finanzen.net
+++ Brisanter denn je. BNP Paribas präsentiert heute um 18 Uhr wieder 30 Minuten "Euer Egmond". Eine Fundamentalanalyse der anderen Art +++-w-
29.09.2020 15:47

Xylem Makes Communities in the East of England More Sustainable with Anglian Water

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, is helping to prevent water shortages in the U.K. as part of its commitment to address scarcity and to make communities more sustainable and resilient.

Xylems recently published 2019 Sustainability Report, "Water for a Healthy World, highlights the digital transformation of water solutions to create water, energy and cost efficiencies for utilities and other customers.

"More than ever, utilities are seeking to conserve water and empower their customers to make smarter decisions about water usage, said Patrick Decker, Xylem president and CEO. "This project with Anglian Water, and our managed network partner, Arqiva, exemplifies the power of data and smart technology to address water scarcity issues. Its a foundational step toward a resilient and water-secure future for the region.

In the East of England, Anglian Water is actively addressing water shortages and customer education. The utility is starting to deploy a smart water network to secure its water supply, achieve sustainability goals and become a resilient, digital water utility for the future. The goal is to tackle a projected shortage of up to 30 million litres of water a day by 2025.

"Our Water Resources Management Plan (WRMP) outlines how well manage demand for water by installing upgraded meters to help customers understand their water usage, as well as helping us to pinpoint property-side leaks, which can lose hundreds of liters of water a day, said Peter Simpson, CEO at Anglian Water.

The roll out of upgraded water meters is a joint effort between Sensus, a Xylem brand, and Arqiva, a U.K. communications infrastructure and media services provider. Arqiva will operate the network for 15 years and manage more than three-quarters of a million Sensus meters in Norwich, Lincoln, Northampton and Peterborough, among other locations.

Arqivas fully-managed service will transmit hourly usage readings back to Anglian Waterleveraging the two-way Sensus FlexNetTM communication network solution across Arqivas dedicated network. Frequent data collection will allow Anglian Water to better understand its customers water consumption.

"We share with Anglian the imperative that water efficiency is one of the most important considerations for water businesses around the world today, said Alex Pannell, Executive Director, Commercial Broadcast and Utilities at Arqiva. "Anglian Water operates in the driest region of the UK and supplies one of the fastest growing populations, meaning projects like this are vital in helping to avoid water scarcity in the future.

"Our solution will deliver the environmental and business value that only a secure, reliable and resilient network with clear service levels can and is built on our critical national infrastructure credentials. We can also support other areas of the water cycle such as sewage monitoring and the long-term nature of this contract allows us to work together to that sustainable future.

As Anglian Water continues its digital transformation, analytics from Xylem will create further opportunities to manage water resources.

"Conservation starts with awareness of consumption and where leaks are happening. This program will put data into the hands of Anglian and its customers, helping them understand and then reduce water loss and change consumption behavior, said Colin Sabol, senior vice president and president at Xylem Measurement & Control Solutions. "The right data at the right time puts utilities on the path to reduce non-revenue water and reach their customer service and sustainability goals.

Xylems annual sustainability report, "Water for a Healthy World report is available now.

About XYLEM

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Sensus

Sensus helps a wide range of public service providersfrom utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campusesdo more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com and follow @SensusGlobal on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Anglian Water

Anglian Water supplies drinking water to 4.3 million customers across the East of England and collects and treats used water from over 6 million people. We operate within the largest geographical region of England and Wales.

Water is our business. Its our job to handle it with care and balance the needs of our customers with those of the environment around us.

Our ethos is Love Every Drop, because its what we do. Every drop of water is precious, and we believe its everyones responsibility to look after it. Were constantly discovering new ways to keep ahead of a changing world, by planning for the future, and exploring new ideas to meet our customers individual needs today and tomorrow.

About Arqiva

Arqiva is at the heart of the broadcast and utilities sectors in the UK and beyond, providing critical communications infrastructure and media services.

We are the only supplier of national terrestrial television and radio broadcasting services in the UK, consistently delivering digital TV, analogue and digital radio to people in all four corners of the country. We distribute over 1,000 channels internationally using our fibre and satellite infrastructure. Our advanced, secure and dedicated networks are also supporting the management of critical data for a range of smart metering networks in the energy and water sectors.

Our teams are behind the scenes, delivering millions of vital connections every day for our customers - major UK and international broadcasters, independent radio groups as well as major utility companies and networks. They include leading brands such as the BBC, ITV, Sky, Global, Bauer, Thames Water and Anglian Water.

For more information, news and insights from Arqiva, please visit the website at: www.arqiva.com

Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xylem News
RSS Feed
Xylem zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xylem Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
15.05.2017Xylem OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
01.02.2017Xylem HoldGabelli & Co
04.05.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.04.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.11.2015Xylem Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Xylem Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Investieren wie Warren Buffet? Wie das funktioniert, erfahren Sie im im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Xylem News

29.08.20Why Is Xylem (XYL) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
03.09.20Xylem turns wastewater into part of the mining cycle
28.09.20Xylem (XYL) Stock Up 29.3% in 3 Months: What's Driving it?
Weitere Xylem News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones konsolidiert
ArcelorMittal stößt US-Tochter ab - Aktie zieht an
Jetzt auch nachhaltig investieren
Rohstoffmärkte: US-Konjunkturprogramm im Fokus
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien - Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Das 50-Minuten-Paket: Andreas Kern im Interview
Neukundenbonus und Prämienmeilen: Miles & More kooperiert mit Solidvest
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Ginmon: So viel Rendite lässt sich mit einem ETF-Sparplan wirklich erzielen
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Deutschland - der Minuszins-Hotspot
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Xylem-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Xylem Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen
So machen Sie Ihr Haus winterfest
Palmer fordert Ende des Familienprivilegs für Eigentümer
Zwang zum Bauen  Palmer fordert Ende des Familienprivilegs für Eigentümer
Vier von zehn Haushalten erleiden finanzielle Einbußen

News von

Siemens Energy: Börsengang von Energietechnik zahlt sich für Siemens aus
Curevac-Technologie-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek zum Stand der Suche nach dem Corona-Impfstoff: "Enorme Erwartungshaltung"
Gescheitert: Nel Asa annulliert Angebot für neue Aktien
DAX-Chartanalyse: Verspätete Reaktion nach oben
Siemens-Aktie: Abspaltung der Energiesparte - was Aktionäre erwartet

Heute im Fokus

Dow in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Siemens-Aktien kurz auf Mehrjahreshoch -- HORNBACH optimistischer -- BaFin startet mit Sonderprüfung bei GRENKE -- Intel, Allianz, HELLA im Fokus

Anscheinend erneute Durchsuchung bei Wirecard. KKR-Aktie: Bund prüft strategische Beteiligung an Rüstungskonzern Hensoldt. thyssenkrupp teilt Auto-Anlagenbau - 800 Stellen fallen weg. E.ON-Tochter Westenergie AG soll "Amazon für Stadtwerke" werden. Richter sieht rechtliche Probleme bei Trumps Vorgehen gegen TikTok. Munich Re-Aktie schwächster DAX-Titel. TOTAL übernimmt Londons größten Stromtankstellenanbieter. Nestlé-Chef: Pflanzliche Lebensmittel in der Pandemie gefragt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:56 Uhr
Dow in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Siemens-Aktien kurz auf Mehrjahreshoch -- HORNBACH optimistischer -- BaFin startet mit Sonderprüfung bei GRENKE -- Intel, Allianz, HELLA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:43 Uhr
Uber-Aktie im Minus: Uber denkt anscheinend über Kauf des Fahrdienstes Free Now von Daimler und BMW nach
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
15:53 Uhr
Brexit: Staatsminister sieht 'dunklen Schatten' über Verhandlungen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Siemens AG723610
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212