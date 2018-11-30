As global water challenges intensify, new approaches are needed to
create a step change improvement in water system performance. Today at
ACE19, global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE: XYL) unveiled a new
publication discussing how its portfolio of "decision intelligence
tools harness the power of digital technologies to transform utility
economics and operations. Entitled "Harness
the Power of Decision Intelligence, the paper presents six
connected strategies to address critical utility challenges and drive
economic and environmental gains with advanced infrastructure analytics.
Colin Sabol, President, Measurement and Control Solutions at Xylem,
said, "Decision intelligence solutions use information to support
dramatically better capital and operational decision-making, save money,
reduce risk, protect the environment, and improve revenue recovery,
driving real value for utilities and their customers. Its still early
days, but more and more utilities around the world are harnessing data
to deliver unprecedented value to their communities. Ultimately, our
approach supports our clients commitment to public service solving
problems at scale using best in class technology and affording us the
opportunity of a lifetime, to solve water in communities around the
world.
The six connected strategies spotlighted in the paper include reducing
non-revenue water, proactive asset management, ensuring water quality
from source to tap, advancing water equity, managing urban watersheds,
and mastering the data deluge. Taken together, these solutions provide a
roadmap for unlocking the value of water information to make world-class
water and wastewater services available everywhere. Xylem is
increasingly deploying decision intelligence across its comprehensive
offering spanning the water cycle to help utility customers optimize
water management and make water more affordable and accessible for the
people they serve, and communities more resilient and sustainable.
Examples of customer cases where decision intelligence implementations
delivered measurable gains include:
-
Over 1 billion gallons of apparent water loss (over $4 million in
historical revenue loss) revealed in Newport Beach, California, using
modelling and advanced data analytics.
-
An estimated $38 million in capital project work was saved and
combined sewer overflow volume reduced by 247 million gallons in
Cincinnati, Ohio, using assessment technologies, real time monitoring,
data analytics, and system modeling.
-
An estimated $42 million was saved and pipe failures were reduced by
over 73 percent in the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC)
managed area of Maryland, using advanced evaluation, inspection and
continuous monitoring techniques.
Xylem is working to change the conversation in the water sector and
build a body of knowledge to help water managers from around the world
embrace the opportunities presented by digital technologies. Throughout
ACE19, attendees can visit Xylems booth (#1503) to learn more about
building a smart utility network and how Xylems decision
intelligence-fueled solutions are delivering significant benefits to
utility customers, the broader watersheds they help manage and protect,
and the people and communities they serve.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water
challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more
than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
