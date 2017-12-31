finanzen.net
10.09.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Zendesk Acquires the Company Behind Base to Deliver Software Designed for Salespeople

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced it has acquired FutureSimple Inc., the company behind Base. Base is known for building modern, easy-to-use sales force automation software designed to help salespeople do their jobs more effectively. Zendesk will invest in Bases ongoing market growth and product development, focusing on existing customers and delivering products for smaller, fast-growing sales teams, expanding to larger organizations over time.

"Base is a natural fit with Zendesk because we both share a passion for designing beautiful products built for the people who actually use them, said Mikkel Svane, founder and CEO, Zendesk. "We want to do for sales what Zendesk has already done for customer service: give salespeople tools built around them and the customers they serve.

Founded in 2009, Base is a modern sales solution that provides integrated tools for communication, lead scoring, reporting and more. The company is widely recognized by customers and industry analysts for its leading mobile app and a user-friendly experience. Gartner has positioned Base as a Visionary in the July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation1.

Base and Zendesk last year launched an integration between their products, bringing together support and sales information about customers. Among the companies using it is home loan education platform Mortgage Coach. Its director of IT and QA support services called the integration seamless and said it ultimately saved the team countless hours of data duplication.

While legacy sales force automation tools are designed around rigid management processes that discourage salespeople from using them, Base gives sales teams the information and context they need to be effective and successful with prospects and customers. The result is a tool that helps salespeople work and sell more easily.

"Legacy sales tools were never built for the people actually using them. Our core philosophy in building Base, was to create a world-class experience for sales professionals to help them close more deals, said Uzi Shmilovici, founder and CEO, Base. "Just like Zendesk set out to improve the customer experience, we set out to dramatically improve the sales experience for 30 million sales professionals worldwide. We are thrilled to be joining Zendesk in building the future of customer experience software.

Currently serving over 5,000 customers globally across industries, Base has offices in San Francisco and Krakow, Poland. All of Bases customers will continue to receive support and services, and the Base team will all be offered roles at Zendesk. Matt Price, formerly Zendesks senior vice president, product portfolio, will lead a team dedicated to growing Base across product and go-to-market.

"The Base team is perfectly suited to join Zendesk in our mission to deliver helpful, easy to use, flexible and scalable products focused on the customer, said Matt Price, senior vice president and general manager, Base. "Together we will build deeper integrations with our products so sales and service can more easily collaborate.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For the year ending December 31, 2018, the acquisition is not estimated to have a significant impact on Zendesk's revenue and is expected to be dilutive to GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin and earnings per share. These estimates reflect a reduction relating to fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Zendesk will provide further detail on the actual and expected impact of the acquisition on its results of operations for the year ending December 31, 2018 when it releases financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

For more information about Zendesk and Base, check out the Zendesk blog.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesks powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesks future financial performance, its investment in existing products or business lines and new or acquired products and business lines to grow its business, and progress towards its long-term financial objectives. The words such as "may, "should, "will, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "target, "project, and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesks financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesks actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (ii) Zendesks ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (iii) Zendesks ability to effectively expand its sales capabilities, (iv) Zendesks ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises, (v) Zendesks expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (vi) the market in which Zendesk operates is intensely competitive, and Zendesk may not compete effectively; (vii) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (viii) Zendesks ability to introduce and market new products and to support its products on a shared services platform; (ix) Zendesks ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions, including without limitation the acquisition of Base; (x) Zendesks ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change; (xi) breaches in Zendesks security measures or unauthorized access to its customers data; (xii) service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesks technology and infrastructure; (xiii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in its products; and (xiv) Zendesks substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesks filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesks managements beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

1 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Zendesk Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.08.18
The quick exit: keeping customers happy is more crucial than ever (The Sydney Morning Herald)
14.08.18
Zendesk integrates Discord chat for better customer support (VentureBeat)
02.08.18
Zendesk (ZEN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y (Zacks)
01.08.18
Why Zendesk Stock Has Popped Today (MotleyFool)
01.08.18
Zendesk (ZEN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
31.07.18
Zendesk Stock Pops On Revenue Beat, Raises Full-Year Sales Guidance (Investors Business Daily)
31.07.18
Zendesk shares surge more than 7% following better-than-expected quarterly earnings (Market Watch)
29.07.18
Ausblick: Zendesk legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zendesk News
RSS Feed
Zendesk zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zendesk Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.05.2018Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.02.2018Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Zendesk NeutralUBS AG
08.03.2017Zendesk BuyRosenblatt
19.07.2016Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.05.2018Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.02.2018Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.03.2017Zendesk BuyRosenblatt
19.07.2016Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.06.2016Zendesk BuyUBS AG
09.11.2017Zendesk NeutralUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zendesk Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Zendesk News

15.08.18The quick exit: keeping customers happy is more crucial than ever
14.08.18Zendesk integrates Discord chat for better customer support
Weitere Zendesk News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Das große Börsenspiel 2018 ist gestartet! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen!
Vom Smartphone zu Smartglasses - Computer müssen wie Kleidung tragbar sein
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
DZ BANK  Märkte am Montag  Einzelwerte im Fokus
UBS: Alphabet  Ist die Rekordjagd beendet?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  CAC 40 erreicht wichtige Unterstützung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Zendesk-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zendesk Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Mietenstopp-Idee und das Versagen in der Wohnungspolitik
China erreicht Rekordergebnis im Handel mit USA
Diese Gefahr unterschätzen blauäugige Immobilienkäufer
Noch kein WG-Zimmer? So kann es noch klappen
Das Geheimnis hinter dem Klub der Billionäre

News von

Goldpreis: Ausverkauf - Die Stimmung der Profis fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende 2001
DAX schließt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte - Commerzbank-Aktie stark
SAP-Aktie: Warum das Papier gerade jetzt ins Depot gehört
VW-Aktie: Gericht im VW-Prozess - Berücksichtigen nur Teil der Forderungen
Top-Dividenden: Update 2018 - Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken

News von

Wirtschaftshistoriker: Die nächste Krise könnte Deutschland besonders hart treffen
Das Ende von Amazon: Einzelhandelsexperte erklärt, wann und woran der Konzern scheitern wird
E-Autos entpuppen sich bei einem Test als Megaflop
Europa macht einen folgenschweren Fehler, der die Zukunftsfähigkeit der Wirtschaft gefährdet
Nestlé setzt in Japan auf personalisierte Mahlzeiten als Kapseln und Smoothies

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow leichter -- Jack Ma bereitet Rückzug bei Alibaba vor -- China erneut mit Rekordergebnis im Handel mit USA -- Zalando, Bayer und Daimler im Fokus

EU zieht positive Zwischenbilanz nach Handelstreffen mit USA. Finanzinvestor EQT erwägt anscheinend Börsengang. Trump-Äußerung zu Apple verunsichert Chip-Investoren. MDAX-Aufsteiger Sartorius lässt sich mit weiteren Zukäufen Zeit. VW-Anleger wollen Konzern Abgasrechnung vorlegen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow leichter -- Jack Ma bereitet Rückzug bei Alibaba vor -- China erneut mit Rekordergebnis im Handel mit USA -- Zalando, Bayer und Daimler im Fokus
Ad-hoc
22:07 Uhr
Facebook-Rivale Snap verliert weiteren Top-Manager - Aktie schließt deutlich leichter
Ausland
22:08 Uhr
Infineon-Rivale NXP setzt weiter auf Autochips - Ausschüttung geplant
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480