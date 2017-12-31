Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced an integration with Discord that makes it easier for game developers and publishers to solve customer service issues directly in Discord without interrupting game time.

With the launch of this integration, gamers or community moderators can now open a Zendesk support ticket directly from Discord, a fast-growing free voice, video, and text chat application used by more than 46 million gamers a month. Historically, gamers have had to email, call or reach out on social media for issues like reporting a bug. This would take them away from their game, resulting in poorly executed and fragmented customer experiences. With the Zendesk Discord integration, gamers can now reach customer service from within the Discord app, creating more efficiency and allowing agents to track, solve and report customer service issues without interrupting the gaming experience.

The Zendesk Discord integration extends Zendesks omnichannel service to the popular gaming app, where Discord users send more than 530 million messages a day. Zendesks omnichannel customer service offering helps customer service teams manage communication with customers across any channel they choose, including email, chat, phone, self-service channels, popular messaging apps and collaboration services like Slack.

"The Discord integration is one of the first-of-its kind in the gaming industry, and another example of how Zendesk enables companies to engage with customers where they are, said Mikkel Svane, Founder and CEO, Zendesk. "Gaming companies are now able to engage with their customers on the most popular gaming communications channel without interrupting their experience."

The integration also opens up opportunities for gaming company customer service and experience teams to focus on expedited service, allowing game developers to create new and more engaging ways to connect with players. For example, if a player experiences a bug or a crash, they can report it to the games customer service team in real time allowing developers to collect feedback as things happen.

Everything at Discord is focused on how we improve gaming experiences for our superfans and seamless customer support is a huge part of that, said Eros Resmini, CMO, Discord. "This Zendesk integration takes advantage of valuable real-time communication with customers and allows game makers a modern, more efficient way to support their players. As long time supporters and customers of Zendesk, were excited to see gaming communities benefit from integrations like these.

According to Zendesks own Benchmark data, customers across the board supported via an integrated omnichannel offering experience 31 percent faster first resolution times. For gamers, this means they can get back to playing the game faster; and for agents, it means they can handle a larger volume of support tickets.

