finanzen.net
Trading Masters - Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 100.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen! -w-
23.10.2019 04:30
Bewerten
(0)

Yamaha Dear Glenn Project AI System Gives Concert in Style of Legendary Pianist Glenn Gould at Ars Electronica Festival

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Yamaha Corporation unveiled the world's first*1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) piano system capable of playing any piece of music in the style of late legendary pianist Glenn Gould on September 7 at the Ars Electronica Festival, one of the world's largest media arts festivals, held in Linz, Austria. The AI system also gave a concert performance at the festival, and Yamaha has now announced the release of video footage from the performance. The project has been recognized as one of several efforts celebrating 150 Years of Japanese-Austrian relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005718/en/

The AI system performed Glenn Goulds masterful J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) and other pieces. Photograph: yog.photo

The AI system performed Glenn Goulds masterful J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) and other pieces. Photograph: yog.photo

Check out the concert video at https://youtu.be/wmn0vKs_2dM

Please also check out the technology information at the project official website below.
https://www.yamaha.com/en/about/ai/dear_glenn/

The AI system consists of a player piano and the AI software, which instantly generates playing data that incorporates the unique touch, pacing, and other stylistic traits of Glenn Gould and then provides that data to the player piano. The system is distinguished by its world-first*1 application of deep learning technology*2 to play any piece of music in the style of Glenn Gould as long as sheet music data is available, and it does so almost impeccably via the use of AI technology, which has been rapidly evolving in recent years.

The system also includes Yamahas original AI Music Ensemble Technology that enables the system to analyze the performance of fellow human players near-instantly and play predictively while interacting with human musicians. More than simply an automated performance, the system reproduces the masterful touch of Glenn Gould to provide an inspiring and interactive experience of co-creation between an AI pianist and human musicians.

The concert was held at St. Florian Monastery on September 7, the third day of the Ars Electronica festival. In addition to a piano solo, the AI system performed a piano duet with Francesco Tristano and a wind trio with members of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz (violin and flute) for a performance "with contemporary artists that transcended space and time.

After the performance, the audience members, who had filled the hall to capacity, erupted into applause. The concert was one of the top highlights of the events main program, "AI x Music Festival.

Glenn Gould was also known for his devotion to recording with digital media and an interest in rethinking the relationship between performer and audience. The project name "Dear Glenn is a tribute to the artists attitude, which helped reveal the possibilities of new technologies and was also the inspiration for the idea behind the project. Yamaha is confident that, through this project, it has taken steps toward presenting new possibilities in musical expression via co-creation and mutual inspiration between human musicians and modern AI technology.

Comments by Dear Glenn Project Participants and Members

"To bring artificial intelligence into connection with music should not end as an objective in a competition or an exhibition of achievements of two different forms of intelligence, but should be the beginning of a discussion which searches for forms of application in order to improve us in our being human and to expand and improve our virtuoso actions. 'Dear Glenn,' in its many different and wonderful manifestations, has proved to be a congenial example in this context and has more than met Ars Electronica's high-quality standards.

Martin Honzik, Senior Director, FESTIVAL/PRIX/EXPORT, Ars Electronica

"It was a pleasure to work with you all on this great research project, which is such a fitting tribute to the spirit and legacy of Glenn Gould. I am suggesting that this project be taken into the musical mainstream, where I know it will command keen interest and generate a great deal of attention as well as spirited debate.

Brian M. Levine, Executive Director, Glenn Gould Foundation

"The lines between music, people, machines, and algorithms are dissolving, and 'we are all part of it.' I want to express my deepest gratitude to Yamaha for trusting in me and allowing me to contribute to the first AI that will provide an interpretation of one of the most visionary musicians in the history of the piano: Glenn Gould. This project means everything to me.

Francesco Tristano, Pianist/Composer

"I would like to first offer my sincere thanks to everyone who believed in and supported this project. The evolution of information technology in the 20th century has provided us not only with a hardware revolution of the piano, but with a software revolution as well, including AI technology. We believe this AI will lead to an expansion of the boundaries of musical creativity from the standpoint of human sensitivity and this is a large part of what drives our research activities. By sharing some of our ongoing results with music enthusiasts at Ars Electronica, I feel we have taken another step toward realizing these new possibilities.

Koichi Morita, Senior General Manager of Research & Development Division, Yamaha Corporation

Glenn Gould

Born in Toronto, Canada in 1932, Glenn Gould was a legendary pianist who passed away in 1982 at the young age of 50. In 1964, Gould announced the end of his concert career and began to concentrate on recording, devoting himself to digital media releases. Gould was also known for his unconventional and unique performance habits, which included sitting on a low chair and leaning over the piano keyboard, as well as humming while playing, even during recordings.

Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (HQ: Hamamatsu, Japan) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world.
https://www.yamaha.com/

  • Dear Glenn Official Website: https://www.yamaha.com/en/about/ai/dear_glenn/
  • Yamaha News Releases: https://www.yamaha.com/en/news_release/2019/19102301/
    *You can see and download some other photos related to the project at the site above.

*1: As of August 2019, Yamaha Corporations internal survey.
*2: Deep learning is a machine learning method, and is characterized by the multilayered use of mathematical models called neural networks to process information.

Nachrichten zu Yamaha Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Yamaha News
RSS Feed
Yamaha zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Yamaha Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.02.2010Yamaha Kursziel 1.500 JPYFocus Money
11.02.2010Yamaha Kursziel 1.500 JPYFocus Money

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Yamaha Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Yamaha News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Yamaha News
Werbung

Inside

Was ist ein FANGTYX?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Netflix: Chance von 6,27 Prozent
Informationstechnologie: Dauerhafte Relative Stärke
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Anleger warten auf die EZB-Sitzung. Heute 18:00 Uhr live.
Weniger Zucker, mehr Gewinn: Coca-Cola überzeugt den Markt
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Lufthansa, Infineon
Sieben Gründe, warum der Mensch nicht zum Geldanlegen geboren ist
Volkswagen VZ  Auslieferungsplus mit Makeln
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Yamaha-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Yamaha Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Schuldenquote in der Eurozone verringert sich  aber nicht ausreichend
Das sind die Konsequenzen des Mietendeckels
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Mit diesen Pulsuhr-Modellen haben Sie die volle Kontrolle
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag

News von

Postbank bietet Tagesgeld mit 1,0 Prozent Zinsen an - Was Sparer wissen müssen
Diese Bank hebt die Zinsen für Tagesgeld deutlich an: Sparer müssen schnell handeln, um sich das Angebot zu sichern
Goldpreis: Stimmung der Profis im Sinkflug
Wirecard-Aktie: Zwischen Aufklärung und neuer Attacke - das sagen die Analysten
DAX: Auf Korrektur vorbereiten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Software AG mit Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- Continental bringt Antriebssparte an die Börse -- Sunrise, ams im Fokus

Biogen meldet Gewinnsprung. AUDI will Produktionskapazität in Deutschland kürzen. Johnson droht offen mit Rückzug des Brexit-Gesetzes. Harley-Davidson mit Gewinneinbruch. Under Armour kündigt Chefwechsel an. Vatikan dementiert Bericht zu drohendem Finanzkollaps. McDonald's: Erwartungen verfehlt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.10.19
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Software AG mit Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- Continental bringt Antriebssparte an die Börse -- Sunrise, ams im Fokus
Reise
04:47 Uhr
Beim Geldabheben im Urlaub nicht in die Kostenfalle tappen: So geht´s
Startups
04:32 Uhr
Deutsche Startups erhalten Investitionen in Rekordhöhe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403