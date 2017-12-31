23.08.2018 13:36
Bewerten
(0)

Zix Sets September 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2018:

7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. PT
Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Webcast: Available here

2018 Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference
One-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 6, 2018
Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, Minn.
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zixs investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nations top institutional investors and analysts. This years event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nations most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Zix CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.07.18
Ausblick: Zix gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Zix präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.04.18
BRIEF-Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado (Reuters Business)
20.02.18
Ausblick: Zix öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.10.17
Ausblick: Zix legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zix News
RSS Feed
Zix zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zix CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.02.2018Zix In-lineImperial Capital
16.11.2017Zix BuyDougherty & Company LLC
13.06.2017Zix In-lineImperial Capital
07.01.2016Zix BuyTopeka Capital Markets
22.07.2015Zix BuyDougherty & Company LLC
16.11.2017Zix BuyDougherty & Company LLC
07.01.2016Zix BuyTopeka Capital Markets
22.07.2015Zix BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.02.2015Zix BuyTopeka Capital Markets
27.02.2018Zix In-lineImperial Capital
13.06.2017Zix In-lineImperial Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zix CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Zix News

29.07.18Ausblick: Zix gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Weitere Zix News
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Kaffee und Zucker so günstig wie seit 10 Jahren nicht mehr
Bitcoin: Kurs bleibt in Trading-Range hängen
UBS: Facebook  Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Warum im CAC 40 Vorsicht geboten ist
HSBC: Windkraftbranche mit Gegenwind: Vestas und Nordex im Fokus!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX in der Warteschleife  Hochspannung am Krypto-Markt
Entdecken Sie Scalable Capitals Kinderkonten
USD/JPY  SMA 200 im Test
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Zix-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zix Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt muss der mächtigste Notenbanker der Welt seine Ehre retten
Mietpreisbremse weg, sozialen Wohnungsbau reduzieren
Dieses Plakat offenbart den Berliner Wohn-Irrsinn
Diese Schönheitsreparaturen können sich Mieter jetzt sparen
Eine Historie der Börsencrashs

News von

Längste US-Kursrally aller Zeiten: Sechs Top-Aktien mit noch ordentlich Dampf
Bayer-Aktie nach dem Kurssturz auf Erholungskurs: Wie weit das Papier noch laufen kann
Dax-Chartanalyse: Warum Anleger lieber mal abwarten sollten
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Evotec-Aktie: Neue Allianz mit Novo Nordisk - Was Anleger wissen müssen

News von

Warum Europas Annäherung an Erdogan ein großes Risiko ist
Wir wollten wissen, wie zufrieden Tesla-Fahrer mit ihrem Kundenservice sind - manche wurden richtig wütend
Netflix könnte bald eine Funktion einführen, die viele Nutzer verärgert
Der Immobilien-Mangel hat ungeahnte Folgen für Deutschlands Unternehmen
Unternehmer sagt, dass die Vier-Tage-Woche die "Arbeitsmoral in der Firma" ruiniert hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Alibaba wächst weiterhin schnell -- Bayer-Chef: Keine Neubewertung der Monsanto-Übernahme -- Handelsstreit erreicht neue Stufe -- CTS Eventim, Deutsche Bank, Aramco-IPO im Fokus

Siemens-Umbau kann wohl 20.000 Stellen kosten. Trump-Tweet löst diplomatische Krise mit Südafrika aus. Brasilianische Wettbewerbshüter für Fusion von Linde und Praxair. Facebook: Über 400 Apps nach Skandal blockiert. Experten: US-Wirtschaft wird in 2. Jahreshälfte Gang zurückschalten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:44 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Alibaba wächst weiterhin schnell -- Bayer-Chef: Keine Neubewertung der Monsanto-Übernahme -- Handelsstreit erreicht neue Stufe -- CTS Eventim, Deutsche Bank, Aramco-IPO im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Ausland
13:40 Uhr
Netflix und Spotify wehren sich: Droht Google und Apple bald ein Gewinneinbruch bei Apps?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Continental AG543900
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Daimler AG710000
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480