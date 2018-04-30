Xylem Holds Third Annual "Make Your Mark 30-Day Challenge to Raise Awareness of World Water Day

Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, is
recognizing World Water Day 2019 by launching its third annual "Make
Your Mark 30-Day Challenge. While Xylem colleagues, customers and
partners volunteer every day, the company welcomes this specific
opportunity each year to raise awareness and invite others to join the
cause. Through the "Make Your Mark 30-Day Challenge, conducted by the
companys corporate citizenship program Watermark, Xylem employees and
stakeholders will come together from World Water Day (March 22nd) to
Earth Day (April 22nd) to help solve water challenges through activities
around the world, such as educational events for children focused on the
water crisis and hosting walks for water to raise awareness of water
issues.
Xylem Watermark, which was created in 2008, is expanding its efforts
this year by welcoming stakeholders - including customers and partners -
to join its programs to increase social impact. #MakeYourWaterMark will
be followed by other signature volunteer initiatives throughout the
year, including a month-of-service campaign in October.
"Global water challenges are intensifying, placing people and
communities around the world at increasing risk, said Xylem President
and CEO Patrick Decker. "World Water Day is an opportunity to raise
awareness of urgent challenges like water accessibility, affordability
and resilience, to spotlight new possibilities to solve water through
innovation and partnership, and to make a difference through community
activities focused on addressing key water issues. Together we can all
help create a more water secure and sustainable world.
In addition to events planned as part of its "Make Your Mark 30-Day
Challenge, and to recognize World Water Day, Xylem is partnering with
Planet Water Foundation (PWF) to deliver community-based clean drinking
water systems and hygiene education programs in Cambodia, India,
Indonesia and the Philippines, as part of the non-profits Project 24
event platform. Through this initiative, Xylem is funding five AquaTower
systems, which will provide clean drinking water for 5,000 people. Xylem
will also team with Earth Echo to hold water quality monitoring events
for middle school students in Houston, Texas, with Earth Echo CEO
Philippe Cousteau.
Xylem is also driving global awareness of water issues through its
partnership with Premier League football champions Manchester City and
City Football Group. Earlier this year, Xylem joined forces with the
teams global community initiative, Cityzens Giving, to bring clean
water systems, education and football coaching to communities facing
water challenges in Bangalore, India. Cityzens Giving and Xylem
Watermark today released the first film from that initiative. View the
film here.
"We know that no one can solve water alone, so we are leveraging
creative partnerships and programming to tell the story of global water
challenges, engage and inspire the public, and mobilize younger
generations to join our cause, said Joseph Vesey, Chair, Xylem
Watermark Committee and SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Xylem.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water
challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more
than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
About Xylem Watermark
Xylem Watermark, the companys corporate citizenship program, was
initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water
resources around the world and also educating people on water-related
issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and
stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and
sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities
become more water-secure and sustainable. Last year, the program
exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and
engaged ~45 percent of the companys global employee base.
