Xylem Holds Third Annual "Make Your Mark 30-Day Challenge to Raise Awareness of World Water Day

Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, is recognizing World Water Day 2019 by launching its third annual "Make Your Mark 30-Day Challenge. While Xylem colleagues, customers and partners volunteer every day, the company welcomes this specific opportunity each year to raise awareness and invite others to join the cause. Through the "Make Your Mark 30-Day Challenge, conducted by the companys corporate citizenship program Watermark, Xylem employees and stakeholders will come together from World Water Day (March 22nd) to Earth Day (April 22nd) to help solve water challenges through activities around the world, such as educational events for children focused on the water crisis and hosting walks for water to raise awareness of water issues.

Xylem Watermark, which was created in 2008, is expanding its efforts this year by welcoming stakeholders - including customers and partners - to join its programs to increase social impact. #MakeYourWaterMark will be followed by other signature volunteer initiatives throughout the year, including a month-of-service campaign in October.

"Global water challenges are intensifying, placing people and communities around the world at increasing risk, said Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker. "World Water Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of urgent challenges like water accessibility, affordability and resilience, to spotlight new possibilities to solve water through innovation and partnership, and to make a difference through community activities focused on addressing key water issues. Together we can all help create a more water secure and sustainable world.

In addition to events planned as part of its "Make Your Mark 30-Day Challenge, and to recognize World Water Day, Xylem is partnering with Planet Water Foundation (PWF) to deliver community-based clean drinking water systems and hygiene education programs in Cambodia, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, as part of the non-profits Project 24 event platform. Through this initiative, Xylem is funding five AquaTower systems, which will provide clean drinking water for 5,000 people. Xylem will also team with Earth Echo to hold water quality monitoring events for middle school students in Houston, Texas, with Earth Echo CEO Philippe Cousteau.

Xylem is also driving global awareness of water issues through its partnership with Premier League football champions Manchester City and City Football Group. Earlier this year, Xylem joined forces with the teams global community initiative, Cityzens Giving, to bring clean water systems, education and football coaching to communities facing water challenges in Bangalore, India. Cityzens Giving and Xylem Watermark today released the first film from that initiative. View the film here.

"We know that no one can solve water alone, so we are leveraging creative partnerships and programming to tell the story of global water challenges, engage and inspire the public, and mobilize younger generations to join our cause, said Joseph Vesey, Chair, Xylem Watermark Committee and SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Xylem.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all  that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the companys corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable. Last year, the program exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and engaged ~45 percent of the companys global employee base.

