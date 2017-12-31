Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced an integration with Discord
that makes it easier for game developers and publishers to solve
customer service issues directly in Discord without interrupting game
time.
With the launch of this integration, gamers or community moderators can
now open a Zendesk support ticket directly from Discord, a fast-growing
free voice, video, and text chat application used by more than 46
million gamers a month. Historically, gamers have had to email, call or
reach out on social media for issues like reporting a bug. This would
take them away from their game, resulting in poorly executed and
fragmented customer experiences. With the Zendesk Discord integration,
gamers can now reach customer service from within the Discord app,
creating more efficiency and allowing agents to track, solve and report
customer service issues without interrupting the gaming experience.
The Zendesk Discord integration extends Zendesks omnichannel service to
the popular gaming app, where Discord users send more than 530 million
messages a day. Zendesks omnichannel customer service offering helps
customer service teams manage communication with customers across any
channel they choose, including email, chat, phone, self-service
channels, popular messaging apps and collaboration services like Slack.
"The Discord integration is one of the first-of-its kind in the gaming
industry, and another example of how Zendesk enables companies to engage
with customers where they are, said Mikkel Svane, Founder and CEO,
Zendesk. "Gaming companies are now able to engage with their customers
on the most popular gaming communications channel without interrupting
their experience."
The integration also opens up opportunities for gaming company customer
service and experience teams to focus on expedited service, allowing
game developers to create new and more engaging ways to connect with
players. For example, if a player experiences a bug or a crash, they can
report it to the games customer service team in real time allowing
developers to collect feedback as things happen.
Everything at Discord is focused on how we improve gaming experiences
for our superfans and seamless customer support is a huge part of that,
said Eros Resmini, CMO, Discord. "This Zendesk integration takes
advantage of valuable real-time communication with customers and allows
game makers a modern, more efficient way to support their players. As
long time supporters and customers of Zendesk, were excited to see
gaming communities benefit from integrations like these.
According to Zendesks own Benchmark data, customers across the board
supported via an integrated omnichannel offering experience 31 percent
faster first resolution times. For gamers, this means they can get back
to playing the game faster; and for agents, it means they can handle a
larger volume of support tickets.
To learn more about Zendesk and other recently announced integrations
such as WhatsApp and Slack, please visit https://www.zendesk.com/apps/
and register for our Discord webinar: https://www.zendesk.com/support/webinar/discord
About Zendesk
The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesks powerful
and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the
needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth
companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude
of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering
service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San
Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America,
Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.
About Discord
Discord is an all-in-one voice, video, and text chat app for gamers that
is free, secure, and works on both desktop and mobile devices. Built
specifically for gamers, it is a modern tool for everything from small
groups of friends to large game and stream communities. Since Discord
can run in the browser, no download is required to quickly connect with
friends or scope a new server community (though we have apps available
for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux). Discord is a young and growing
platform, constantly adding new features based on player feedback and
our own crazy ideas (see @discordapp). For more information, visit www.discordapp.com.
