18.02.2020 17:31

Zendesk Releases Annual State of Messaging 2020 Report

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today released State of Messaging 2020, the third annual report featuring expert commentary and in-depth analysis of the biggest trends in conversational business and the rapidly evolving messaging industry. The report combines interviews with more than two dozen customer experience product, sales, and marketing leaders from companies like Google, Twitter, Hootsuite, Birchbox, and more, with original Zendesk research and third-party data to provide insights into how messaging is changing the face of business.

Over the past decade, messaging has fundamentally changed the way people interact with friends, family, colleagues, and companies. According to Business Insider, messaging apps have surpassed social media in global monthly active users. Since 2018, nearly every major messaging channel, including WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, Googles RCS, and Apples iMessage, has extended beyond the consumer to businesses. At the same time, businesses of all sizes in every industry have embedded modern messaging experiences into their own apps and websites.

"This year will be the year of connecting conversations in the enterprise, says Warren Levitan, vice president of conversational business at Zendesk. "We are seeing businesses embrace messaging as a shared platform for customer engagement, allowing them to truly unify sales, marketing and service interactions for the first time. This is a massive step toward putting customers at the center of our businesses.

State of Messaging 2020 examines key aspects of evolving and emerging conversational business trends and tracks the top stories to watch in 2020, including:

  • The companies dominating the messaging landscape and the vast differences between countries and continents when it comes to who is winning the messaging race
  • How smart speakers, voice assistants, and messaging converge
  • How chatbots became part of the fabric of digital commerce
  • Will in-chat payments be the key to unlocking conversational commerce at scale?
  • Why the "chatbot vs. human" debate is a false dichotomy
  • How data from conversations can optimize the customer experience and help different business departments better communicate
  • Helping brands navigate their new role as gatekeepers and community builders

For more, check out the interactive State of Messaging 2020 report at https://www.zendesk.com/message/state-of-messaging-2020/

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk.

Zendesk is a CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 150,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates 17 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

