Xylem Delivers More Than 100,000 Face Shields to Front-line Workers

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the worlds most challenging water issues, today announced it manufactured and delivered through Xylem partners more than 100,000 protective face shields in Europe and the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative leveraged internal manufacturing capabilities including three-dimensional printing and injection molding.

Beginning in March, Xylem partners helped deliver the face shields to healthcare facilities on the front lines of critical care and to utilities with water operators working to keep essential services flowing in local communities. To distribute the face shields, Xylem Watermark, Xylems corporate social responsibility program, worked with partner organizations around the world including but not limited to:

Wallace Eannace Associates helped deliver face shields to healthcare facilities in New York and New Jersey, areas hard-hit by the virus.

Frank P. Langley, Co., Inc., delivered face shields to healthcare facilities in Upstate NY.

Hydronic Technology, Inc. delivered PPE to healthcare facilities in their home states of Louisiana and Mississippi.

James M. Pleasants Co., Inc. provided face shields to healthcare workers in North Carolina.

R.L. Deppman Company delivered PPE to six health systems across Michigan and Northern Ohio.

Országos Baleseti Intézet, Hospital-Clinic and Trauma Center in Budapest, was grateful to receive face shields as they treated patients with COVID-19.

The San Luca Hospital in Tuscany, Italy, received face shields which were delivered in collaboration with the nonprofit association La Città delle Donne.

In addition to our partner organizations, Xylem suppliers also contributed to the effort. Polymer Solutions, of Sarasota, FL, provided the resin without charge and Protolabs, of Maple Plain, MN, provided the molding and tool build with expedited delivery to begin production.

"We are delivering the PPE to first responders throughout the states of New York and New Jersey, said Greg Latza, from the sales team at Wallace Eannace. "CareOnes Wayne campus is in my neighborhood. Thanks to our partnership with Xylem Watermark, I was able to deliver this equipment to a facility I have a personal connection with. Xylem Watermark is committed to getting us the equipment so we can distribute it to those whom need it most, and that is exactly what we are doing.

"Xylem and our partners around the world have mobilized to do our part in providing for the safety of healthcare and water workers, said Joe Vesey, Chief Marketing Officer and Watermark Chairman. "Direct action like this  working together in a time of need  is part of our commitment to safeguarding the health, well-being and resilience of our communities.

Xylem Watermark also initiated a Partner Community Grants Program during the pandemic, accepting nominations from Xylem customers, suppliers, and partners for grants directed to non-profit organizations working in communities heavily impacted by COVID-19, or are high-risk, low-resource locations.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the Companys corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable. Last year, the program exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and engaged ~45 percent of the companys global employee base.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005658/en/