finanzen.net
21.10.2019 20:15
Bewerten
(0)

Xylem to participate in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the worlds most challenging water issues, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Decker and Senior Director of Investor Relations Matt Latino will present at 10:30AM Eastern Standard time / 9:30AM Central Standard time and also participate in investor meetings at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live on Xylems Investor Relations website at Investors Events | Xylem US. The webcast will also be archived for 90 days following your live presentation. You can also access this webcast by the following the link Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all  that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.10.19
Xylem schüttet Dividende für das vierte Quartal aus (MyDividends)
16.08.19
Xylem schüttet Dividende für das dritte Quartal aus (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Xylem hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Xylem öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.05.19
Xylem gibt Dividende für das zweite Quartal bekannt (MyDividends)
04.05.19
Xylem öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: Xylem stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
30.01.19
Ausblick: Xylem zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xylem News
RSS Feed
Xylem zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xylem Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
15.05.2017Xylem OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
01.02.2017Xylem HoldGabelli & Co
04.05.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.04.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.11.2015Xylem Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Xylem Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Xylem News

18.10.19Xylem schüttet Dividende für das vierte Quartal aus
25.09.19Forget Xylem. Invest in These 4 Industrial Stocks Instead
Weitere Xylem News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
DZ BANK - Wirecard und SAP - Hightech aus Deutschland unter der Lupe
Diese europäischen Technologie-Werte sind ein technischer Kauf
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz. - Short-Chance!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones konsolidiert deutlich
SAP im Cloud-Himmel
Vontobel: Start der US-Berichtssaison  Die Quartalszahlen der Banken
ING Markets: DAX - Brexit und kein Ende
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Xylem-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Xylem Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein zwar verjüngtes, aber mit der SAP intensiv vertrautes Team
Bundesbank warnt vor Schieflage bei der gesetzlichen Rente
So wird Ihre Lebensversicherung nicht zur Steuerfalle
Diese Kosten kommen beim Haustier-Kauf auf Sie zu
So machen Sie Ihr Haus winterfest

News von

Diese Bank hebt die Zinsen für Tagesgeld deutlich an: Sparer müssen schnell handeln, um sich das Angebot zu sichern
Ende des Bargelds? Wer mit Karte oder Handy zahlt, bekommt in Italien bald Geld vom Staat
Rezessionsangst: Soll ich meinen ETF-Sparplan aussetzen?
Telekom-Aktie vor großem Kaufsignal: Warum Anleger jetzt dabei sein sollten
Verspätungsfalle für Erben: So ist die selbst genutzte Immobilie für Angehörige erbschaftssteuerfrei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- Wall Street freundlich -- Keine Abstimmung über Brexit-Deal -- Wirecard bestellt Sonderprüfer -- SAP bestätigt vorläufige Zahlen -- Munich RE, HelloFresh im Fokus

Apple-Aktie auf Allzeithoch. Coty prüft Verkauf von Wella und anderen Marken. China kündigt bei WTO Strafzölle gegen USA in Milliardenhöhe an. Daimler wirbt mit Gutschein-Aktion um Software-Updates. Bundesbank-Vorschlag: Rente erst mit fast 70 Jahren. TOM TAILOR bekommt neuen Chef.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:34 Uhr
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- Wall Street freundlich -- Keine Abstimmung über Brexit-Deal -- Wirecard bestellt Sonderprüfer -- SAP bestätigt vorläufige Zahlen -- Munich RE, HelloFresh im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:34 Uhr
Standard Chartered optimistisch für Goldpreis: Die Goldrally wird anhalten
Aktie im Fokus
20:41 Uhr
Wichtige Schwelle wird überschritten: Bei dieser Aktie will Warren Buffett aufstocken
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
SAP SE716460
Infineon AG623100