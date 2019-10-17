finanzen.net
17.10.2019 22:20
Bewerten
(0)

Xylem to release third quarter 2019 financial results on October 31, 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the worlds most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2019 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 31, 2019. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylems senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling (973) 935-2945 (ID #8669179) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone until November 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 (ID # 8669179)

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the worlds water challenges. The Companys products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Companys approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all  that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xylem News
RSS Feed
Xylem zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xylem Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.12.2018Xylem BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
02.08.2017Xylem OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.06.2017Xylem OutperformBMO Capital Markets
15.05.2017Xylem OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2019Xylem Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
01.02.2017Xylem HoldGabelli & Co
04.05.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.04.2016Xylem NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.11.2015Xylem Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Xylem Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Xylem News

25.09.19Forget Xylem. Invest in These 4 Industrial Stocks Instead
Weitere Xylem News
Werbung

Inside

HelloFresh schmeckt jedem
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DIE SIEMENS AG
VW: Auf der (technischen) Überholspur
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
IBM mit Ausbruchschance
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones hat ein Ziel
Allianz  Neuer Rücklauf?
HSBC: Netflix gibt zu: Konkurrenzdruck schmerzt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Xylem-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Xylem Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wo die großzügigsten Menschen leben
Bundesgerichtshof prüft Rechtmäßigkeit von Anwaltsportalen
So stellen Sie sich Ihr ideales Portfolio zusammen
Wenn der Algorithmus Verbrauchern zu ihrem Recht verhilft
Höhere Zinsen werden sehr viele auf dem falschen Fuß erwischen

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt wegen Marktmanipulation
DAX: Der lange erwartete Ausbruch ist da
Kursdoppler oder Rohrkrepierer? Die Wirecard-Aktie im großen Analysten-Check
Nel, Ballard Power, Linde & Co: Sorgt Kanzlerin Angela Merkel für einen Kursschub bei Wasserstoff-Aktien?
Attacke auf Wirecard - Exklusiv: Jetzt reagiert die Finanzaufsicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt zum Handelsende ab -- US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- Infineon hat grünes Licht für Cypress-Übernahme -- Netflix verbucht höheren Gewinn -- Wirecard, BVB, IBM, Tesla, Lufthansa, GEA im Fokus

Morgan Stanley steigert überraschend Gewinn. HSBC prüft angeblich Verkleinerungen im Aktiengeschäft. Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint bekommt von FCC grünes Licht. zooplus steigert Umsatz. Trump: Hoffe auf erfolgreiche Handelsgespräche mit EU. Nestlé wächst weiter und kündigt Aktienrückkauf an. Corestate bestätigt nach Kurssturz seine Ziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX gibt zum Handelsende ab -- US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- Infineon hat grünes Licht für Cypress-Übernahme -- Netflix verbucht höheren Gewinn -- Wirecard, BVB, IBM, Tesla, Lufthansa, GEA im Fokus
Webinare
22:33 Uhr
Marktausblick mit Markus Koch und den Experten von DJE: So positionieren Sie sich richtig für die Jahresendrallye
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
IBM-Aktie schließt deutlich tiefer: IBM verzeichnet Gewinneinbruch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Netflix Inc.552484
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
TUITUAG00