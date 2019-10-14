finanzen.net
14.10.2019
Yamaha YVC-1000 Unified Communications Speakerphone Certified by Zoom

Yamaha Unified Communications has introduced its collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. with the certification of the Yamaha YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth Speakerphone for Zoom Rooms. The speakerphone has passed Zooms stringent certification process to ensure it seamlessly integrates with Zoom software, delivering an easy-to-operate meeting experience with the highest quality audio for everyone on the call.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005019/en/

YVC-1000+Zoom meeting image (Photo: Business Wire)

YVC-1000+Zoom meeting image (Photo: Business Wire)

"Zoom is foremost chosen video communications platform for meetings today, and together as leaders in Unified Communication(UC), were united in our mission to help organizations achieve meetings that not only sound great but are easy to get started and run, said Tatsuya Umeo, CEO at Yamaha Unified Communications. "This certification is part of that promise and continues our long-standing collaboration with Zoom. Users can rest assured that as our flagship solution, the YVC-1000, and Zoom Rooms will operate as one simple and unified bundle.

"With Yamahas audio technology and expertise, the YVC-1000 will help us bringing more powerful and scalable collaboration to our customers Zoom Rooms experience, said Eric Yu, Hardware Partnership Manager, Zoom.

Suited for medium and large conference spaces and multipurpose meeting rooms, the Yamaha YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth audio solution uniquely features a separate intelligent microphone and full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to a display for naturally blended audio and video for full participant comprehension. The YVC-1000 can daisy-chain up to five distinct microphones capturing up to 40 people and flexibly fits to various table layouts. It is capable of being paired with two external speakers and other microphone systems via an input jack for even more scalability in larger meeting rooms. This easy-to-use, scalable design makes it a cost-effective and flexible alternative to installed audio solutions for large conference rooms. Its plug-and-play simplicity and auto-tune setup also allow participants to get started quickly with audio optimized to the room conditions.

The YVC-1000 firmware that is compatible with Zoom Rooms will be provided for free in January 2020 from Yamaha Website (uc.yamaha.com).

About Yamaha Unified Communications
Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamahas renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamahas unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

