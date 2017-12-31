Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Leading global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), was named the
Water Technology Company of the Year at the 2018 Global Water Awards.
The accolade is presented to the company that made the most significant
contribution to the field of water technology in 2017.
Established in 2006 by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), the Global Water
Awards are presented annually at the Global Water Summit and recognize
the most important achievements in the international water industry. The
awards are voted on by subscribers of Global Water Intelligence
and Water Desalination Report.
Xylem was recognized for "its unparalleled vision to offer end-to-end
solutions for the digital utility of the 21st century. Through
strategic acquisitions and cutting-edge innovations centred on energy
management and process optimization, Xylem has established itself as a
leading provider of intelligent solutions that address the water
industrys most persistent challenges. Xylem was identified as the
company that "moved the needle in the water technology sector in 2017
to
become an outright leader in the rapidly growing market for smart water
solutions.
"We are honoured to be recognized as Water Technology Company of the
Year, said Patrick Decker, Xylem President and Chief Executive Officer.
"This award is an important acknowledgement of the efforts of our nearly
17,000 Xylem colleagues who are committed to tackling the most complex
water management challenges facing communities today. We remain focused
on collaborating with our customers and partners to bring the right
technology solutions to the market to increase the productivity of water
and wastewater operations, and to help utilities address the issue of
water affordability.
Xylems recent acquisitions of Pure Technologies, EmNet and Valor Water
Analytics were each noted for strengthening the Companys suite of
solutions to address non-revenue water, as well as smart water and
wastewater network assessment and management. Other achievements
highlighted include the installation of Xylems Concertor intelligent
wastewater pumping system in Washington, D.C., and the launch of Xylems
latest smart dewatering pump. Also acknowledged were Xylems continued
efforts to develop potable reuse solutions with the installation of the
worlds first large-scale ultraviolet /chlorine process to treat
wastewater to drinking water standards at the Terminal Island Water
Reclamation Plant in Los Angeles in 2017.
The Global Water Awards were presented at the Global Water Summit in
Paris, France.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water
challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Companys more than 16,500 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than
150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
