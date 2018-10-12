Zendesk Opens New Midwest Regional Hub in Madison, Wisconsin

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced the opening of its new Madison office and Midwest regional hub at 25 West Main Street, a newly renovated space in the heart of downtown. Zendesk will celebrate the new office at a tailgate-themed grand opening today with employees, customers, business leaders and community partners.

Since first establishing a presence in Madison with five people in 2013, the office has expanded to nearly 300 employees with capacity to grow to more than 400 as the company continues to hire and invest in the city and the region.

"Since our earliest days in Madison, the city has felt like a second home for Zendesk, said Mikkel Svane, Zendesk CEO and founder. "It offers a vibrant tech and business community, an abundance of talent, and a culture that supports our growth in the region and globally.

Zendesk was recently recognized by Madison Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work and the office has close ties to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, including a semi-annual class of interns and many Badger alumni.

The Zendesk Madison office is home to Global Customer Advocacy as well as engineering, sales, customer success, corporate social responsibility, and business and technology operations teams. Many of Zendesks regional customers, including Propeller Health and AkitaBox, contribute to the companys global success and growth.

"AkitaBox has seen tremendous growth and Zendesk is helping us deliver the kind of experience our customers have come to expect, said Kelsey Getz, Director of Customer Success for Madison-based AkitaBox. "We are thrilled to be a part of the companys growing presence in Madison.

The Madison office is actively engaged and invested in the community. As part of the celebration of the new office, Zendesk today announced a partnership with the building management company, Urban Land Interests, and neighboring business, Old National Bank, to join Zendesk in its #6hour pledge.

Zendesk employees around the world have committed to giving six hours of their time volunteering in their communities in 2018. Together with ULI and Old National Bank, if every employee gives back six hours of time, that amounts to more than 2,500 volunteer hours in Madison alone over the next year.

Additionally, in 2018, the Zendesk Neighbor Foundation will give $110,000 in grants to community organizations, including the Madison Public Library Foundation, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, and the River Food Pantry.

"Zendesk recognized Greater Madison as ground level for the next big thing and immediately invested not only in their business here but also in our community through impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives, said Zach Brandon, President of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. "This expansion is a shining testament to Zendesks innovative products and team, as well as the latest proof point in the momentum we are experiencing throughout our economy.

Zendesk is also invested in fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in the city. With its recently launched Zendesk for Startups program, Zendesk partners with local incubators and accelerators, including StartingBlock, Startup Grind, Gener8tor, gBETA, 100state, and Doyenne to help founders and growing businesses build the best customer experiences into their companies from the beginning.

The new office operates as Zendesks Midwest regional hub and is the second largest location in the U.S. Our new office space will also accelerate our hiring within the Madison market. If you are interested in new career opportunities please check out our career page - Zendesk Madison Jobs

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesks powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005051/en/