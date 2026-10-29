ZJLD Group Returns to Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2026



EQS Newswire / 29/10/2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

Werbung Unveiling Three Innovative Products Integrating Local Hong Kong Culture and Consumption Scenarios, Demonstrating Deep Synergy Between Chinese Baijiu and Modern Leisure Lifestyles

HONG KONG SAR - Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2026," a premier global culinary extravaganza organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, officially opened today, 29 October. Kweichow Zhen (also known as Zhenjiu), the flagship brand of ZJLD Group Inc. (6979.HK), a leading Chinese baijiu enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, makes a powerful return to the event. Against the backdrop of accelerating its global expansion and developing innovative products following its IPO, Kweichow Zhen centres its participation on the core theme of "Zhenjiu Encounters Hong Kong". By seamlessly blending rich sauce-aroma baijiu with Hong Kong's vibrant contemporary urban culture, the brand creates an immersive tasting experience that highlights its latest breakthroughs in product innovation and integration with lifestyle scenarios.



As a pioneer championing Chinese baijiu culture on the global stage,



Three Highlighted Innovative Products: Local Flavors, Cross-Industry Collaboration, and Multi-Category Breakthroughs



Local Flavor Inspiration: ZESS(Zhenjiu Cocktail with Local Ginger and Lemon)



To broaden the daily appeal of traditional baijiu and capture younger demographics, Kweichow Zhen introduces an innovative low-ABV, light-sip concept. Crafted with Zhenjiu's premium sauce-aroma baijiu as its base, the cocktail is specially infused with carefully selected local Hong Kong ginger and fresh lemon. Featuring a light 5% ABV sparkling profile, it harmoniously balances spicy nuances with crisp citrus notes, offering an approachable, low-alcohol alternative that revitalizes traditional sauce-aroma baijiu with a distinctly local Hong Kong touch.



Cross-Brand Innovation: Exclusive Launch of Chocolate Baijiu Ice Cream with The Ice Cream & Cookie Co.



Building on the enthusiastic response to past collaborations, Zhenjiu deepens its partnership with The Ice Cream & Cookie Co., an artisanal dessert brand from Singapore that has gained widespread popularity in Hong Kong. Making its exclusive debut at the festival, the "Chocolate-Flavored Baijiu Ice Cream" features a rich 60% dark chocolate base infused with premium apricots deeply soaked in Zhenjiu. The bright acidity and fermented complexity of the apricots blend perfectly with the smooth cocoa notes, delivering a luxurious triple-layered flavor experience of fruit, baijiu, and dark chocolate.



Major Category Expansion: "NEWS Oak-Aged Craft Beer" Makes Its Wine & Dine Debut



Marking a significant milestone in ZJLD's multi-category beverage ecosystem, "NEWS Oak-Aged Craft Beer", hailed as a "Super Beer", makes its premiere at this year's Wine & Dine. Developed over three years by Kweichow Zhen's R&D team, it is crafted from imported Canadian and Australian two-row barley malt, top-grade German and Belgian yeast, Yakima Valley aroma hops from the US, and pristine water from Mount Mogan. Brewed using top-fermented Ale techniques with an ABV of 5.9%, it delivers elegant fruity, malty, and subtle woody notes. The brand incorporates the Eastern cultural ethos of "good fortune and prosperity" into its marketing narrative, accompanied by a sleek, modern, minimalist packaging design that embodies continuous progress and infinite possibilities.



Deepening the Baijiu Globalization Strategy: Partnering with Hong Kong to Enhance Its Charm as a Global Culinary Capital



Mr. Paul Ng, Vice President of International Operations at ZJLD Group Inc., stated:



"The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is a world-class event of immense global influence. Kweichow Zhen has participated for consecutive years, and this year, we are placing even greater emphasis on the deep integration and scenario innovation between baijiu and local Hong Kong culture. From ZESS, our local flavor-inspired cocktail, to our co-created baijiu ice cream with a renowned artisanal dessert brand, and the premiere of NEWS Oak-Aged Craft Beer, we aim to present a fresh international calling card for Chinese baijiu. We want to demonstrate that baijiu is not only a traditional cultural symbol, but a dynamic, stylish lifestyle choice that seamlessly fits into modern urban leisure and daily living."



Hashtag: #ZJLDGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ZJLD Group Inc. Zhenjiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's primary production area for sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was selected by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also recognized as one of the "Three RepresentativeBaijiu Brands in Guizhou".



ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma varieties. The Company operates four renowned baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu brands (Zhenjiu and Li Du) and two regional brands (Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao). ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-distilling techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products, striving to create a diverse portfolio that meets modern consumer preferences, captures broader market opportunities, and promotes traditional Chinese baijiu culture worldwide.





News Source: ZJLD Group Inc.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2026 – The "," a premier global culinary extravaganza organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, officially opened today, 29 October.(also known as Zhenjiu), the flagship brand of(6979.HK), a leading Chinese baijiu enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, makes a powerful return to the event. Against the backdrop of accelerating its global expansion and developing innovative products following its IPO, Kweichow Zhen centres its participation on the core theme of "". By seamlessly blending rich sauce-aroma baijiu with Hong Kong's vibrant contemporary urban culture, the brand creates an immersive tasting experience that highlights its latest breakthroughs in product innovation and integration with lifestyle scenarios.As a pioneer championing Chinese baijiu culture on the global stage, ZJLD Group is dedicated to breaking traditional stereotypes and continuously expanding the horizons of baijiu within modern casual living. Catering to the preferences of young urbanites and international consumers for versatile and rich flavor profiles, the Group presents three flagship innovative products. These offerings fully showcase an innovative interpretation of time-honoured craftsmanship and a profound resonance with modern Hong Kong aesthetics.To broaden the daily appeal of traditional baijiu and capture younger demographics, Kweichow Zhen introduces an innovativeconcept. Crafted with Zhenjiu's premium sauce-aroma baijiu as its base, the cocktail is specially infused with carefully selected local Hong Kong ginger and fresh lemon. Featuring a light 5% ABV sparkling profile, it harmoniously balances spicy nuances with crisp citrus notes, offering an approachable, low-alcohol alternative that revitalizes traditional sauce-aroma baijiu with a distinctly local Hong Kong touch.Building on the enthusiastic response to past collaborations, Zhenjiu deepens its partnership with, an artisanal dessert brand from Singapore that has gained widespread popularity in Hong Kong. Making its exclusive debut at the festival, the "" features a rich 60% dark chocolate base infused with premium apricots deeply soaked in Zhenjiu. The bright acidity and fermented complexity of the apricots blend perfectly with the smooth cocoa notes, delivering a luxurious triple-layered flavor experience of fruit, baijiu, and dark chocolate.Marking a significant milestone in ZJLD's multi-category beverage ecosystem, "", hailed as a "Super Beer", makes its premiere at this year's Wine & Dine. Developed over three years by Kweichow Zhen's R&D team, it is crafted from imported Canadian and Australian two-row barley malt, top-grade German and Belgian yeast, Yakima Valley aroma hops from the US, and pristine water from Mount Mogan. Brewed using top-fermented Ale techniques with an ABV of 5.9%, it delivers elegant fruity, malty, and subtle woody notes. The brand incorporates the Eastern cultural ethos of "good fortune and prosperity" into its marketing narrative, accompanied by a sleek, modern, minimalist packaging design that embodies continuous progress and infinite possibilities., stated:."Hashtag: #ZJLDGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Zhenjiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's primary production area for sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was selected by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also recognized as one of the "".ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma varieties. The Company operates four renowned baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu brands (and) and two regional brands (and). ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-distilling techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products, striving to create a diverse portfolio that meets modern consumer preferences, captures broader market opportunities, and promotes traditional Chinese baijiu culture worldwide.News Source: ZJLD Group Inc. 29/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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