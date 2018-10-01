finanzen.net
01.10.2018 19:03
Zendesk Releases Benchmark Guide for Enterprise Reports

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today released the Zendesk Benchmark Guide for Enterprise. The new research reports feature insights and best practices for two different types of large companies: Digital Natives that have been considered digital since their founding, and Digital Transformers, more traditional companies that are in the process of modernizing their approach to customer support.

The report details what sets companies with the most sophisticated customer support operations apart from their industry peers. For both Digital Natives and Digital Transformers, the companies with the best performing support teams share a commitment to scalability, consistency, innovation, and proactive customer service.

One surprising finding: a companys age isnt the primary factor linked to its approach to customer support. In fact, plenty of younger companies are still working to modernize their support operations, while several established companies have already mastered the digital landscape.

The high performers in both groups also view their support software as a platform, using apps, integrations and APIs to give agents the information they need to move quickly, maintaining consistency and context across channels.

For both Digital Natives and Digital Transformers, Zendesk Benchmark data shows the companies that face the most challenges are those that directly serve consumers. Traditional enterprise companies that are B2C have a higher volume of requests, lower customer satisfaction scores and the slowest reply times of all company types, implying a digital transformation is most urgently necessary for this group.

At the same time, Digital Native companies in the B2C category still face high customer expectations while handling a massive volume of requests. They see nearly eight times the volume of customer requests and have an average customer satisfaction score that is nearly 10 percentage points lower than companies serving other businesses or operating internally. While these large companies tend to take full advantage of their support software, they see a constant need to innovate and scale to keep up with changing customer expectations.

Digital Natives and Digital Transformers also differ in their self-service capabilities. Digital Native help centers have twice as many articles and a ratio of self-service content views to total ticket volume that is five times higher than that of more traditional enterprise companies. The takeaway for Digital Transformers is that investing more in self-service can lower costs, drive better customer satisfaction scores and improve agent efficiency.

"Regardless of where a company is in its journey, understanding what customers want and how to deliver is critical for businesses to succeed, said Ted Smith, director, market insights at Zendesk. "The Zendesk Benchmark Guide for Enterprise can help companies see how they stack up against their peers and what they can do to position themselves better and create the best experiences for their customers.

For more information, download the Zendesk Benchmark Guide for Enterprise reports here and here.

Methodology

For the purpose of this report, Zendesk defined enterprise companies as those with 1,000+ employees and 100+ agents. Looking at a sample of 170 enterprise companies that have opted into the Zendesk Benchmark, Zendesk used dimensionality reduction and clustering to discover three distinct approaches to support operations. Zendesk further analyzed those clusters based on operational metrics and product usage to uncover best practices and potential improvements.

About Zendesk:

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesks powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

30.09.18
Better Buy: Shopify Inc. vs. Zendesk (MotleyFool)
11.09.18
Zendesk Dips Toe Into Customer Relationship Market With Acquisition (Investors Business Daily)
11.09.18
Zendesk Acquires FutureSimple to Ease Salesforce Automation (Zacks)
15.08.18
The quick exit: keeping customers happy is more crucial than ever (The Sydney Morning Herald)
14.08.18
Zendesk integrates Discord chat for better customer support (VentureBeat)
02.08.18
Zendesk (ZEN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y (Zacks)
01.08.18
Why Zendesk Stock Has Popped Today (MotleyFool)
01.08.18
Zendesk (ZEN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zendesk Inc

18.05.2018Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.02.2018Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Zendesk NeutralUBS AG
08.03.2017Zendesk BuyRosenblatt
19.07.2016Zendesk HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
