Yourtyres.co.uk at REIFEN trade fair/automechanika: Improved usability and new shop features support business customers even more effectively

Yourtyres.co.uk, the online shop for business customers of Europes largest online tyre dealer Delticom, will present its partnership-based trading model for tyre dealers and automotive companies at REIFEN trade fair/automechanika in Frankfurt am Main. A particular focus at booth D 11 in hall 12.1 will be the newly integrated shop features that support dealers and workshops when providing advice to customers. Yourtyres.co.uk will also present the new website design, which enables work to be carried out even more efficiently thanks to the greater clarity, to the expert community for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005435/en/

Yourtyres.co.uk will be exhibiting at REIFEN trade fair from 11-15 September 2018

Yourtyres.co.uk will be exhibiting at REIFEN trade fair from 11-15 September 2018

New shop features: Support for advisory discussions

"In our recent improvements to the shop, we have focused on optimising usability. This enables us to save our customers not only money, but also time, explains Andreas Faulstich, Head of Delticom B2B. "We will also once again be presenting our solutions for a future-proof tyre business and how the challenges of digitalisation can be used as an opportunity for your own growth. With Yourtyres.co.uk, dealers can benefit from the increasing trend for online business, yet still remain independent.

One of the new shop features is the "virtual tyre advisor, which was presented for the first time at this year's Tire Cologne and extends the type of sales views that can be displayed at Yourtyres.co.uk. "In this mode, the online shop displays the respective end consumer retail prices offered by the dealer instead of the dealers purchase prices, explains Thorsten Orbach, head of dealer business at Delticom and Yourtyres.co.uk. "In order to use the feature, customers of the online shop need only to enter their individual surcharges beforehand  the personal end customer price is then calculated in real time using these surcharges and the purchase price. This means that a separate dealer margin can be created for each product group. It is also possible to define the individual surcharge in percent as well as a minimum surcharge in pounds  or both.

The virtual tyre advisor also makes advisory discussions easier for both dealers and workshops. Based on just a few key questions, it will filter a number of suitable products from the comprehensive Yourtyres.co.uk range quickly and efficiently, presenting them in the form of a clear overview. "It takes into account preferences in driving behaviour, information on approximate annual mileage and the desired price and quality class, explains Thorsten Orbach. "Together with the customer, the products can then be viewed, compared and selected individually  time-consuming manual searches are no longer necessary.

Flexibility & new customers: The Yourtyres.co.uk trading model

While the shop features help to save time and provide more effective advice, the advantages of the trading model of Yourtyres.co.uk are aimed at making businesses future-proof as well as securing attractive margins and maximum flexibility for customers: the purchasing conditions of Yourtyres.co.uk thus mean that even small and medium-sized automotive companies with small storage capacities can offer the entire spectrum of the market at any time without having to commit themselves to minimum sales, purchase quantities or specific brands. In this way, they can still give independent advice and be their own boss. Thanks to high availability throughout the year, Delticom's own warehousing and international logistics expertise, even a special request can be fulfilled quickly and easily at any time.

Thanks to the proven service partner concept of Yourtyres.co.uk, B2B customers also have the opportunity to participate in the growing internet business and increasing online sales: with every tyre purchase in Delticoms online shops such as Mytyres.co.uk, registered partners are recommended as service workshops to which the shipment can be delivered directly. This brings customers into the workshop and creates opportunities for follow-up business.

About Yourtyres.co.uk

Yourtyres.co.uk is the exclusive online store from Delticom AG for workshops, retailers, wholesalers, tyre fitters/service stations and car accessories. With over 15 years expertise in the online tyre business, the Yourtyres.co.uk specialist B2B team offers its clients a spectacular range of car and motorbike tyres of all brands and dimensions for all types of vehicles, tyres for light trucks, trucks and buses, custom tyres, complete wheel sets, car spare parts and accessories, engine oil and batteries. In addition to favourable purchasing conditions, retail clients benefit from the online shops time-saving tyre search function, high availability, reliable delivery thanks to in-house warehouses, as well as a simple registration process with no hidden costs - from the very first tyre.

Information about the company: www.delti.com

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

