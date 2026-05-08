DAX24.339 -1,3%Est505.912 -1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,05 +0,9%Nas26.247 +1,7%Bitcoin68.890 -1,3%Euro1,1759 -0,1%Öl105,5 +5,3%Gold4.690 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Intel 855681 Allianz 840400 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 SAP 716460 Micron Technology 869020 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Tempus AI A40EDP
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen auch Freitag in Rekordlaune -- Commerzbank übertrifft Erwartungen in Q1 -- Rheinmetall, Nintendo, SoftBank, AMD, Innodata, NEL im Fokus
Top News
IPO in Sicht: Krypto-Börse Kraken will bald an die Börse gehen IPO in Sicht: Krypto-Börse Kraken will bald an die Börse gehen
Auf dem Verkaufszettel: Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen Auf dem Verkaufszettel: Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Yeebo has Fully Withdrawn from the Suzhou QingYue Board, Ceased All Involvement in Financial and Operational Decisions

11.05.26 02:30 Uhr


EQS Newswire / 11/05/2026 / 02:30 CET/CEST

Limited Impact of the Suzhou QingYue Incident on the Group's Cash Flow

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 - Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 259, together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") today responded to the preliminary notice of penalty issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") against Suzhou QingYue Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. ("Suzhou QingYue", SSE Stock Code: 688496), reiterating that the Company and its subsidiaries are not involved in the relevant investigation, and that the incident had no significant impact on the Group. Yeebo's prompt response fully demonstrates the management's adherence to prudent and responsible governance principles, as well as its commitment to safeguarding the overall interests of shareholders and investors.

Swift Action Taken to Maximize Risk Segregation

The Group clearly stated that it had previously disclosed in its 2025/2026 interim report that, the Group confirmed neither the Company nor its subsidiaries were involved in the investigation initiated by the CSRC in connection with the "Notice of Case Filing" issued to Suzhou QingYue regarding alleged false information included in its periodic financial reports. In response to the incident, and based on prudence and corporate governance considerations, the Board of Directors has resolved to initiate a process to reduce the Group's level of involvement in Suzhou QingYue.

Emphasizes No Involvement by the Group's Management or Governance, with a Complete Exit from Suzhou QingYue

Mr. Leung Tze Kuen, Executive Director of the Company, has resigned as a non-independent director of Suzhou QingYue, with effect from 31 March 2026. Following the resignation, the Group has fully exited the Suzhou QingYue Board and has ceased all involvement in Suzhou QingYue's financial, operational, and management decision-making. The Group further emphasizes that none of its directors or employees has ever been involved in Suzhou QingYue's daily operations, nor involved in the Incident whatsoever.

Minimal Investment Stake and Limited Financial Impact

From a financial perspective, as at 30 September 2025, the carrying value of the Group's investment in Suzhou QingYue amounted to approximately HK$294 million, representing approximately 5.2% and 6.0%, respectively of the total assets and net assets of the Group. Should the Group be required to recognize any impairment provision on its investment in Suzhou Qingyue in the future, it is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's cash flow.

Hashtag: #Yeebo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.

In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.

225647
News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

11/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Nachrichten zu Yeebo (International Holdings) LtdShs

DatumMeistgelesen