
AlibabaA117ME
K+S AGKSAG88