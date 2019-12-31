finanzen.net
11.08.2020

Zix Introduces Advanced Email Threat Protection Service for UK Customers and Partners

Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security solutions has today announced the release of its Advanced Email Threat Protection service for the UK market. Using machine learning capabilities, this state-of-the-art tool offers multi-layered filtering that safeguards corporate inboxes against malicious threats; including phishing, impersonation, malware, ransomware and spam-type messages. The Advanced Email Threat Protection Service from Zix fills a gap in enterprise threat prevention. Traditional email filtering solutions simply cannot keep pace with the current cyber landscape.

"In recent months, there has been no evading the constant stream of reports indicating a sharp spike in cyberattacks as bad actors look to take advantage of the commotion surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, said Paul Balkwell, VP  international sales at Zix. "Whats more, according to the 2020 Verizon DBIR, 90% of these threats start with an email. With Zixs latest offering, organisations can increase their defences against this major business vulnerability. Crucially, it also works seamlessly with their other security, compliance and productivity services.

Zixs comprehensive service tackles email threats across the full lifecycle. As a first line of defence, Zix ensures that social engineering attempts are identified and blocked. This includes implementing time-of-click analysis, which aids in spotting malicious phishing links. Organisations also have the option of having email attachments undergo a thorough inspection through a sandboxed environment. This keeps potentially harmful files isolated from critical system software upon installation, avoiding the spread of malware.

Users are also offered the ability to quarantine or retract any suspicious emails through a simple web interface. It is from this interface that users can also implement threat mitigation, review analytics as well as receive real-time updates when zero-day, or never before seen, attacks are found. Moreover, users are granted full visibility into their email environments as traffic is monitored 24/7 for existing and evolving threats with the help of live threat analysts and machine learning.

These services are further enriched by the Zix Phenomenal Care support team that has a 97% first call resolution with 24/7, 365 days a year support.

"Zixs Advanced Email Threat Protection has been a saving grace for keeping our clients secure, added Connor Papp, Projects Engineer at Total Group International Ltd, a Zix partner. "By utilising the various features Zixs Advanced Email Threat Protection has to offer, we are able to gain a deeper insight into the types of attacks our customers face and build policies and rules to automate the remediation and mitigation of the endless bombardment of email-based threats. Our customers truly value the level of self-service the suite offers them for managing potentially dangerous attachments and mail, as well as the peace of mind they have knowing that our team is looking right over their shoulder at each point of contact.

"We are delighted to see our offering enthusiastically embraced by many organisations across the world. More importantly, we can do our part in safeguarding them from the unrelenting efforts of cybercriminals, concluded Balkwell. "The security landscape has moved on and gone are the days of bad guys simply sending out nuisance spam email. Today, email is the gateway to all manner of attack and cybercriminals are getting crafty. With this tool, however, we seek to help companies stay one step ahead of the game and tackle threats as they evolve.

To find out more information about ZIX Email Threat Protection, click here.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nations most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

