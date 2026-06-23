Your Family Entertainment AG launches transformation into an Agentic Media Company



EQS-Media / 25.06.2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST





Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is setting a structural milestone: With the consistent conversion of its broadcast operations to automated, AI-supported processes, YFE is beginning its transition from a traditional broadcast company to an AI-driven media platform.



Since the first quarter of 2026, key operational processes have been gradually taken over by digital systems. "YFE is one of the first companies in the German-speaking broadcast sector to not only announce this transition, but to implement it operationally. We are replacing costly manual tasks with a scalable digital infrastructure, thereby creating the foundation for a future-proof, independent media company," says Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of



The transformation is based on a multi-stage plan for the automated integration of rights management, media asset management, automated transcoding, and broadcast automated scheduling. These tasks will be performed by digital systems in the future. Your Family Entertainment AG's structures and services will be adjusted accordingly, and some positions will be discontinued. The target state is expected to be reached in Q1 2027.



About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):



Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), headquartered in Munich, is one of Germany's leading companies in the production and distribution of children's and family programming. YFE owns one of Europe's largest independent film libraries, featuring popular titles such as "Enid Blyton," "Fix & Foxi," and "The Fairly OddParents." YFE's content is known for its educational value, entertainment value, and lack of violence. With its "Content with a Purpose" approach, YFE aims not only to entertain children and families but also to positively support young people in their development—with stories that provide guidance, foster empathy, and offer reliable role models. YFE thus positions itself as a pioneer in a children's media market that prioritizes quality, responsibility, and trust over ratings, clickbait, or algorithmic reach.

YFE operates the multi-award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV," which broadcasts on four continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV," and various mobile and digital channels worldwide. In December 2021, YFE acquired Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON), formerly Genius Brands International from Hollywood, as its new majority shareholder. Under the motto "Content with a Purpose," YFE and Kartoon Studios offer high-quality content to a global audience.



Contact:



Your Family Entertainment AG

Malte Kähler

Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0

Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91

Email: ir@yfe.tv



www.yfe.tv Munich, June 26, 2026Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is setting a structural milestone: With the consistent conversion of its broadcast operations to automated, AI-supported processes, YFE is beginning its transition from a traditional broadcast company to an AI-driven media platform.Since the first quarter of 2026, key operational processes have been gradually taken over by digital systems. "YFE is one of the first companies in the German-speaking broadcast sector to not only announce this transition, but to implement it operationally. We are replacing costly manual tasks with a scalable digital infrastructure, thereby creating the foundation for a future-proof, independent media company," says Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG.The transformation is based on a multi-stage plan for the automated integration of rights management, media asset management, automated transcoding, and broadcast automated scheduling. These tasks will be performed by digital systems in the future. Your Family Entertainment AG's structures and services will be adjusted accordingly, and some positions will be discontinued. The target state is expected to be reached in Q1 2027.About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), headquartered in Munich, is one of Germany's leading companies in the production and distribution of children's and family programming. YFE owns one of Europe's largest independent film libraries, featuring popular titles such as "Enid Blyton," "Fix & Foxi," and "The Fairly OddParents." YFE's content is known for its educational value, entertainment value, and lack of violence. With its "Content with a Purpose" approach, YFE aims not only to entertain children and families but also to positively support young people in their development—with stories that provide guidance, foster empathy, and offer reliable role models. YFE thus positions itself as a pioneer in a children's media market that prioritizes quality, responsibility, and trust over ratings, clickbait, or algorithmic reach.YFE operates the multi-award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV," which broadcasts on four continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV," and various mobile and digital channels worldwide. In December 2021, YFE acquired Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON), formerly Genius Brands International from Hollywood, as its new majority shareholder. Under the motto "Content with a Purpose," YFE and Kartoon Studios offer high-quality content to a global audience.Contact:Your Family Entertainment AGMalte KählerTel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91Email: ir@yfe.tvwww.yfe.tv



End of Media Release



Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG

Key word(s): TV/Radio



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