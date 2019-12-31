finanzen.net
22.04.2020 22:55

Xtraction Services Provides Update on Cash Conservation Initiatives

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xtraction Services Holding Corp., ("Xtraction Services, "XS" or the "Company") (CSE: XS) (OTCQB: XSHLF) a specialty finance company engaged in equipment leasing in the United States, announces that pursuant to the Companys stock option plan, it has issued 1,808,889 incentive stock options to acquire common shares of XS to the management team, staff and external consultants. In conjunction with the Companys cash conservation initiatives, these individuals previously agreed to accept 30% of their compensation in the form of stock options for the second quarter. The stock options have an exercise price of CAD$0.22 and expire five (5) years from the date of issuance.

David Kivitz, Chief Executive Officer of XS commented, "I am very proud of our team not only for their hard work and commitment over the past few years in helping to grow our business, but for the tremendous support they have shown throughout these turbulent times. The reduction in cash compensation this quarter will allow us to conserve cash, further align our team with our shareholders and illustrates the confidence our employees and consultants have in the viability and future of XS.

About Xtraction Services

Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. Furthermore, XS also provides a full range of all on-site support services including staff recruitment, process development, and product formulation. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nachrichten zu Xtraction Services Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xtraction Services News
RSS Feed
Xtraction Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xtraction Services Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Xtraction Services News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Xtraction Services News
Werbung

Inside

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Dieses Chemie-Unternehmen ist ein interessantes technisches Basisinvestment
Solidvest Performance und Portfoliosteuerung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Abgaben drohen
Alibaba steckt Milliarden in die Cloud
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving - Kursrallye erwartet?
DZ BANK - Brent: Stabilisierung nach Rücksetzer?
EuroStoxx 50  Neue Verkaufswelle gestartet?
Exporo: So kauft man Immobilien für die digitale Welt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Xtraction Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Xtraction Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ende des Immobilienbooms
Diese zehn Aktien kennen keine Krise
Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  Was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX und Wall Street letztlich höher -- Wirecard: KPMG-Untersuchung dauert an -- Vonovia wohl an Deutsche Wohnen interessiert -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus

ProSieben nimmt Ausblick für 2020 zurück. Corestate streicht Jahresziele und Dividende. adidas-Aktien fallen weiter zurück - Pessimistin senkt Kursziel. BioNTech: Grünes Licht für erste Studie zu Corona-Impfstoff in Deutschland. Pfeiffer Vacuum meldet Gewinneinbruch. USA: Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX und Wall Street letztlich höher -- Wirecard: KPMG-Untersuchung dauert an -- Vonovia wohl an Deutsche Wohnen interessiert -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:45 Uhr
Champignon Brands-Aktie: Cannabis war gestern, jetzt erobern Pilze die Börse
Kryptowährungen
23:14 Uhr
Novogratz shortet Aktien und setzt stattdessen weiter auf Bitcoin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB