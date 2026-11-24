24 November 2026

Zentra Group plc

(AQSE: ZNT)

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Proposed Recapitalisation and General Meeting

Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company") announces details of a proposed recapitalisation (the "Transaction") under which OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK") would waive £5,500,000 of debt and convert a further £440,000 of debt into 16,000,000 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company (the "New Shares") at a price of 2.75 pence per share.

The Transaction, which is conditional on shareholder approval and completion of the relevant documentation, is intended to strengthen the Group's balance sheet. The proposals will be considered at a General Meeting ("GM") on 17 December 2026. A letter from the Chairman and formal Notice of GM are expected to be posted to shareholders on 24 November 2026.

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Background and rationale

As reflected in the audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026 announced on 23 November 2026, the Group carries substantial debt and reported net liabilities of approximately £4.51 million at the year end. The Board believes that the proposed debt reduction will improve the Group's net asset position, reduce interest costs and support its ability to pursue its residential development and development-management strategy. The Transaction will not raise new cash, and the timing of receipts from One Victoria remains an important consideration for the Group's liquidity.

OHUK is currently a lender to Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited ("ZPD UK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and does not currently hold ordinary shares in Zentra. Prior to implementation of the Transaction, the relevant borrowing arrangements are expected to be reorganised so that the debt concerned is owed directly by the Company. OHUK's ultimate beneficial owners are minority shareholders in the ultimate holding company that controls GKU Holdings (UK) Limited ("GKU"), Zentra's controlling shareholder.

Principal terms of the Transaction

Element Proposed treatment Debt waiver OHUK to waive £5,500,000 of debt, with no shares issued in consideration for this amount. Debt-for-equity conversion £440,000 of debt to be satisfied by the issue of 16,000,000 New Shares at 2.75 pence per share. Debt reduction The waiver and conversion together would extinguish £5,940,000 of debt owed to OHUK. Remaining loan The balance of the OHUK loan would remain outstanding, subject to reconciliation at the effective date and the agreed facility terms. Interest saving Annualised reduction of approximately £356,400 at the existing 6% interest rate. New cash raised None.

The debt waiver and debt-for-equity conversion are interdependent parts of a single recapitalisation. The waiver will become legally effective immediately before allotment of the New Shares; neither element will proceed independently of the other.

Effect on shareholders

Assuming no other changes to issued share capital, the issue of the New Shares would increase the total number of ordinary shares from 38,678,333 to 54,678,333, with the following effect on shareholdings:

Shareholder Before Following conversion GKU Holdings (UK) Limited 53.84% 38.09% OH UK Holdings Limited – 29.26% All other existing shareholders 46.16% 32.65%

Existing shareholders would be diluted by the issue of the New Shares, but no new shares would be issued for the much larger £5.5 million debt waiver. Following allotment, application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Real Asset Market. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Basis of the conversion price

The proposed price of 2.75 pence per New Share represents a premium of approximately 29.4% to the quoted mid-market price of 2.125 pence per share as at 20 November 2026 and is equal to the quoted offer price on that date. The Board has considered the Company's historical trading performance, limited share liquidity and wide bid-offer spread, and does not regard the mid-market quotation alone as an appropriate benchmark for this creditor restructuring.

The conversion price was negotiated with OHUK as part of the wider Transaction, including the £5.5 million waiver for which no shares will be issued. For a fixed £440,000 debt conversion, a price of 2.75 pence reduces the number of shares required compared with a conversion at the quoted mid-market price. The Board considers the price appropriate in the context of the overall financial benefit and the interests of existing shareholders. It is a negotiated transaction term, rather than an independent valuation of the Company's shares.

General Meeting and shareholder approvals

The GM will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday 17 December 2026 at Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester, M2 2BQ, following the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 10:00 a.m. that day. Shareholders will be asked to consider two resolutions: an ordinary resolution authorising the allotment of the 16,000,000 New Shares in connection with the debt conversion, and a special resolution disapplying statutory pre-emption rights in respect of that allotment.

The Transaction is subject to the passing of both resolutions and completion of the relevant documentation. If the resolutions are not passed, neither the debt waiver nor the conversion will proceed. Equally, the Company will not allot the New Shares unless the debt waiver is completed. Subject to these conditions, the Company expects to implement the Transaction as soon as practicable after the GM.

The Chairman's letter and Notice of GM, containing the full wording of the resolutions and shareholder voting instructions, are expected to be posted to shareholders on 24 November 2026 and made available on the Company's website, www.zentragroup.co.uk. A further announcement will be made following dispatch.

Board recommendation

The Directors consider the proposed Transaction to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions, as they intend to do themselves.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk