finanzen.net
+++ Heute 300. BNP Paribas-Sendung "Born Akademie". Seien Sie beim Jubiläum dabei und erfahren was die Charts gerade verraten +++
26.08.2020 19:10

Xylem Delivers More Than 100,000 Face Shields to Front-line Workers

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the worlds most challenging water issues, today announced it manufactured and delivered through Xylem partners more than 100,000 protective face shields in Europe and the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative leveraged internal manufacturing capabilities including three-dimensional printing and injection molding.

Beginning in March, Xylem partners helped deliver the face shields to healthcare facilities on the front lines of critical care and to utilities with water operators working to keep essential services flowing in local communities. To distribute the face shields, Xylem Watermark, Xylems corporate social responsibility program, worked with partner organizations around the world including but not limited to:

  • Wallace Eannace Associates helped deliver face shields to healthcare facilities in New York and New Jersey, areas hard-hit by the virus.
  • Frank P. Langley, Co., Inc., delivered face shields to healthcare facilities in Upstate NY.
  • Hydronic Technology, Inc. delivered PPE to healthcare facilities in their home states of Louisiana and Mississippi.
  • James M. Pleasants Co., Inc. provided face shields to healthcare workers in North Carolina.
  • R.L. Deppman Company delivered PPE to six health systems across Michigan and Northern Ohio.
  • Országos Baleseti Intézet, Hospital-Clinic and Trauma Center in Budapest, was grateful to receive face shields as they treated patients with COVID-19.
  • The San Luca Hospital in Tuscany, Italy, received face shields which were delivered in collaboration with the nonprofit association La Città delle Donne.

In addition to our partner organizations, Xylem suppliers also contributed to the effort. Polymer Solutions, of Sarasota, FL, provided the resin without charge and Protolabs, of Maple Plain, MN, provided the molding and tool build with expedited delivery to begin production.

"We are delivering the PPE to first responders throughout the states of New York and New Jersey, said Greg Latza, from the sales team at Wallace Eannace. "CareOnes Wayne campus is in my neighborhood. Thanks to our partnership with Xylem Watermark, I was able to deliver this equipment to a facility I have a personal connection with. Xylem Watermark is committed to getting us the equipment so we can distribute it to those whom need it most, and that is exactly what we are doing.

"Xylem and our partners around the world have mobilized to do our part in providing for the safety of healthcare and water workers, said Joe Vesey, Chief Marketing Officer and Watermark Chairman. "Direct action like this  working together in a time of need  is part of our commitment to safeguarding the health, well-being and resilience of our communities.

Xylem Watermark also initiated a Partner Community Grants Program during the pandemic, accepting nominations from Xylem customers, suppliers, and partners for grants directed to non-profit organizations working in communities heavily impacted by COVID-19, or are high-risk, low-resource locations.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the Companys corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable. Last year, the program exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and engaged ~45 percent of the companys global employee base.

Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.07.20
Juli 2020: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Xylem-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
Xylem: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
29.07.20
Ausblick: Xylem stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
15.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Xylem legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Was Analysten von der Xylem-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
25.06.20
Xylem zahlt Dividende an die Investoren aus (MyDividends)
31.05.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Xylem-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
Ausblick: Xylem stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xylem News
RSS Feed
Xylem zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xylem Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
15.05.2017Xylem OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
01.02.2017Xylem HoldGabelli & Co
04.05.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.04.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.11.2015Xylem Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Xylem Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Xylem News

31.07.20Juli 2020: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Xylem-Aktie
31.07.20Xylem: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
29.07.20Ausblick: Xylem stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
30.07.20Xylem (XYL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
28.07.20Xylem (XYL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
30.07.20Xylem (XYL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates. Provides View
31.07.20Xylem (XYL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
25.08.20Xylem Displays Bright Prospects Amid Persistent Headwinds
Weitere Xylem News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und nur noch bis Ende August Prämie sichern
RWE-Umbau schreitet erfolgreich voran
Börsenspiel Trader 2020  Jetzt mitmachen und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally ausdehnen
Vontobel: Video: Apple - Durch den Aktien-Split zum Allzeithoch  wie geht es weiter?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Corona Performance im Vergleich
Cash is King? Von wegen.
Der wahre Wert des Goldes
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Xylem-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Xylem Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Chili-con-Carne-Index verspricht das Ende der Corona-Inflation
Der Fluch des Dax  Was hinter der merkwürdigen Schwäche der Neulinge steckt
Bescheiden oder verschwenderisch  So viel Platz verbrauchen Sie zum Leben
Die Ruhe nach dem Lockdown verharmlost den drohenden Wohlstandsknick
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Bestes Mini-Signal seit Wochen
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Newsticker Corona: Sachsen gegen einheitliche Regelung bei Familienfeiern
DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen tasten sich im Bann der Fed weiter voran
DAX im Plus: Europas Anleger setzen auf Konjunkturbelebung nach Corona

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- Salesforce überzeugt in Q2 auf ganzer Linie -- Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr -- ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus

US-Abgeordnete fordern Trumps Finanzunterlagen von der Deutschen Bank. Lufthansa kündigt 80 Verträge zur Altersteilzeit - Verdi empört. Evonik kauft Katalysator-Spezialisten für mehrere hundert Millionen Dollar. Bijou Brigitte in Corona-Krise mit roten Zahlen. BMW-Aktie gesucht: Mainfirst lobt BMW-Aktien als defensives Schnäppchen. NORMA Group bekommt neuen Aufsichtsratschef. Infineon-Aktien steuern Hoch seit 2018 an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:13 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- Salesforce überzeugt in Q2 auf ganzer Linie -- Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr -- ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus
Webinare
19:00 Uhr
Trading-Webinar: E-Sports und Video Gaming - wie Sie als Anleger an einem der mächtigsten Megatrends teilhaben können!
Aktie im Fokus
18:59 Uhr
Portfolio-Managerin: Unrealistische Hoffnungen am Aktienmarkt auf eine Erholung der Wirtschaft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
CureVacA2P71U
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NIOA2N4PB
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212