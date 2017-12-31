Zendesk, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 million of Convertible Senior Notes

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) ("Zendesk) today announced its intention to
offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million
aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the
"Notes) in a private offering (the "Offering) to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). Zendesk also expects to grant
the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an
additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Zendesk, and interest
will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible
into cash, shares of Zendesks common stock or a combination thereof, at
Zendesks election. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms
of the Notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.
In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Zendesk expects to enter
into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers
of the Offering and/or their respective affiliates and/or other
financial institutions (the "Option Counterparties). The capped call
transactions are expected generally to reduce or offset the potential
dilution to Zendesks common stock upon any conversion of Notes with
such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap based on the cap price. If
the initial purchasers of the Offering exercise their option to purchase
additional Notes, Zendesk expects to enter into additional capped call
transactions with the option counterparties.
Zendesk expects that, in connection with establishing their initial
hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or
their respective affiliates will enter into various derivative
transactions with respect to Zendesks common stock and/or purchase
shares of Zendesks common stock concurrently with or shortly after the
pricing of the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size
of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the Notes at
that time. In addition, Zendesk expects that the option counterparties
or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by
entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the
common stock and/or by purchasing or selling shares of Zendesks common
stock or other securities of Zendesk in secondary market transactions
following the pricing of the Notes and prior to the maturity of the
Notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period related to
a conversion of the Notes). This activity could also cause or avoid an
increase or a decrease in the market price of the common stock or the
Notes, which could affect the ability of holders of Notes to convert the
Notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation
period related to a conversion of the Notes, it could affect the number
of shares of common stock and value of the consideration that holders of
Notes will receive upon conversion of the Notes.
Zendesk expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of the Offering to
pay the cost of the capped call transactions described above and the
remaining net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and other
general corporate purposes. While Zendesk may use a portion of the net
proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or
technologies, Zendesk has not entered into any agreements for any
specific acquisitions at this time.
The Notes will only be offered to qualified institutional buyers
pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the Notes nor
the shares of Zendesks common stock potentially issuable upon
conversion of the Notes, if any, have been, or will be, registered under
the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and
unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States
except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration
requirements.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale
of, the Notes (or any shares of Zendesks common stock issuable upon
conversion of the Notes) in any state or jurisdiction in which the
offer, solicitation, or sale of the notes would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
About Zendesk
Zendesk builds software for better customer relationships. It empowers
organizations to improve customer engagement and better understand their
customers. Based in San Francisco, Zendesk has operations in North
America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among
other things, about whether Zendesk will be able to consummate the
Offering, the final terms of the Offering and the capped call
transactions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with
respect to the Offering, prevailing market conditions and the
anticipated use of net proceeds of the Offering. The words such as
"may, "should, "will, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "target,
"project, and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely
upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements
is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ
materially, including (i) changes as a result of market conditions or
for other reasons, (ii) whether the capped call transactions will become
effective, and (iii) the impact of general economic, industry or
political conditions in the United States or internationally.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also
subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those
more fully described in Zendesks filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017. Further information on potential risks
that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent
periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with
the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
Source: Zendesk, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006110/en/