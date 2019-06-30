finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
10.09.2019 12:30
Bewerten
(0)

Zenus Bank Accelerates Transition to the Cloud with NICE Actimize Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Essentials

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Leading the industry with solutions protecting challenger banks and digital financial services offerings, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in autonomous financial crime management, was selected by Zenus Bank, San Juan, Puerto Rico, to establish a cloud-focused financial crime strategy for both anti-money laundering compliance and enterprise fraud protections with its AML and Fraud SaaS Essentials solutions. Zenus Bank, expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019, was established to make it easy to access, send, receive, and store money in the United States from anywhere in the world without requiring US residency.

Meeting end-to-end financial crime requirements in a cloud environment, NICE Actimize SaaS AML and Fraud Essentials is a robust, integrated AML-Fraud solution with a unified case manager and highly sophisticated, agile analytics. Essentials achieves best detection accuracy, a lower rate of false positives and high operational efficiency. Essentials is based on the same NICE Actimize solutions deployed in many institutions across the globe, packaged and delivered out-of-the-box on a cost effective, easily scalable Software-as-a-Service platform.

Zenus Bank will initially focus on such Essentials fraud capabilities as ACH, Wire, and Debit Card fraud; and in anti-money laundering, Zenus will utilize Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Customer Due Diligence, and Watch List Filtering capabilities.

"Beyond first-mover advantage, we are creating a new marketplace which will provide first-world banking products to most of the worlds population from outside their country of residence or incorporation. With such an ambitious objective, Zenus Bank has made safeguarding future customers and strict adherence to global regulatory compliance a priority in the early-stage development of its global banking services offerings, said Mushegh Tovmasyan, Chairman & Founder, Zenus Bank. "Our mandate is to adopt a robust financial crime protections policy that utilizes a modern, cloud-based approach. With an industry leader like NICE Actimize leveraging its years of experience and advanced technology, we are confident that our customers will have an efficient user journey and will enjoy doing business with us.

"Our extensive experience in AML compliance and fraud protections adapts well to the requirements of challenger banks - especially one such as Zenus, which is disrupting the industry with new and innovative approaches to global banking. We are pleased that Zenus identified that the Essentials software-as-a-service solutions will bring value to their organization, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "NICE Actimize will continue to offer cutting-edge approaches to support the newest financial product categories as they grow and succeed in their unique approaches to financial services.

NICE Actimizes AML Essentials, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution manages a range of banking activity across the entire KYC-AML program that include processes for customer due diligence, enhanced due diligence, transaction monitoring, customer and message screening, and more. NICE Actimize Fraud Essentials is also a cloud-based solution that offers real-time fraud detection, cross-channel analysis, and multi-payment coverage, as well as extensive fraud alert and case management. NICE Actimize Fraud Essentials delivers a complete robust suite of fraud operations tools to help detect fraud perpetrated against multiple payment and transaction types. ?

For additional assets on NICE Actimize SaaS Essentials solutions:

  • For information on NICE Actimize AML Essentials, please click here.
  • For information on NICE Actimize Fraud Essentials, please click here.
  • For a YouTube Video on NICE Actimize AML Essentials, please click here.

About Zenus Bank
Zenus is an independent, American digital bank, using award winning technology to provide customers globally easy, intuitive, secure and competitive ways to get more from their money. Zenus aims to give those doing business in emerging economies an alternative to using local traditional banks by offering a new, transparent, digital banking experience on par with leading banks of the world. Zenus is a trademark of Zenus Bank International, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere internationally. Zenus Bank will not open any account or process any transactions from countries which have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control 'OFAC'. Zenus welcomes interested customers to sign up to their waitlist to secure a spot on the queue and participate in promotional campaigns. Find Zenus at www.zenus.com and @ZenusBank via social channels.

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Geldanlage der Zukunft

Wie sicher sind Investitionen mithilfe künstlicher Intelligenz? Und wie rüsten Sie Ihre Geldanlage für die Zukunft? Das und mehr erfahren Sie heute Abned im Online-Seminar. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Zwei Gaps stehen im CAC 40 im Fokus
HSBC: Treffen in Monte Carlo  Dorian lässt Rückversicherer hoffen
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Bayer, BMW
BNP Paribas: Das Warten auf die EZB Sitzung am Donnerstag | Rendezvous mit Harry
ING Markets: DAX - Durchbruch oder Einbruch?
DZ BANK - K+S: Anhebung der Jahresprognose nach guten Quartalszahlen
Ihr Investment immer im Blick
E.ON setzt ganz auf Energienetze und bestätigt die Jahresziele
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Plan des Kronprinzen
Das machen Strafzinsen mit der Psyche der Sparer
Mit dem Stiftungs-Trick organisiert Altmaier das Geld für die Klimarettung
Berlin will Grundsteuer allein den Vermietern aufbürden
So gefährlich ist die Idee von den Helikoptern voller Geld

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
Sparkassen beenden Prämiensparverträge: Welche Anlagen besonders betroffen sind, welche Optionen die Sparer haben
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf billiges Notenbankgeld stützt Europas Börsen - Air France-KLM-Aktie stürzt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas leichter -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen zu Tesla neu an -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, SAP, BMW im Fokus

Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. Deutsche Bank-CFO sieht Institut auf gutem Weg beim Konzernumbau. Gesetz gegen No-Deal-Brexit in Kraft getreten. PPI-Skandal: Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:20 Uhr
DAX etwas leichter -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen zu Tesla neu an -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, SAP, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:28 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker -- Neue iPhones, Apple TV+ und mehr bei Keynote von Apple erwartet
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12:26 Uhr
IAA: Byton stellt Serienmodell mit Riesen-Display vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
thyssenkrupp AG750000