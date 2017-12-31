Zix Sets September 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Zix
Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI),
a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following
financial conferences during September 2018:
7th
Annual Liolios Gateway Conference
Presenting on Wednesday,
September 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. PT
Four Seasons Hotel, San
Francisco, Calif.
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave
Rockvam
Webcast: Available here
2018
Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference
One-on-one
meetings on Thursday, September 6, 2018
Millennium Hotel,
Minneapolis, Minn.
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or
receive additional information, please contact Zixs investor relations
team at 949-574-3860.
About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual
Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a
full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring
together the most compelling companies with the nations top
institutional investors and analysts. This years event features
approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries,
including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital
media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed
to give attendees direct access to senior management via company
presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more
information, visit www.gateway-conference.com
or www.liolios.com.
To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to
follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in
email security. Trusted by the nations most influential institutions in
healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience
and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention,
advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your
own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of
business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data
and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global
Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005215/en/