Xylem to release third quarter 2019 financial results on October 31, 2019

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the worlds most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2019 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 31, 2019. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylems senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling (973) 935-2945 (ID #8669179) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone until November 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 (ID # 8669179)

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all  that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

