Zendesk Releases Benchmark Guide for Enterprise Reports

Zendesk,
Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today released the Zendesk Benchmark Guide for
Enterprise. The new research reports feature insights and best practices
for two different types of large companies: Digital Natives that have
been considered digital since their founding, and Digital Transformers,
more traditional companies that are in the process of modernizing their
approach to customer support.
The report details what sets companies with the most sophisticated
customer support operations apart from their industry peers. For both
Digital Natives and Digital Transformers, the companies with the best
performing support teams share a commitment to scalability, consistency,
innovation, and proactive customer service.
One surprising finding: a companys age isnt the primary factor linked
to its approach to customer support. In fact, plenty of younger
companies are still working to modernize their support operations, while
several established companies have already mastered the digital
landscape.
The high performers in both groups also view their support software as a
platform, using apps, integrations and APIs to give agents the
information they need to move quickly, maintaining consistency and
context across channels.
For both Digital Natives and Digital Transformers, Zendesk Benchmark
data shows the companies that face the most challenges are those that
directly serve consumers. Traditional enterprise companies that are B2C
have a higher volume of requests, lower customer satisfaction scores and
the slowest reply times of all company types, implying a digital
transformation is most urgently necessary for this group.
At the same time, Digital Native companies in the B2C category still
face high customer expectations while handling a massive volume of
requests. They see nearly eight times the volume of customer requests
and have an average customer satisfaction score that is nearly 10
percentage points lower than companies serving other businesses or
operating internally. While these large companies tend to take full
advantage of their support software, they see a constant need to
innovate and scale to keep up with changing customer expectations.
Digital Natives and Digital Transformers also differ in their
self-service capabilities. Digital Native help centers have twice as
many articles and a ratio of self-service content views to total ticket
volume that is five times higher than that of more traditional
enterprise companies. The takeaway for Digital Transformers is that
investing more in self-service can lower costs, drive better customer
satisfaction scores and improve agent efficiency.
"Regardless of where a company is in its journey, understanding what
customers want and how to deliver is critical for businesses to
succeed, said Ted Smith, director, market insights at Zendesk. "The
Zendesk Benchmark Guide for Enterprise can help companies see how they
stack up against their peers and what they can do to position themselves
better and create the best experiences for their customers.
For more information, download the Zendesk Benchmark Guide for
Enterprise reports here
and here.
Methodology
For the purpose of this report, Zendesk defined enterprise companies as
those with 1,000+ employees and 100+ agents. Looking at a sample of 170
enterprise companies that have opted into the Zendesk Benchmark, Zendesk
used dimensionality reduction and clustering to discover three distinct
approaches to support operations. Zendesk further analyzed those
clusters based on operational metrics and product usage to uncover best
practices and potential improvements.
