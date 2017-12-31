17.04.2018 18:49
Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Leading global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), was named the Water Technology Company of the Year at the 2018 Global Water Awards. The accolade is presented to the company that made the most significant contribution to the field of water technology in 2017.

Established in 2006 by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), the Global Water Awards are presented annually at the Global Water Summit and recognize the most important achievements in the international water industry. The awards are voted on by subscribers of Global Water Intelligence and Water Desalination Report.

Xylem was recognized for "its unparalleled vision to offer end-to-end solutions for the digital utility of the 21st century. Through strategic acquisitions and cutting-edge innovations centred on energy management and process optimization, Xylem has established itself as a leading provider of intelligent solutions that address the water industrys most persistent challenges. Xylem was identified as the company that "moved the needle in the water technology sector in 2017to become an outright leader in the rapidly growing market for smart water solutions.

"We are honoured to be recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year, said Patrick Decker, Xylem President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is an important acknowledgement of the efforts of our nearly 17,000 Xylem colleagues who are committed to tackling the most complex water management challenges facing communities today. We remain focused on collaborating with our customers and partners to bring the right technology solutions to the market to increase the productivity of water and wastewater operations, and to help utilities address the issue of water affordability.

Xylems recent acquisitions of Pure Technologies, EmNet and Valor Water Analytics were each noted for strengthening the Companys suite of solutions to address non-revenue water, as well as smart water and wastewater network assessment and management. Other achievements highlighted include the installation of Xylems Concertor intelligent wastewater pumping system in Washington, D.C., and the launch of Xylems latest smart dewatering pump. Also acknowledged were Xylems continued efforts to develop potable reuse solutions with the installation of the worlds first large-scale ultraviolet /chlorine process to treat wastewater to drinking water standards at the Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant in Los Angeles in 2017.

The Global Water Awards were presented at the Global Water Summit in Paris, France.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Companys more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all  that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

