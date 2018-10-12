Zendesk Opens New Midwest Regional Hub in Madison, Wisconsin

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced the opening of its new Madison
office and Midwest regional hub at 25 West Main Street, a newly
renovated space in the heart of downtown. Zendesk will celebrate the new
office at a tailgate-themed grand opening today with employees,
customers, business leaders and community partners.
Since first establishing a presence in Madison with five people in 2013,
the office has expanded to nearly 300 employees with capacity to grow to
more than 400 as the company continues to hire and invest in the city
and the region.
"Since our earliest days in Madison, the city has felt like a second
home for Zendesk, said Mikkel Svane, Zendesk CEO and founder. "It
offers a vibrant tech and business community, an abundance of talent,
and a culture that supports our growth in the region and globally.
Zendesk was recently recognized by Madison Magazine as one of the Best
Places to Work and the office has close ties to the University of
Wisconsin, Madison, including a semi-annual class of interns and many
Badger alumni.
The Zendesk Madison office is home to Global Customer Advocacy as well
as engineering, sales, customer success, corporate social
responsibility, and business and technology operations teams. Many of
Zendesks regional customers, including Propeller Health and AkitaBox,
contribute to the companys global success and growth.
"AkitaBox has seen tremendous growth and Zendesk is helping us deliver
the kind of experience our customers have come to expect, said Kelsey
Getz, Director of Customer Success for Madison-based AkitaBox. "We are
thrilled to be a part of the companys growing presence in Madison.
The Madison office is actively engaged and invested in the community. As
part of the celebration of the new office, Zendesk today announced a
partnership with the building management company, Urban Land Interests,
and neighboring business, Old National Bank, to join Zendesk in its
#6hour pledge.
Zendesk employees around the world have committed to giving six hours of
their time volunteering in their communities in 2018. Together with ULI
and Old National Bank, if every employee gives back six hours of time,
that amounts to more than 2,500 volunteer hours in Madison alone over
the next year.
Additionally, in 2018, the Zendesk Neighbor Foundation will give
$110,000 in grants to community organizations, including the Madison
Public Library Foundation, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern
Wisconsin, and the River Food Pantry.
"Zendesk recognized Greater Madison as ground level for the next big
thing and immediately invested not only in their business here but also
in our community through impactful corporate social responsibility
initiatives, said Zach Brandon, President of the Greater Madison
Chamber of Commerce. "This expansion is a shining testament to Zendesks
innovative products and team, as well as the latest proof point in the
momentum we are experiencing throughout our economy.
Zendesk is also invested in fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in the
city. With its recently launched Zendesk
for Startups program, Zendesk partners with local incubators and
accelerators, including StartingBlock, Startup Grind, Gener8tor, gBETA,
100state, and Doyenne to help founders and growing businesses build the
best customer experiences into their companies from the beginning.
The new office operates as Zendesks Midwest regional hub and is the
second largest location in the U.S. Our new office space will also
accelerate our hiring within the Madison market. If you are interested
in new career opportunities please check out our career page - Zendesk
Madison Jobs
About Zendesk
The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesks powerful
and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the
needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth
companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude
of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering
service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San
Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America,
Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.
Source: Zendesk, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005051/en/