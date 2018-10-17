Zix Strengthens Partner Program with the Addition of Top Google Partners

Zix
Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq:ZIXI), a leader in email security,
has expanded its partner program by adding 12 Google Partners. The new
partners will resell the full suite of Zix solutions, including
ZixArchive, ZixEncrypt and ZixProtect. Designed for the cloud, Zix
solutions integrate seamlessly to enhance the security of G Suite.
"Zix offers a powerful suite of solutions that are a perfect fit for our
customers needs. Its reputation in healthcare and finance combined with
a committed team thats easy to do business with made Zix a good fit for
us, said Aric Bandy, President of Agosto. "We look forward to growing
the relationship and providing our customers with valuable solutions
that will overcome some of their greatest challenges.
Zix recruited the Google resellers after working with those
organizations on sales of Google Apps Message Encryption (GAME), a Zix
exclusive email encryption solution provided through Google. Zixs
unique position with Google allowed the Company to expand its partner
program with successful Google partners and meet the cloud email
security and archiving needs of G Suite users.
"In our early experiences with Zix, we found their partner team to be
knowledgeable and responsive, setting us up to deliver a great solution
and experience for our customers, said Didi Dellano, Chief Executive
Officer of Tempus Nova. "With an expanded solution suite and a strong
presence in financial services and healthcare, Zix was a great fit for
our portfolio, our customers and our team.
"In working with Google, we established good relationships with key
resellers and provided the leading solution in email encryption to their
valuable customers. Now as we transition our partnership with Google
from an OEM relationship to a focus on the Google Marketplace, weve
been able to build on past positive experiences and grow those
relationships into our own partner program, said Dave
Wagner, Zixs Chief Executive Officer. "With the opportunity to
provide our full suite of email threat protection, email encryption and
archiving, were excited about adding value to our resellers portfolios
and helping ease the email security and compliance burden of their G
Suite customers.
Industry-leading technology and a proven reputation for delivering
easy-to-use solutions to address complex challenges were key benefits
that led Google partners, including those that have attained premier
status, to join the Zix Partner Program. Zixs breadth of cloud
experience during the last 15 years and its excellence in meeting the
highest industry standards in development, operation, and administration
were also impactful for the Google partners.
"Zix helps our customers protect sensitive data through their breadth of
encryption, data loss prevention and threat protection solutions.
Customers in regulated industries, like healthcare, realize compliance
with the assistance of Zix, said Mitch Greenwald, Founder and Chief
Executive Officer of Cloudbakers. "Cloudbakers' relationship started
with GAME (Google Message Encryption) and has evolved to a broader
offering, providing unique solutions in the growing SaaS industry. We
look forward to continuing to serve clients with the support of the Zix
team.
A dedicated partner team with sales and marketing resources was also a
critical factor. Zix partners can have confidence that the partner team
will assist with customer needs and help build a mutually beneficial
relationship.
About Agosto
Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps
organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public
sectors, providing technical solutions, change management and training,
custom development, migration and deployment from legacy systems,
ongoing admin support, and product development. Agosto is one of the
largest Cloud Platform Partners globally, and was named Google Global
Partner of the Year for Cloud in 2013. The company has been included in
the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and
with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Agostos clients include
1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land
Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others. For more information
visit www.agosto.com.
About Cloudbakers
Cloudbakers connects technology with change management to ensure
successful adoption of your cloud projects, adding value to your
business. We unite with your team, turning your users into evangelists
and projects into partnerships. For more information, visit www.cloudbakers.com.
About Tempus Nova
Tempus Nova, Inc. is a premier, project-based consulting firm
headquartered in Denver. We specialize in Google enterprise solutions, G
Suite implementations, cloud computing, and application development. We
specialize in reducing IT costs for companies by migrating them to the
Cloud. We have been in business since 2001, and we are well versed in
public, private and government sector businesses. We are focused on
moving companies to the Cloud in order to reduce IT costs. To learn
more, visit http://tempusnova.com.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the
nations most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and
government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions
for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat
protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security.
Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its
customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is
publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For
more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005274/en/