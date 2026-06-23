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Your Family Entertainment AG launches transformation into an Agentic Media Company

25.06.26 15:26 Uhr
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EQS-Media / 25.06.2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST

Munich, June 26, 2026

Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is setting a structural milestone: With the consistent conversion of its broadcast operations to automated, AI-supported processes, YFE is beginning its transition from a traditional broadcast company to an AI-driven media platform.

Since the first quarter of 2026, key operational processes have been gradually taken over by digital systems. "YFE is one of the first companies in the German-speaking broadcast sector to not only announce this transition, but to implement it operationally. We are replacing costly manual tasks with a scalable digital infrastructure, thereby creating the foundation for a future-proof, independent media company," says Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG.

The transformation is based on a multi-stage plan for the automated integration of rights management, media asset management, automated transcoding, and broadcast automated scheduling. These tasks will be performed by digital systems in the future. Your Family Entertainment AG's structures and services will be adjusted accordingly, and some positions will be discontinued. The target state is expected to be reached in Q1 2027.

About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), headquartered in Munich, is one of Germany's leading companies in the production and distribution of children's and family programming. YFE owns one of Europe's largest independent film libraries, featuring popular titles such as "Enid Blyton," "Fix & Foxi," and "The Fairly OddParents." YFE's content is known for its educational value, entertainment value, and lack of violence. With its "Content with a Purpose" approach, YFE aims not only to entertain children and families but also to positively support young people in their development—with stories that provide guidance, foster empathy, and offer reliable role models. YFE thus positions itself as a pioneer in a children's media market that prioritizes quality, responsibility, and trust over ratings, clickbait, or algorithmic reach.
YFE operates the multi-award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV," which broadcasts on four continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV," and various mobile and digital channels worldwide. In December 2021, YFE acquired Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON), formerly Genius Brands International from Hollywood, as its new majority shareholder. Under the motto "Content with a Purpose," YFE and Kartoon Studios offer high-quality content to a global audience.

Contact:

Your Family Entertainment AG
Malte Kähler
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91
Email: ir@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv


End of Media Release

Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG
Key word(s): TV/Radio

25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91
E-mail: ir@yfe.tv
Internet: www.yfe.tv
ISIN: DE000A161N14
WKN: A161N1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2354236

 
End of News EQS Media

2354236  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

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