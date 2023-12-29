Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag in Rot
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,82 USD ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 01:56 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,82 USD abwärts. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 71,81 USD nach. Bei 72,98 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 2.431.454 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,50 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,02 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
