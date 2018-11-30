As global water challenges intensify, new approaches are needed to create a step change improvement in water system performance. Today at ACE19, global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE: XYL) unveiled a new publication discussing how its portfolio of "decision intelligence tools harness the power of digital technologies to transform utility economics and operations. Entitled "Harness the Power of Decision Intelligence, the paper presents six connected strategies to address critical utility challenges and drive economic and environmental gains with advanced infrastructure analytics.

Colin Sabol, President, Measurement and Control Solutions at Xylem, said, "Decision intelligence solutions use information to support dramatically better capital and operational decision-making, save money, reduce risk, protect the environment, and improve revenue recovery, driving real value for utilities and their customers. Its still early days, but more and more utilities around the world are harnessing data to deliver unprecedented value to their communities. Ultimately, our approach supports our clients commitment to public service  solving problems at scale using best in class technology  and affording us the opportunity of a lifetime, to solve water in communities around the world.

The six connected strategies spotlighted in the paper include reducing non-revenue water, proactive asset management, ensuring water quality from source to tap, advancing water equity, managing urban watersheds, and mastering the data deluge. Taken together, these solutions provide a roadmap for unlocking the value of water information to make world-class water and wastewater services available everywhere. Xylem is increasingly deploying decision intelligence across its comprehensive offering spanning the water cycle to help utility customers optimize water management and make water more affordable and accessible for the people they serve, and communities more resilient and sustainable.

Examples of customer cases where decision intelligence implementations delivered measurable gains include:

Over 1 billion gallons of apparent water loss (over $4 million in historical revenue loss) revealed in Newport Beach, California, using modelling and advanced data analytics.

An estimated $38 million in capital project work was saved and combined sewer overflow volume reduced by 247 million gallons in Cincinnati, Ohio, using assessment technologies, real time monitoring, data analytics, and system modeling.

An estimated $42 million was saved and pipe failures were reduced by over 73 percent in the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) managed area of Maryland, using advanced evaluation, inspection and continuous monitoring techniques.

Xylem is working to change the conversation in the water sector and build a body of knowledge to help water managers from around the world embrace the opportunities presented by digital technologies. Throughout ACE19, attendees can visit Xylems booth (#1503) to learn more about building a smart utility network and how Xylems decision intelligence-fueled solutions are delivering significant benefits to utility customers, the broader watersheds they help manage and protect, and the people and communities they serve.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all  that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005398/en/