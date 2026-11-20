

EQS Newswire / 20/11/2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Werbung AI Business Revenue Soars More Than Eightfold Strategic Investments Portfolio Generates Substantial Value

HONG KONG SAR - Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the "Period").



During the Period, the Group recorded consolidated revenue of HK$806.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.5%, driven by steady growth in its Display business and the continued expansion of its AI compute and related business ("AI business"). Gross profit amounted to HK$53.2 million. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 87.6% to HK$2,284.7 million, primarily attributable to the substantial fair value gains from the Group's equity interests in Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. ("Nantong Jianghai"). Basic earnings per share were HK248.7 cents.



Commenting on the interim results of the Group, Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, said, "Against this mixed operating backdrop, Yeebo continued to strengthen its core Display business, develop the commercial foundation of its AI business and benefit from the performance of its financial asset portfolio. We remained focused on disciplined investment, customer development and positioning the Group for opportunities arising from the expansion of AI infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing."



Display Business Maintains Steady Growth with Progress in Automotive Solutions



During the Period, the Group's Display business recorded revenue of approximately HK$563.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.4%. Revenue from the sales of liquid crystal display modules ("LCMs"), thin film transistor modules ("TFTs") and capacitive touch panel modules ("CTPs") increased to HK$202.9 million, HK$84.4 million and HK$195.8 million, respectively, up from HK$181.9 million, HK$72.0 million and HK$182.6 million in the corresponding period of last year.



The Group continued to upgrade and strengthen its capabilities to deliver customer-focused products across industrial, automotive, energy and consumer electronics industries. In particular, the Group received verification from several tier-one suppliers in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry and successfully produced and delivered display modules tailored to specific vehicle brands. The Group further advanced its automotive display solutions, including LCD modules for camera monitor systems ("CMS"), demonstrating its technical know-how and capability in this specialised segment. Building on this progress, the Group intends to broaden both its customer base and product offerings in this market.



The Group remains committed to product innovation and customer diversification to drive sustained revenue growth. Key initiatives include expanding investments in CTP-related equipment and technology upgrades are addressing the rising demand, particularly in automotive and industrial applications, where CTPs are increasingly critical.



AI Business Achieves Significant Growth and Strengthens Ecosystem Partnerships



The Group continued to develop the commercial foundation of its AI business. Revenue from the segment rose significantly to approximately HK$243.3 million from HK$29.7 million in the corresponding period of last year, as the Group proactively scaled its AI business amid the rapid expansion of the AI compute market. Its revenue share grew from 5.4% to 30.2% of total revenue, as the Group accelerates its pivot toward high-growth AI markets.



Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), the Group's wholly owned subsidiary, continued to strengthen its leadership within the Chinese AI ecosystem, particularly in Shanghai. During the Period, Suanova attracted talent and expanded its regional presence by establishing offices in Hangzhou and Beijing to support its business development.



Suanova's participation in World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 in Shanghai marked another important milestone. Together with its partners, Suanova was the first in China to launch a heterogeneous computing cluster integrating quantum processing units and graphics processing units ("GPUs"). Suanova also hosted a conference entitled "The Real World Application and Governance Mechanisms of AI in Global Healthcare", featuring speakers and panellists from the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and various parts of China. The conference underscored the Group's commitment to "AI + Healthcare" by bringing together medical experts, clinical practitioners and AI engineers, and advancing its aim to provide efficient, safe, low-cost and compliant AI infrastructure.



In Hong Kong, Suanova served as the key AI partner to Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") in the successful launch of its "HKBN AI+" service, the first of such platforms offered by a telecom service provider in Hong Kong. Building on this progress, the Group expects to further expand its collaboration with HKBN.



Strategic Investments Portfolio Generates Substantial Value



The Group maintains a strategic investment portfolio focused on high-growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure and digital transformation, to align with long-term value creation. As at 30 September 2026, investments in Nantong Jianghai and MetaX Integrated Circuits (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. remained the two largest investments in the Group's portfolio. During the Period, the net gain from fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") rose significantly to HK$2,490.6 million, up from HK$1,342.2 million in the corresponding period of last year. This primarily reflected a gain of HK$2,747.5 million related to fair value changes of the Group's equity interests in Nantong Jianghai.



On the other hand, the Group is cautious that its gain from fair value changes of financial assets at FVTPL is dependent on the share price of the underlying investments, some of which have experienced a certain degree of correction since 30 September 2026.



Outlook



Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, concluded, "We believe that the current momentum in AI-related investment will continue to shape corporate capital expenditure and investment activity. Accordingly, we are positioning the Group's principal business segments to participate in this transition while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and business development.



Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders. In particular, our AI business is well positioned to play a pivotal role in China's rapidly evolving and expanding AI market. As global AI adoption accelerates across industries – from autonomous systems to generative technologies – the demand for advanced computing infrastructure will continue to surge. With our proven capabilities, strategic investments, and strong ecosystem partnerships, we are committed to capturing these opportunities, driving innovation, and reinforcing our leadership in this transformative sector. We remain focused on building sustainable long-term value for shareholders while responding carefully to changes in demand, technology and capital markets."



Hashtag: #Yeebo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays and computing power, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong province, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.





News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2026 –("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the "Period").During the Period, the Group recorded consolidated revenue of HK$806.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.5%, driven by steady growth in its Display business and the continued expansion of its AI compute and related business ("AI business"). Gross profit amounted to HK$53.2 million. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 87.6% to HK$2,284.7 million, primarily attributable to the substantial fair value gains from the Group's equity interests in Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. ("Nantong Jianghai"). Basic earnings per share were HK248.7 cents.Commenting on the interim results of the Group,, said, "Against this mixed operating backdrop, Yeebo continued to strengthen its core Display business, develop the commercial foundation of its AI business and benefit from the performance of its financial asset portfolio. We remained focused on disciplined investment, customer development and positioning the Group for opportunities arising from the expansion of AI infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing."During the Period, the Group's Display business recorded revenue of approximately HK$563.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.4%. Revenue from the sales of liquid crystal display modules ("LCMs"), thin film transistor modules ("TFTs") and capacitive touch panel modules ("CTPs") increased to HK$202.9 million, HK$84.4 million and HK$195.8 million, respectively, up from HK$181.9 million, HK$72.0 million and HK$182.6 million in the corresponding period of last year.The Group continued to upgrade and strengthen its capabilities to deliver customer-focused products across industrial, automotive, energy and consumer electronics industries. In particular, the Group received verification from several tier-one suppliers in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry and successfully produced and delivered display modules tailored to specific vehicle brands. The Group further advanced its automotive display solutions, including LCD modules for camera monitor systems ("CMS"), demonstrating its technical know-how and capability in this specialised segment. Building on this progress, the Group intends to broaden both its customer base and product offerings in this market.The Group remains committed to product innovation and customer diversification to drive sustained revenue growth. Key initiatives include expanding investments in CTP-related equipment and technology upgrades are addressing the rising demand, particularly in automotive and industrial applications, where CTPs are increasingly critical.The Group continued to develop the commercial foundation of its AI business. Revenue from the segment rose significantly to approximately HK$243.3 million from HK$29.7 million in the corresponding period of last year, as the Group proactively scaled its AI business amid the rapid expansion of the AI compute market. Its revenue share grew from 5.4% to 30.2% of total revenue, as the Group accelerates its pivot toward high-growth AI markets.Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), the Group's wholly owned subsidiary, continued to strengthen its leadership within the Chinese AI ecosystem, particularly in Shanghai. During the Period, Suanova attracted talent and expanded its regional presence by establishing offices in Hangzhou and Beijing to support its business development.Suanova's participation in World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 in Shanghai marked another important milestone. Together with its partners, Suanova was the first in China to launch a heterogeneous computing cluster integrating quantum processing units and graphics processing units ("GPUs"). Suanova also hosted a conference entitled "The Real World Application and Governance Mechanisms of AI in Global Healthcare", featuring speakers and panellists from the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and various parts of China. The conference underscored the Group's commitment to "AI + Healthcare" by bringing together medical experts, clinical practitioners and AI engineers, and advancing its aim to provide efficient, safe, low-cost and compliant AI infrastructure.In Hong Kong, Suanova served as the key AI partner to Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") in the successful launch of its "HKBN AI+" service, the first of such platforms offered by a telecom service provider in Hong Kong. Building on this progress, the Group expects to further expand its collaboration with HKBN.The Group maintains a strategic investment portfolio focused on high-growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure and digital transformation, to align with long-term value creation. As at 30 September 2026, investments in Nantong Jianghai and MetaX Integrated Circuits (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. remained the two largest investments in the Group's portfolio. During the Period, the net gain from fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") rose significantly to HK$2,490.6 million, up from HK$1,342.2 million in the corresponding period of last year. This primarily reflected a gain of HK$2,747.5 million related to fair value changes of the Group's equity interests in Nantong Jianghai.On the other hand, the Group is cautious that its gain from fair value changes of financial assets at FVTPL is dependent on the share price of the underlying investments, some of which have experienced a certain degree of correction since 30 September 2026., concluded, "We believe that the current momentum in AI-related investment will continue to shape corporate capital expenditure and investment activity. Accordingly, we are positioning the Group's principal business segments to participate in this transition while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and business development.Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders. In particular, our AI business is well positioned to play a pivotal role in China's rapidly evolving and expanding AI market. As global AI adoption accelerates across industries – from autonomous systems to generative technologies – the demand for advanced computing infrastructure will continue to surge. With our proven capabilities, strategic investments, and strong ecosystem partnerships, we are committed to capturing these opportunities, driving innovation, and reinforcing our leadership in this transformative sector. We remain focused on building sustainable long-term value for shareholders while responding carefully to changes in demand, technology and capital markets."Hashtag: #YeeboThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays and computing power, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong province, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited 20/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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